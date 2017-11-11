Megyn Kelly gives platform to finger flipping liberal airhead

NBC’s Megyn Kelly says a Virginia woman who recently made international headlines for giving President Trump’s motorcade the middle finger represents “what America is all about.”
Juli Briskman was fired from Akima LLC shortly after a photograph of her flipping off the president on Oct. 28 spread on social media. The woman, who now hopes to land a job at Planned Parenthood or a similar organization, agreed to a “Megyn Kelly Today” interview to share her story before a live studio audience.
“To me it speaks uniquely to what America is all about,” Ms. Kelly said. “You can do that. That’s the beauty of a free society, whether you love President Trump or hate him you are allowed to tell the president how you feel about him — whether it’s President Obama or President Trump that’s one of our core ideals.”
Ms. Briskman told the host that she agreed to the interview because a coworker was not fired for writing an offensive post on Facebook. She previously told the Huffington Post that a fellow Akima employee had been allowed to delete comments in which he had called someone a “f—ing libtard a-hole.”
Akima denied requests to speak publicly on the matter, but a statement on its website says it “expects its employees, officers and directors to exercise good judgment and maintain high ethical standards in all activities which affect Akima. Every Akima employee is held to these standards.”
“Do you regret doing it?” Ms. Kelly asked.
“I don’t regret doing it,” the guest said. “No. I think we have a big problem in this country.”
Ms. Briskman, 50, added that Akima may have acted within its legal purview, but she maintains the company’s decision wasn’t “right.”
“Legal and right aren’t always the same thing, are they?” the guest said. “They really aren’t. I don’t think it was right. They clearly treated me differently.”
Closet Liberal Kelly repeatedly shows that flipping THE PEOPLE the finger is NOT what the real America is all about,,,, only about what HER America is all about. This self-professesd Liberal strong intelligent woman wanna be, has been revealed to just be a frustrated B word with an attitude, who like most liberals forgets what the real purpose of the middle finger is designed for,,,,i.e. plugging the excrement, social or fecal which in this case just let more of the same liberal squirts foul up the American productive clean people. This closet Liberal needs to go back into the proper designated Social water closet and figure out, or finger out what human God designed digits were properly designed to do and function as. She obviously has forgotten what a truth media person was designed to do, which is to inform people, not confuse and use them for selfish political or career advancement. Just more misguided media entertainment disguised as informative news. the word SHAME is not within her actions or vocabulary, so as usual with most Liberals, the shame is on HER.
She showed her true (anti-Trump) colors in the first pres debate, with her uncalled for questions, that were NOT political but “feminist”- she’s prbly another dum dem
inluminatuo, Great Commentary. I remember, at one time in our Country, women knew how to act like ladies. Now most women are all liberated aka liberal airheads. Like that saying goes, “You’ve come a long way baby”. Liberated women have come a long way down the sewer! This shows one, what a low life Megyn Kelly is, condoning giving anyone the finger, let alone the President.
I suppose this model of feminism thinks like most liberals that since she was fired from a job for being an absolute idiot and proving she has NO respect for anything in this nation that the right thing to do now is get another job. This time so she can help murder innocent unborn children. It’s a good thing logic is not a necessity for freedom for her sake else she would be confined in a mental institution where the majority of them belong !
Kelly will be fired soon. So she is using this to later show the hypocrisy of the Today show. -ha
As for crazy lady flipping the car off. Well, I have no problem with it. Her dumbass should have just kept her mouth shut. As for the company firing her; that’s there right and each person is treated differently by HR. So facebook person was reprimanded because the Facebook post didn’t go viral. Ms. Crazy-McFinger went viral and that was her problem. She doesn’t see that because she is a “f—ing libtard ******.”
While we are helping people flipping off Trump , please ask Megan to help the Rodeo Clown that lost his job Forever because he wore a Obama Characture Face Mask during the Bull Rideing event.
Forbidden forever from working at a Rodeo. Sad very sad
Kelly is correct. I don’t care for her or her smarmy ways, but we need to acknowledge her veracity when it is evident. It’s important to stand behind our Constitution whether or not we like the outcomes of exercising it. I’m a Trumpite, BTW.
I hope her “finger” never touches a doorknob I use, I don’t want to think about where it’s been!
I now know where dumb blondes get their guidance!!!!!!!!
No wonder why Kelly hasn’t done so well since leaving FOX! She’s not the ‘Greatest’ that she thought she was. As for that Briskman………the middle finger???? Really!? Grow the hell up!
I wonder if our “little” SJW had any idea how many Secret Service weapons (including the mini gun mounted in the SUV with the back hatch open) were trained on her during her “protest”. Pity she didn’t make any kind of threatening move toward the motorcade. A lesson in RESTRAINT would quickly follow.
Or a comfy position in a body bag.