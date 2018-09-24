It seems like years since Judge Brett M. Kavanaugh first appeared with President Trump at the White House as a newly minted Supreme Court nominee, accompanied by his family and applauded by peers. That was the evening of July 9. The calm promise of those early days quickly gave way to raucous protests, disrupted Senate hearings, explosive media coverage, partisan distractions and feminist uprisings. Fox News host Tucker Carlson recently declared that he has never seen the nation’s capital “crazier, more paranoid, more tense or more dumb.”
Yes, well. Some observers are just plain fatigued by one particular aspect of it all.
“I am tired of Democrats telling women when we should feel victimized. #MeToo has quickly evolved into terrorism. Winning by whining isn’t going to work,” says Christine Flowers, a syndicated columnist, talk radio host and immigration lawyer who in the past has described the #MeToo activism showcased during the Kavanaugh controversy as a “Trojan horse” sent to destroy conservatism.
“The direct attack on Brett Kavanaugh seems designed to target the poster boy for conservatism: pro-family, pro-life, pro-faith, pro free markets, pro-limited government. The attack on his character is exactly the sort of sexy, salacious salvo that you would expect from progressives who have gone from legitimate and balanced protest to the estrogen-fueled hysteria of the Women’s March,” Ms. Flowers recently wrote.
Things may not go as planned, though.
“I think that the #MeToo movement has had the opposite effect than the one feminists had hoped for, especially as we see how it has impacted the Kavanaugh nomination. It has alienated many moderate-to-conservative women who understand that sexual abuse is a problem, but who are angered at the way that #MeToo has been weaponized to advance a political agenda, namely, get Democratic women elected to office for the midterms and beyond,” Ms. Flowers tells Inside the Beltway.
“As someone who, in my immigration practice, deals regularly with women who are seeking asylum precisely because they have been abused — watching as the topic of abuse has been trivialized, monetized and politicized — is troubling and infuriating,” she says.
‘THEY’RE NOT HUMAN POLYGRAPHS’
Simple question: should the FBI investigate the Kavanaugh matter? That is what CBS “Face the Nation” moderator John Dickerson asked Rep. Trey Gowdy, South Carolina Republican and chairman of the House Oversight Committee.
“One of the questions that C hristine Blasey Ford has said is that she would have liked the FBI to do a kind of neutral fact finding on this. What do you think about that?” Mr. Dickerson asked his guest.
“I’m a big fan of the FBI, John, but they don’t investigate sex assault cases. There are very, very few federal sex assault cases. So my first question would be: The FBI to investigate what? There’s no crime scene to process, there are no forensics to evaluate. What the FBI could do is go interview Dr. Ford and interview Judge Kavanaugh. But they’ve already interviewed Judge Kavanaugh. And even if they did interview Dr. Ford she still has to testify,” replied Mr. Gowdy, who spent a combined 16 years as a federal prosecutor and district attorney in his state.
“So the only role I can see the bureau playing is identifying other witnesses that may have knowledge. Some of that’s already been done by Dr. Ford. Judge Kavanaugh’s defense is he wasn’t there so you wouldn’t expect him to produce witnesses. But I don’t know what people expect the FBI to do. They’re not human polygraphs so they can’t tell us who’s telling the truth,” Mr. Gowdy concluded.
GOP: PREPARED AND READY
The Republican Party is staying on task as elections loom; money and ground game are in fine fettle. The Republican National Committee has raised $243.6 million to date, compared to $125.8 million for their Democratic counterparts. And between the RNC and three sister party organizations dedicated to Senate, House and gubernatorial races, there is now $590.9 million in the Republican treasure chest. The DNC and its three respective groups have $491.7 million.
The GOP also quietly reveals that it has built “a massive field operation that Democrats simply can’t match” — which includes 540 paid staffers in 28 states, 22,800 trained Republican leadership “fellows, and thousands of dedicated volunteers who so far have forged 38 million voter contacts by knocking on doors and making phone calls.
“History could be against us, but the RNC is 100 percent committed to doing whatever we can to protect our House and Senate majorities this fall,” observes Michael Ahrens, the RNC’s very busy “rapid response director.”
THIRD PARTY FERVOR
The national Libertarian Party reports that their voter registration has surged 92 percent in recent years, while the number of registered Democrats has declined by 8 percent, Republicans by 5 percent.
