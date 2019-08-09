Mexico steps up, border crossings go down

Illegal border crossings tumbled in July as President Trump’s deal with Mexico to step up its own enforcement took hold.

Border Patrol apprehensions, which neared 133,000 in May, fell to fewer than 72,000 last month, according to the latest statistics.

U.S. officials said there’s little doubt the reductions are in large part due to Mexico, which after threats by Mr. Trump increased its own enforcement at its southern and northern borders.

Those efforts have paid off with record apprehensions inside Mexico.

The approximately 72,000 border apprehensions in the U.S. last month was the lowest since February, ending four straight months of 90,000-plus rates.

