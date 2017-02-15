Home News Melania Trump: White House public tours to resume March 7

Melania Trump: White House public tours to resume March 7

February 14, 2017 at 11:30 am
WASHINGTON (AP) — Public tours of the White House are scheduled to resume on March 7.

The tours had been temporarily suspended during the change in government and the beginning weeks of President Donald Trump’s administration.

But first lady Melania Trump announced Tuesday that the popular tours will resume early next month.

The tours of public areas of the White House are self-guided, and requests for a ticket must be submitted through a member of Congress.

Mrs. Trump says in her announcement that the White House is “a remarkable and historic site” whose beauty and history she is excited to share with the public.

2 Comments

  1. ltuser
    ltuser February 14, 2017 at 6:22 pm

    I wonder how quickly these tours will get shut back down after the libtards start using them to protest trump??

  2. DrGadget February 14, 2017 at 6:33 pm

    They need to put an extremely pro-Trump exhibit early on in the tour, like a heroic statue of Trump. If there are any libtards in the group, they’ll have a feelings-induced tantrum snowflake meltdown at the sight of the statue. Once they identify themselves as moonbats, eject them from the tour and move on.

