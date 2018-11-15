Melania comes out swinging

Melania Trump has joined the ranks of weaponized First Lady, and it may be just what the country needs.

Amidst the perceived chaos occurring on a regular basis at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue due to leaks, the undermining of the president’s agenda, and general bad behavior, Melania Trump has emerged as an effective counter-force.

Other presidents have had them: Hillary Clinton was Bill’s fiery rear guard and Nancy Reagan was the ultimate protector of her husband, Ronald Reagan. Now, it is Donald Trump who benefits from his closest adviser, Melania.

On Tuesday, in an extraordinary move, she took a flamethrower to Deputy National Security Advisor Mira Ricardel, declaring in a statement, “It is the position of the Office of the First Lady that she no longer deserves the honor of serving in this White House.”

You can show yourself out, Mira.

Ricardel was reported to have had run-ins with the First Lady’s staff as well as Defense Secretary Jim Mattis. According to the AP, Pentagon officials have indicated that Ricardel had been a significant contributor to the rumor mill at the White House.

It should be no surprise that Mrs. Trump holds so much sway over her husband. After all, it was Melania who finally pushed him to run for president after years of waffling. As described by Trump ally Roger Stone in Vanity Fair in 2017, “She was very clearly the one who said, ‘Either run or don’t run.” He went on to paraphrase Melania: ‘Your friends are tired of this striptease. Every four years you talk about it.’ ”

In an interview with ABC News last month, Melania was straightforward, acknowledging that she was the “gatekeeper” to the president and noting that there were untrustworthy people in the White House. When asked for names she mused, “Well, some people, they don’t work there anymore.”

Ice cold.

The left and their media are, of course in a tizzy about Melania’s actions. The very same people who were giddy about Hillary Clinton being a “co-president” in 1992 now want Mrs. Trump relegated to the role of interior decorator and reader of children’s books.

The fact is, there is no First Lady in living memory who has come to the job having been more of a massive success in the private sector, independent of her husband. Melania Knavs was born in Slovenia in communist Yugoslavia. began modeling as a teenager and was an international success by her twenties. There were no “yet, she persisted” memes. Just hard work and determination to guide her.

Spending many of one’s formative years in the Eastern Bloc and then thriving in the greatest democracy on Earth brings with it an insight that is invaluable in any setting, especially the White House. Though she’s eschewed by the folks that print fashion magazines, she’s making her way into the history books.

