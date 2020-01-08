Michael Moore apologizes – to Iran! Covington kid Nick Sandmann scores settlement from CNN

Iran launches missiles at U.S. targets in Iraq. Michael Moore goes online to apologize to Iran for the strike that took out Qassem Soleimani, and Covington Catholic School student Nick Sandmann has big news regarding his lawsuit with CNN. All that and more on today’s show!

Michael Moore just couldn’t stay out of the mix. He had to join Rose McGowan, Colin Kaepernick, and others who are denouncing America — President Trump — and apologizing to Iran. The world has totally turned upside-down!

Iran launched missiles at U.S. targets inside Iraq on Wednesday. Initial reports suggest that the missiles either missed their targets or hit in places not occupied by American personnel. No American lives were reported lost.

CNN has settled its lawsuit with Covington Catholic school student Nick Sandmann. The details of the settlement were not revealed, but the Sandmann family was seeking over $200 million.

