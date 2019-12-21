Meghan McCain voices love for Whoopi Goldberg after the latest catfight on The View

Meghan McCain is voicing her love for The View co-host Whoopi Goldberg following a heated argument on the show.

McCain, 35, and Goldberg, 64, spoke out on the series Tuesday after clashing over the President Donald Trump impeachment inquiry during Monday’s episode.

Goldberg said it’s normal for “things to get heated” on the show. She denied her conflict with McCain reflects on women’s ability to communicate with each other.

“We’re really passionate, this is our job. We come in, we talk to each other, sometimes we’re not as polite as we could be. That’s just the way it is,” Goldberg said.

“This is not an indication that women can’t sit around and talk. This is not an indication that we don’t know how to deal with each other on camera,” she added. “Wherever you sit in all this, don’t assume that we’re over here with butcher knives under the table.”

“This is our gig. Sometimes it goes off the rails,” the star said.

McCain and Goldberg’s respective supporters had sounded off on social media following the pair’s fight. Goldberg told people to “just calm down.”

McCain agreed with Goldberg and said she “gets along great” with her co-host.

“I love you very much. I’ve loved you for a long time. You were good friends with my dad,” McCain said, referencing her late father, John McCain. “We fight like we’re family. It’s all good. We’re not tearing the set apart.”

McCain and Goldberg were discussing the impeachment inquiry Monday when Goldberg told McCain to “please stop talking.” McCain continued to speak, saying she was “trying to show a conservative perspective” on the issue.

McCain tweeted after the show that she “won’t be quiet.” She compared herself to the Game of Thrones character Daenerys Targaryen, aka the Mother of Dragons, in a post Tuesday.

“Good morning — to all the fellow conservative ‘girls’ who won’t be quiet,” McCain wrote.

