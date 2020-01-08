Home » 13-Minute News Hour

Michael Moore apologizes – to Iran! Covington kid Nick Sandmann scores settlement from CNN

Bobby EberleBobby Eberle Posted On 12:00 pm January 8, 2020
8

Iran launches missiles at U.S. targets in Iraq. Michael Moore goes online to apologize to Iran for the strike that took out Qassem Soleimani, and Covington Catholic School student Nick Sandmann has big news regarding his lawsuit with CNN. All that and more on today’s show!

Michael Moore just couldn’t stay out of the mix. He had to join Rose McGowan, Colin Kaepernick, and others who are denouncing America — President Trump — and apologizing to Iran. The world has totally turned upside-down!

Iran launched missiles at U.S. targets inside Iraq on Wednesday. Initial reports suggest that the missiles either missed their targets or hit in places not occupied by American personnel. No American lives were reported lost.

CNN has settled its lawsuit with Covington Catholic school student Nick Sandmann. The details of the settlement were not revealed, but the Sandmann family was seeking over $200 million.

Check out today’s show for all the details.

alethia
alethia
12:22 pm January 8, 2020 at 12:22 pm

All Michael has to do is head out on the next flight to the Socialist/Communist country of his choosing. Since he loves them so much and hates America, seems very fitting for him and Rose McGowan, Madonna, De Niro et al to be sent to those countries. Useful idiots all of them.

    utula
    utula
    1:25 pm January 8, 2020 at 1:25 pm

    These people who have made the American dream come true, they can leave and leave al their possessions in USA. They can sleep in a cave, use bathroom in the sand and blow out the candle before going to sleep.

Butch McSnutch
Butch McSnutch
1:00 pm January 8, 2020 at 1:00 pm

Are you sure that’s Michael Moore? It looks like Rosie O’Donnel.

    Bill 32958
    Bill 32958
    1:43 pm January 8, 2020 at 1:43 pm

    Nope, that’s Michael Moore, alright. The ugliest man in Hollywood media. He looks like a camel with a shaved butt walking backwards.

utula
utula
1:26 pm January 8, 2020 at 1:26 pm

One of the same?

GOP500
GOP500
1:40 pm January 8, 2020 at 1:40 pm

Looks like a left-wing Muppet! Relocate to Venezuela already – but you wouldn’t last one day.

dumbvet
dumbvet
1:41 pm January 8, 2020 at 1:41 pm

Fat idiot! Send him to Iran!

Gunflint Roseberg
Gunflint Roseberg
1:47 pm January 8, 2020 at 1:47 pm

Rosie’s fat *** & Moores face are identical. Did any of those Hollywood snowflakes ever leave like they promised?

