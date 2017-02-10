Mexican woman sentenced to 8 years for repeated voter fraud in Texas

Rosa Maria Ortega was sentenced to eight years in prison Thursday after being convicted Thursday of two counts of illegal voting. Ortega, 37, will also pay a $5,000 fine for casting ballots illegally during the 2012 general election and 2014 GOP primary runoff in Dallas County.
Ortega, according to prosecutors, successfully voted five times in elections between 2004 and 2014, despite only being an authorized resident of the United States, rather than a citizen.
Her trouble started after Ortega moved to the Tarrant County portion of Grand Prairie and attempted to change her voter registration. She sent in her voter registration, ticking the box that she was not a U.S. citizen, and received a reply from the county registrar that she could not be registered. Five months later, she sent in another application, this time claiming that she was a citizen.
Ortega claimed that she’d always believed she was a citizen. “My mom just used us to get stamps. She never gave us love or guidance. She got deported,” she testified, according to KDFW. “All my life since I worked, I always on my knowledge thought I was a U.S. citizen because I never knew the difference of U.S. citizen and U.S. resident. And the point is if I knew, everything would’ve been the correct way.”
Tarrant County
The conviction could not have come at a worse time for Ortega, who faced punishment between probation and a 20-year sentence for casting her ill-fated ballots.
She was arrested in 2015, just as the state of Texas was winding up to fight for its voter identification law in the federal courts, before going on trial just weeks after President Donald Trump claimed that millions of people voted illegally in the 2016 general election, potentially handing the popular vote to Hillary Clinton.
Ken Paxton’s Texas Attorney General’s office, still fighting for the voter ID law in federal court, helped Tarrant County prosecute Ortega.
“This case shows how serious Texas is about keeping its elections secure, and the outcome sends a message that violators of the state’s election law will be prosecuted to the fullest,” Paxton said Thursday morning. “Safeguarding the integrity of our elections is essential to preserving our democracy.”
Eight years in Prison, $5000.00,,,,followed by permanent deportation. Maybe the others who would DARE to steal our Democracy will get the message loud and clear. No release for good behavior preceded by Terrible behavior. Tell her she can leave now if she allows us to brand “Illegal” on to her forehead to make sure she can’t return.
How come this scenario never occurs in California,,,please respond 9th circuit appeals court???
8 years! That’s a lot. Too much in my view (we pay for it). But if it is what it takes, be it.
If you ask a Democrat there are no illegal votes. Then again, if you ask a Democrat they seem to think there is no such thing as an illegal person.
The Democrats a long time ago decided the best way to gain and keep power is to change the people in the US. We were mostly from Europe and had social values that more matched the Republicans than Democrats.
So if they could import people who don’t have the same values, who look to Government for their care and feeding. Who fear and hate the stress of freedom, they could gain and keep power.
I’m not saying this will not work. I believe the odds over time they might succeed into turning the US into a South American type nation, with the very rich and powerful Democrats in charge and everyone else kept where they belong.
This would have been impossible just 40 years ago. Today they are closer than ever from success. They are thinking that they can attack Trump for four years and insure he gets nothing done. The culture of the people they now have as voters are more use to being ruled by people and the law being what those in charge says it is. Obama was a classic example of this kind of ruler.
Those who feel our government should be restricted to fixed jobs and that the rule of law always trumps the Liberal opinion of elite had a major victory. The Democrats understand that their base will not only forgive their obstruction, but will cheer it.