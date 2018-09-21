MeToo: Cory Booker’s 1992 column detailing ‘groping’ of high school friend resurfaces

A 1992 column by now-Sen. Cory Booker detailing his “groping” of a high school friend has resurfaced as he pushes to delay Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh’s confirmation hearings over a sexual assault allegation.
In the 1992 column for The Stanford Daily, then-Stanford University grad student Mr. Booker wrote about the New Year’s Eve incident in 1984 that he will “never forget.” In the column, titled, “So much for stealing second,” Mr. Booker said he was 15 when he fondled an intoxicated female friend.
“With the ‘Top Gun’ slogan ringing in my head, I slowly reached for her breast,” he wrote. “After having my hand pushed away once, I reached my ‘mark.’ Our groping ended soon and while no ‘relationship’ ensued, a friendship did. You see, the next week in school she told me that she was drunk that night and didn’t really know what she was doing.”
Mr. Booker said he was conditioned to believe that sex was “a game,” and that hooking up was best achieved through “luck, guile, strategy or coercion,” and lots of alcohol. He wrote about how his attitude toward sex dramatically changed after just a couple years at Stanford, and how his work as a peer counselor listening to the “raw truth from men and women discussing rape” was a real “wake-up call” for the future senator.
“I now see the crowds, no, not the spectators, but the thousands, the millions who are rarely seen or heard,” he said of sexual assault victims.
Mr. Booker, who said this week that it would be “irresponsible” for him to not consider a 2020 presidential run, has been recently ridiculed by conservatives after he appeared to dub himself “Spartacus” by revealing confidential records during the Judge Kavanaugh hearing. The senator now wants the FBI to investigate a claim by a woman who accused Judge Kavanaugh of trying to rape her more than 35 years ago before the hearings continue.
Paul Mulshine, a columnist for New Jersey’s Star-Ledger, said Mr. Booker’s column has been circulating in conservative circles since 2013, when the Daily Caller ran a piece about it. It resurfaced on social media this week after the Democrat deemed Judge Kavanaugh’s accuser to be credible.
Mr. Booker’s office on Thursday strongly defended the column.
“This disingenuous right-wing attack, which has circulated online and in partisan outlets for the past five years, rings hollow to anyone who reads the entirety of Senator Booker’s Stanford Daily column,” a spokesperson for the senator told Fox News.
“The column is in fact a direct criticism of a culture that encourages young men to take advantage of women — written at a time when so candidly discussing these issues was rare — and speaks to the impact Senator Booker’s experience working to help rape and sexual assault survivors as a college peer counselor had on him,” the spokesperson said, Fox News reported.
Asked on WND, “does this mean Booker is finished?”. Unfortunately, no — he’s one of the Senators for the Garbage State, and has proven himself of superlative garbageyness!
I am at least 30 years older then Booker and when I was 15 his statement about what was considered by him as standard thinking was not standard with my peers. He knew better too but wants to justify his abuse to that girl. That type of thinking was never actually standard thinking by even a very small group of guys. They might have participated in it like Booker, but most all, and I am sure, he knew it was wrong !!
Someone please educate me on the law on this matter of rape? Doing something that might have possibly led to rape? But, never materialized? Is not rape. Why are we allowing the media to dictate the narrative? And, allowing the media to turn immature teenagers into responsible adults who should know better? Bill Clinton was not a teenager, but we see no FBI investigations into the rapes women have charged against him. Looks like liberals have a strategy to exploit this tactic to emotionally wear others out with their power to control the double standard narrative. Stop repeating their lie. It was not rape. Many teenage girls have been groped and they know it. They do not feel like they were raped. Insulted maybe. But, not raped.
“Someone please educate me on the law on this matter of rape?”
This is the way these assaults upon a man’s character begin
First, is the initial accusation then the conviction without a shred of evidence then the escalation of what was the accusation, so they can then feel justified in dealing out their heinous punishment
And it has begun
ZERO EVIDENCE
And the lynch mob has formed
Never mind this is all about undermining the integrity of the courts, he is a sitting judge, which is the ONLY thing which separates us from all being strung up some lamp pole
Either produce some evidence or SHUT UP you accusing, defamers you are undermining the PEACE by which we co-exist
Which is a violence that pales rape in comparison.
How could any woman, or barnyard animal, resist Spartacus?
“The senator now wants the FBI to investigate a claim by a woman who accused Judge Kavanaugh of trying to rape her more than 35 years ago before the hearings continue.”
One can read her letter “Brett Kavanaugh physically and sexually assaulted …. ”
She did not use the word “rape” nor does anything she describe fit the definition of rape
And since attempted rape requires showing intent that does not exist either
And sexual assault requires sexually touching, she did not say he fondled her breast
She does say “Kavanaugh tried to disrobe me in their highly inebriated state”
Have no idea what she was wearing but have encounter women’s clothing that could not figure out how to remove it when I was not drunk
Why didn’t she just roll him off her?
This makes me wonder if her story is really what she wants others to believe and was a little bit less resistant to the idea
One thing which will never be mentioned, on the whole, females in general, like men to take the risk so they can then pretend to keep their virtue in tack
It is why in this day and age no man should have anything to do with a woman that is not all recorded by a camera
There are a lot of lying, skanks who are opportunistic and will exploit any advantage
Of course, the feminazis will portray them as all damsels in distress
And use the word “rape” every chance they get
“I am at least 30 years older then Booker and when I was 15 his statement about what was considered by him as standard thinking was not standard with my peers.”
And notice how the scumbag tries to exonerate himself by making her an accomplice
“Our groping ended soon”
“Our”
As long as #MeToo has guys like him there will always be more Me Too’s
“This disingenuous right-wing attack……rings hollow..”
Booker admitted to the act. He’s guilty of it no matter how he feels now. If how he feels now is the determining factor in attacking him or not Mr. Kavanaugh is just as covered by that logic.
Mr. Kavanaugh has denied all allegations.
Ford has no direct recollection of the incident other than what was created in therapy, 30 years after the alleged incident. she doesn’t even remember. It’s a non-event.
“Mr. Booker said he was conditioned to believe that sex was “a game,” and that hooking up was best achieved through “luck, guile, strategy or coercion,” and lots of alcohol.”
Wow! Sounds like every rap product I’ve ever seen or heard.
What ever happened to “Black Pearl, Precious little girl, let me put you up where you belong”?