“Democrats and Republicans are also being battered by people leaving their tribes to register as independents — up 19 percent in the last 10 years. Despite all this, the exclusion of viable Libertarian Party candidates from debates in contested elections is reaching new highs,” the party noted in a new analysis. “Despite concerted efforts by the Democratic and Republican political duopoly, along with a fossilized media landscape, about 800 Libertarian Party candidates are in it to win it this November.”
POLL DU JOUR
• 54 percent overall think President Trump “cares about the needs and problems” of those affected by Hurricane Florence.
• 51 percent overall say the federal government “did a good job” preparing for Florence; 79 percent of Republicans, 44 percent of independents and 39 percent of Democrats agree.
• 51 percent overall say the federal government “responded as fast as it could” to Florence; 78 percent of Republicans, 43 percent of independents and 40 percent of Democrats agree.
• 43 percent approve of the way Mr. Trump has responded to Hurricane Florence; 77 percent of Republicans, 39 percent of independents and 21 percent of Democrats agree.
Source: An Economist/YouGov poll of 1,500 U.S. adults conducted Sept. 16-18.
#MeToo are terrorists. Just remember, all of us Conservative men, who are personally responsible and who follow the law are evil, aren’t we, you #MeToo Airheads?
IMO the ball rolling got started when they torpedoed Judge Roy Moore’s chance of winning a senate seat in Alabama..
Agreed. At that point they smelled blood and decided to do whatever (lie lie lie) to destroy the lives of men, mainly white men.
Mind you, back when Weinstein was the king of Hollywood, women would willingly sleep with him just to get their start in show biz. He didn’t have to rape any of them. He had an unending conga line of insanely hot women lined up outside his door trying to be the next Marilyn Monroe.
Q: You know what you call an actress in Hollywood who refuses to sleep her way into show biz?
A: A waitress.
Better to sleep with some old ugly guy one afternoon than spend the next 20 years busing tables and getting older, in a city where old women are cast out like garbage.
Everyone knew this. Every sleazy player in Hollywood had a routine where they would pretend to be a movie producer, just to get the instant easy sex. I just saw a Dean Martin/Tony Curtis movie a few weeks ago (Who Was That Lady?) where they pulled that exact trick on some young blond girls.
That was common knowledge back in 1960, before I was born.
None of this is new. None of this started last year. And none of these women are “innocent victims”. They were engaged in a very calculated quid pro quo.
The ball was rolling long before that. Remember the Tailhook convention in 1991? That was when women started to learn how they could destroy a mans career and home life, just by tossing the sexual harassment flag. This is just the latest generation.
When these accusers fictitious allegations are tossed out on the basis of being completely meritless, I seriously hope that they are prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law for perjury and whatever other charges and fines that they can be saddled with and the Republicans don’t just let it slide and brush it under the rug. Plus they should me made to account for where they are getting the funding for paying said fines so that there will be a paper trail. A paper trail that undoubtedly will show libtard Bolshevik groups footing the bill and George Soros. Then if Trump ever gets a real AG after the midterms he should have the AG go after Soros for meddling in US governmental affairs and freeze whatever assets of his they can. What is being done to Judge Kavanaugh is beyond disgraceful it’s downright criminal.
So do i.. However i fear, like we see with 99% of other fake claims of crimes, the DA’s will be too SPINELESS to charge a damn one of them.
Unfortunately I think you’re right even in this situation where the whole country was being held hostage. In regards to the creepy, porn lawyer Michael Avenatti who is making some outrageous claims about Kavanaugh, he needs to be reported to the Bar Association and have his law license stripped away permanently.
What christy ford and other idiots like her are doing is that they are forcing the potential employers to hire less and less of women in the future in order to avoid excessive insurance costs, etc etc. Potential employers are taking notice of the fact that lives and careers of scores and scores of successful men have been ruined due to the stupid “me too movement”. Lot of sensible women need to step up and shut up idiots such as christy ford.
To which they will then cry sexism about.. And demand “Quotas” of women being hired by companies.. Like we already saw in CA..
I am a woman and can honestly say, women aren’t lily white when it comes to so called, inappropriate sexual behavior. Many women in my workplaces have used their own sexuality to encourage men, whether it was, ig, to get a date, make an advancement in their careers, or simply telling jokes of a sexual nature. Who hasn’t made dirty little jokes when both men and women are present? To me, it is the “human condition”.
Also, I lived thru the 60s-70s Women Movement. At that time, women were demanding “equal” treatment for all minorities. That’s gone out the window. The radical-minority now demands, to be treated “special”. My take is this: You can’t have it both ways.