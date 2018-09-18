Michael Che, Emmys host: ‘The only white people that thank Jesus are Republicans and ex-crackheads’

A black comedian said at Monday night’s Emmy awards that white people don’t thank Jesus enough, and it’s only the bad ones anyway.

During the opening monologue, co-host Michael Che joked with fellow “Saturday Night Live” cast member Colin Jost that his mother wouldn’t be watching.

“My mother is not watching,” Mr. Che said to Mr. Jost, who is white. “She says she doesn’t like watching white award shows because you guys don’t thank Jesus enough.”

Mr. Che went on to agree with the words he attributed to his mother and making a further anti-white joke.

“That’s true. The only white people that thank Jesus are Republicans and ex-crackheads,” he said.

Ryan Fournier, the chairman of Trump Students, sarcastically advised Mr. Che to “Keep it up. America is shifting further and further to the right.”

#Emmys host Michael Che says the only white people who thank Jesus at award shows are Republicans, ‘ex-crackheads’. Keep it up. America is shifting further and further to the right.

— Ryan Fournier (@RyanAFournier) September 18, 2018

You Might Like







Some liberals weren’t too keen on the joke either, for similar (if opposite) reasons as Mr. Fournier.

“This joke was tasteless, and feeds in to this half baked Christian persecution nonesense that has infected too many corners of evangelicalism. Great work Colin and #MichaelChe – where should @realDonaldTrump send your receipt for the in-kind contribution?” wrote Jonathan Franks, managing partner of Lucid Public Relations.

This joke was tasteless, and feeds in to this half baked Christian persecution nonesense that has infected too many corners of evangelicalism. Great work Colin and #MichaelChe – where should @realDonaldTrump send your receipt for the in-kind contribution? pic.twitter.com/mbn5MemTHY

— Jonathan Franks (@jonfranks) September 18, 2018

© Copyright (c) 2018 News World Communications, Inc.

—-

This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.

VN:D [1.9.6_1107]

Rating: 10.0/10 (1 vote cast)