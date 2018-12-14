Melania Trump slams media ‘opportunists’: ‘They are writing the history and it’s not correct’

First lady Melania Trump slammed “opportunists” in the media and entertainment industries who are getting rich off her family’s name.

In an interview with Fox News host Sean Hannity that aired Wednesday night, the first lady, a former model, explained that politics is a “tough business” much like the fashion industry where “you need to have very thick skin.”

“Opportunists who are using my name or my family name to advance themselves, from comedians to journalists, to performers, [to] book writers” are the most difficult aspect of living in the White House, Mrs. Trump said.

“It doesn’t hurt [my feelings],” she said. “The problem is they’re writing the history and it’s not correct.

“They like to focus on the gossip, and I would like them to focus on the substance, and what we do, not just about nonsense,” she added.

Earlier in the interview, Mrs. Trump told Mr. Hannity that she always tries to do what she thinks is right, regardless of the potential fallout from the public or the press.

“I want to stay true to myself and listen to myself and what to do is right and what is wrong and live a meaningful life every day,” she said.

