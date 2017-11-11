Megyn Kelly gives platform to finger flipping liberal airhead

NBC’s Megyn Kelly says a Virginia woman who recently made international headlines for giving President Trump’s motorcade the middle finger represents “what America is all about.”

Juli Briskman was fired from Akima LLC shortly after a photograph of her flipping off the president on Oct. 28 spread on social media. The woman, who now hopes to land a job at Planned Parenthood or a similar organization, agreed to a “Megyn Kelly Today” interview to share her story before a live studio audience.

“To me it speaks uniquely to what America is all about,” Ms. Kelly said. “You can do that. That’s the beauty of a free society, whether you love President Trump or hate him you are allowed to tell the president how you feel about him — whether it’s President Obama or President Trump that’s one of our core ideals.”

Ms. Briskman told the host that she agreed to the interview because a coworker was not fired for writing an offensive post on Facebook. She previously told the Huffington Post that a fellow Akima employee had been allowed to delete comments in which he had called someone a “f—ing libtard a-hole.”

Akima denied requests to speak publicly on the matter, but a statement on its website says it “expects its employees, officers and directors to exercise good judgment and maintain high ethical standards in all activities which affect Akima. Every Akima employee is held to these standards.”

You Might Like







“Do you regret doing it?” Ms. Kelly asked.

“I don’t regret doing it,” the guest said. “No. I think we have a big problem in this country.”

Ms. Briskman, 50, added that Akima may have acted within its legal purview, but she maintains the company’s decision wasn’t “right.”

“Legal and right aren’t always the same thing, are they?” the guest said. “They really aren’t. I don’t think it was right. They clearly treated me differently.”

© Copyright (c) 2017 News World Communications, Inc.

—-

This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.

VN:D [1.9.6_1107]

Rating: 2.8/10 (5 votes cast)