Melania Trump, Barron receive Christmas tree

(UPI) — Christmas tree growers from Wisconsin on Monday presented the White House Christmas tree to first lady Melania Trump and Barron Trump.

The 19 1/2-foot Balsam fir was delivered to the White House a few days earlier than normal. Previous administrations accepted the tree on the Friday after Thanksgiving.

The National Christmas Tree Association selected husband and wife Diane Chapman and Jim Chapman, and their son and business partner, David Chapman, to present the tree to the first lady. The family owns Silent Night Evergreens in Endeavor, Wis.

“We are so honored to be selected again as the National Grand Champion! Being a guest of the White House should only be a dream for small farmers like us, and we are very excited about our trip to Washington,” Diane Chapman said.

The Chapmans presented the White House trees in 1998 and 2003.

The Chapmans did not present a tree from their own farm though, because most commercial tree farms don’t have large enough trees for the White House; the tree must be at least 18 1/2 feet tall. Instead, White House officials picked a tree from another Wisconsin grower to go in the Blue Room.

