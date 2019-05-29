Memorial Day Mishap? Fresno baseball video labels AOC an enemy of freedom! Apology needed?

A Memorial Day tribute at a baseball game turned controversial when a picture of Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez showed up in the video. The baseball team apologized. Was that the right thing to do? Donald Trump has overseen a booming economy and record low unemployment. Is it enough to win in 2020? And one organization is saying that convicted felons must be allowed to vote in order to address global warming.

During the break between a doubleheader of the Fresno Grizzlies baseball team, a Memorial Day tribute video was played. The video was scored to the voice of Ronald Reagan. He paid tribute to our fallen heroes, and then he mentioned the adversaries we face. The video showed Antifa. It showed Kim Jong Un. It showed Fidel Castro. AND… it showed Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. Enter the outrage and, of course, the apology.

President Trump has lowered taxes, decreased regulations, and brought unemployment to historic lows. Is it enough to win in 2020? Several election models predict a Trump victory. Check out today’s show for all the details.

Please add your comments below and also please add them to the comments on the YouTube video.

Subscribe to the YouTube channel

VN:F [1.9.6_1107]

please wait... Rating: 10.0/10 (1 vote cast)

, 10.0 out of 10 based on 1 rating