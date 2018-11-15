Michael Avenatti arrested on felony domestic violence charges

Anti-Trump attorney Michael Avenatti was arrested Wednesday on charges of felony domestic violence that seriously injured his estranged wife.

The lawyer for porn star Stormy Daniels and one of Justice Brett Kavanaugh’s less-credible accusers was taken into custody Wednesday, the Los Angeles Police Department confirmed.

“We can confirm that today LAPD Detectives arrested Michael Avenatti on suspicion of domestic violence. This is an ongoing investigation and we will provide more details as they become available,” the L.A.P.D. wrote on its official Twitter account.

According to celebrity-news site TMZ, which first reported the story citing “law enforcement sources,” the arrest occurred after a confrontation “at an exclusive apartment building in the Century City area of L.A.”

Mr. Avenatti kicked his wife, with whom he is in the middle of divorce proceedings, out of the apartment Tuesday “and that’s when the alleged domestic violence occurred,” TMZ reported.

Lisa-Storie Avenatti then went back Wednesday to retrieve her belongings but had the police on stand-by in case anything went badly, TMZ reported.

“We’re told during today’s confrontation the woman ran out of the apartment building and was on the sidewalk on her cellphone with sunglasses covering her eyes, screaming on the phone, ‘I can’t believe you did this to me,’” TMZ wrote.

Mr. Avenatti physically showed up five minutes later and was running after Mrs. Avenatti, yelling at her.

TMZ reported that Mr. Avenatti yelled “She hit me first” and “this is bull–t, this is f–ing bull–t.”

He was reportedly taken into custody after a several-minute conversation with police in a corner of the apartment lobby.

According to TMZ, Mrs. Avenatti’s face was “swollen and bruised” and both her cheeks had “red marks.”

The Avenattis were married in 2011, but Mr. Avenatti filed for divorce in 2017.

