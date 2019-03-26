Michael Avenatti, porn star lawyer, charged with extorting Nike for $20M

Just do it — pay Michael Avenatti!

The bulldog lawyer was arrested Monday for threatening to smear Nike’s reputation if the sneaker company didn’t cough up $20 million.

The loudmouth litigator who made his name representing porn star Stormy Daniels in her legal battle with President Trump and Michael Cohen was arrested Monday in Manhattan, according to a spokeswoman with the Southern District of New York. He faces four extortion charges.

“I’ll go take $10 billion off your client’s market cap…I’m not f–ing around,” he was recorded lacing into Nike lawyers on March 20, according to a criminal complaint.

Avenatti, 48, had threatened the shoe giant that he would hold a press conference at the start of the NCAA Tournament regarding allegations of misconduct by an employee, prosecutors said. He was representing a former coach for an Amateur Athletic Union school with a $72,000-per-year sponsorship deal with Nike, according to the complaint.

Related Story: Avenatti, facing multiple federal charges, tries to blame Trump

Court papers in Manhattan Federal Court indicate that the allegations against the Nike employee resemble the bribery case against an Adidas executive who made secret payouts to secure a prospect’s commitment to an Adidas-sponsored university.

Related Story: Mark Geragos Dropped by CNN After Being Identified by WSJ as Co-Conspirator in Michael Avenatti Case

The lawyer had planned to publicly go after the sneaker company heart and sole with the allegations against Nike on Tuesday.

“Tmrw at 11 am ET, we will be holding a press conference to disclose a major high school/college basketball scandal perpetrated by @Nike that we have uncovered. This criminal conduct reaches the highest levels of Nike and involves some of the biggest names in college basketball,” he tweeted at noon.

It was unclear if that press conference would still go forward. Behind the scenes, Avenatti had demanded Nike retain him to lead an “internal investigation” of the shoe giant, prosecutors said. He said the probe would cost as much as $25 million.

Otherwise, he threatened to give every tidbit of information to the press.

“The company will die, not die, but they are going to incur cut after cut after cut and that’s what’s going to happen as soon as this thing becomes public,” prosecutors claim he told a Nike lawyer in a recorded conversation.

Avenatti also faces separate federal charges in California of bank fraud and wire fraud. Prosecutors claim that he embezzled a client’s money to pay expenses and debts for himself, his coffee business and his law firm. They said he also obtained millions of dollars in loans through phony tax returns. Those charges carry a max of 50 years in prison.

Avenatti considered running for President on the Democratic ticket after becoming famous for his aggressive trash-talk of Cohen and Trump while representing Daniels, who claims to have had an affair with the President. Cohen pleaded guilty to violating campaign finance law by making a hush money payment to Daniels during the 2016 presidential campaign.

#MAGA – Michael Avenatti Getting Arrested!!! — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) March 25, 2019

Daniels dropped Avenatti as her lawyer earlier this month.

“Knowing what I know about Michael Avenatti, I am saddened but not shocked by news reports that he has been criminally charged,” Daniels wrote on Twitter. “I made the decision more than a month ago to terminate Michael’s services after discovering that he had dealt with me extremely dishonestly and there will be more announcements to come.”

Avenatti abandoned his dream of reaching the White House shortly after being arrested for domestic violence in Los Angeles. Prosecutors later chose not to pursue the charges.

___

(c)2019 New York Daily News

Visit New York Daily News at www.nydailynews.com

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

—-

This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.

VN:F [1.9.6_1107]

please wait... Rating: 0.0/10 (0 votes cast)