Michael Bloomberg suggests disarming minorities to ‘keep them alive’

Former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg reportedly argued Friday that guns need to be kept out of the hands of minorities in order to keep them alive.
While speaking at the Aspen Institute, Mr. Bloomberg, 72, said 95 percent of murders fall into a specific category: a male minority between the ages of 15 and 25, The Aspen Times reported.
Cities need to get guns out of this group’s hands and keep them alive, the former three-term mayor said, according to The Times.
“These kids think they’re going to get killed anyway because all their friends are getting killed,” said Mr. Bloomberg, who funds the gun-control advocacy group Everytown for Gun Safety. “They just don’t have any long-term focus or anything. It’s a joke to have a gun. It’s a joke to pull a trigger.”
This is an excerpt. Read the rest at the Washington Times.
Proving his nickname Doomberg!
Right out of National Socialist Uncle Hitler’s playbook. Give me your guns and you will be safe. That one didn’t work out well either. Oh how Socialists DO love vulnerability in their idiotic attempts to create useful idiots like themselves who view our police like Gestapo while the street thugging Brownshirts turned blackshirt get released before elections.
How’s about we shift a few words..
KEEP THE GUNS OUT OF FELONS hands!!!
If he doesn’t get drawn and quartered for this remark–by Democrats for sure–I don’t know what to say. First of all, “95% of murders” aren’t at the hands of black males between 15 and 25. So let’s dispense with that right away. A huge percent are, but nothing approaching 95%. And then, even if we were to grant that, say, 40% are accountable for such murders, taking away all their guns (never mind that it’s impossible anyhow) because they are part of an identifiable group (other then felons) isn’t a Constitutional argument.
Here we have liberal lunacy on display again. Why not just rid the country of all black males of all ages? We’d also solve the same problem that way.
What we NEED is to properly enforce the laws we already HAVE.. ALL saying Felons can’t own firearms! YET just look at how often we hear about x convicted felon being involved in these shootings..
IAW FBI Table-43 for 2o13 Blacks committed 52.2% of all murders in the U.S. But only make up 12.3% of the population (2013 census). That is 6.15 male and 6.15 female. So ~6.15 Black males commit 52.2% of all murders. And ~94% of Blacks are killed by other blacks.
Do the research then post your comment.
Yea, if you take away all their guns, they will use knives, baseball bats, rocks etc.
BUT this would be just another Democrat gun control con.
Didn’t the Klu Klux Klan say just about the same thing to restrict gun rights of minorities? And of the the criminal element will obey the law. What a fool.
This scumbag is a LEADER of the Democrat-Communist-Islamic-Nazi Terrorist Organization, by his own admission wants to suspend the Constitution.
That being said, this Terrorist Organization MUST be destroyed by any and all legal means necessary. This statement is to say the least RACIST.
Don’t worry, we are only going to take away the 2nd amendment rights of intercity gang members! Of course we really can’t wait to take them away from the rest you peons who can’t afford to hire professional security. While we enjoy our armed security, the rest of you can call 911 and we will show up to bag ya, tag ya, and bury ya!
Michael “The Blooming Idiot” Bloomberg should be ‘disarmed, put in his needed “straight jacket,” and institutionalized! Whatever you do, don’t make eye contact with him, or you likely will turn to stone….
If a conservative had made such a suggestion, the cries of “racist” would drown out a thunderstorm.
Bloomberg is incapable of forming a rational thought. His idea is perfectly in line with his ancestors in the ex-Confederate South who wanted to disarm Blacks with Jim Crow laws and thus leave them totally helpless when the KKK came to burn crosses and lynch minorities. Firearms, in general, and handguns, in particular, exist primarily for self-defense and only secondarily for hunting &/or sports.
The safety of many Blacks has not improved in the 150+ years since the Lincoln Administration. They still need effective self-defense, including a gun in the hands of good people to counteract the guns in the hands of bad people. Bloomberg’s idea returns to disarming good people and making them helpless victims of bad people.
This way beyond stupid. This is suicide. This is insane. (But, again, perfectly in line with the Democrat effort to oppress minorities.)