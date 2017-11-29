Michael Flynn cooperating in Robert Mueller Russia probe, reports suggest

The Defense Intelligence Agency is refusing to publicly release a wide array of documents related to former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn, saying that turning them over could interfere with ongoing congressional and federal investigations.

In a series of letters, the DIA says it is denying Freedom of Information Act requests filed by The Associated Press.

The agency, which Mr. Flynn ran from July 2012 to his retirement from the military in August 2014, says it can’t produce the records because their release could “interfere with on-going law enforcement investigative activities.”

The retired U.S. Army lieutenant general and former DIA director is currently under investigation by special counsel Robert Mueller and multiple congressional committees.

Under scrutiny is his private consulting work for a Turkish businessman and his activities related to Russia during President Donald Trump’s campaign and the early days of the Trump administration.

After serving as a top security adviser to Mr. Trump during the 2016 campaign, the former Army general was forced to resign his White House post in February after it was determined that he had misled top officials including Vice President Mike Pence about the nature of diplomatic conversations with Russia’s ambassador to the U.S.

In a related development on Tuesday, a Turkish-Iranian gold trader whose name has been mentioned in relation to Mr. Mueller’s probe pleaded guilty to conspiring to evade U.S. sanctions on Iran.

Reza Zarrab, who has been held in U.S. custody since March 2016, also said he plans on testifying.

The actions could have implications for Mr. Flynn if Mr. Zarrab’s cooperation with federal law enforcement involves Mr. Mueller’s probe.

A wide of range of reports have speculated that Mr. Mueller is investigating Mr. Flynn’s lobbying work on behalf of Turkey, which his private firm contracted with after his retirement from the military.

Of particular interest are allegations that Turkish officials discussed Mr. Zarrab’s release with Mr. Flynn during a meeting last December while the Trump administration was preparing to transition into the White House. Allegedly they offered $15 million for Mr. Zarrab’s release.

Both the Turkish government and Mr. Flynn’s lawyers have denied ever discussing any offers of money for extradition.

Theories over Mr. Flynn’s fate multiplied again on Monday when reports surfaced that his attorney had met with Mr. Mueller’s team — a development that came just days after his attorney cut off communications with President’s Trump’s legal team about the Russia investigation.

ABC News reported the meeting, and joined others in speculating that it indicated the retired general was cooperating with the Mueller probe and had entered a plea deal.

• This article is based in part on wire service reports.

