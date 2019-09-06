Home » News

Meghan McCain: ‘There’s going to be a lot of violence’ if AR-15s banned

GOPUSA StaffWashington Times Posted On 6:52 am September 6, 2019
4

Meghan McCain actually gets an issue right.

Meghan McCain warned Tuesday that “there’s going to be a lot of violence” if Democrats get their way in banning “assault” weapons.

The 23rd season debut of ABC’s “The View” opened on the topic of guns after a spree shooting left seven people dead between the cities of Midland and Odessa, Texas, on Saturday.

Ms. McCain, the show’s resident Republican, cited the majority of Democratic presidential candidates who have called for an assault weapons ban, including former Texas Rep. Beto O’Rourke, who has proposed a mandatory federal assault rifle buyback.

O’Rourke: Meghan McCain’s gun rhetoric giving ‘permission to be violent’

“This is a ground-level issue for me,” Ms. McCain said. “If you’re going to be a gun-grabber, you don’t get my vote. Period.

“The AR-15 is the most popular gun in America by far,” she continued. “I was just out in the middle of nowhere Wyoming, if you’re talking about going and taking people’s guns away from them, there’s going to be a lot of violence.

“I’m not living without guns,” she added. “It’s just that simple.”

Ms. McCain’s husband, ABC News analyst Ben Domenech, on Wednesday defended his wife’s argument on Twitter, writing, “People tend to fight back when you disrespect the Bill of Rights and try to illegally take their guns. The Black Panthers did it in California when Reagan tried. We would do it too.”

© Copyright (c) 2019 News World Communications, Inc.

—-

This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.

VN:D [1.9.6_1107]
Rating: 1.0/10 (2 votes cast)
Meghan McCain: 'There's going to be a lot of violence' if AR-15s banned, 1.0 out of 10 based on 2 ratings
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

- Advertisement -


4 Comments

baitfish
baitfish
7:48 am September 6, 2019 at 7:48 am

I don’t like megan, but she is right about this. How many times, and in how many ways, do we need to say it. Charlton Heston said it best, “You can take my gun when you pry it from my cold dead hands.” The patriots at Concord bridge felt the same way. Patriots alive today feel the same way. There will be NO firearms confiscation without copious blood shed.
Molon Labe.

VN:D [1.9.6_1107]
Rating: 2.3/5 (3 votes cast)

Jota_
Jota_
7:59 am September 6, 2019 at 7:59 am

“there’s going to be a lot of violence”

All that exists outside the law is violence and the law exists by virtue of reason

“if Democrats get their way in banning ‘assault’ weapons.”

Democrats, an organization made up of individuals who submit to no law, while doing violence every chance they get, by using the power of government to force their will upon others, to make laws which are devoid of reason, by banning particular stocks of guns in the belief it will make people safe, all the while assaulting the rights of innocent people to defend themselves against crazy people using a gun or the power of government to rob them of their life, liberty or property.

As long as crazy people are in government they will make it safe for one of their own to gun down the defenseless

VN:D [1.9.6_1107]
Rating: 3.5/5 (2 votes cast)

Sandmine1
Sandmine1
8:12 am September 6, 2019 at 8:12 am

That’s the smartest thing I have heard come out of her mouth in a year! And she is exactly CORRECT!

Current estimates put between 15 to 20 million of these rifles in private hands. I would conservatively estimate at least half of those owners are NRA members and life long supporters of the 2nd Amendment.

Attempting to ban or, God forbid, confiscate them would be pure folly and start a second civil war.

VN:F [1.9.6_1107]
Rating: 3.0/5 (2 votes cast)

backpacker
backpacker
8:44 am September 6, 2019 at 8:44 am

We obviously have a troll on this site giving low marks to those of us that are Conservative. With regard to Meghan whose father was a TRAITOR McCain, RINO Meghan makes sense with regard to the article above. I am in shock!

VN:F [1.9.6_1107]
Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes cast)

Leave a Reply