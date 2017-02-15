Melania Trump: White House public tours to resume March 7

WASHINGTON (AP) — Public tours of the White House are scheduled to resume on March 7.
The tours had been temporarily suspended during the change in government and the beginning weeks of President Donald Trump’s administration.
But first lady Melania Trump announced Tuesday that the popular tours will resume early next month.
The tours of public areas of the White House are self-guided, and requests for a ticket must be submitted through a member of Congress.
Mrs. Trump says in her announcement that the White House is “a remarkable and historic site” whose beauty and history she is excited to share with the public.
