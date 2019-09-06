Meghan McCain: ‘There’s going to be a lot of violence’ if AR-15s banned

Meghan McCain warned Tuesday that “there’s going to be a lot of violence” if Democrats get their way in banning “assault” weapons.

The 23rd season debut of ABC’s “The View” opened on the topic of guns after a spree shooting left seven people dead between the cities of Midland and Odessa, Texas, on Saturday.

Ms. McCain, the show’s resident Republican, cited the majority of Democratic presidential candidates who have called for an assault weapons ban, including former Texas Rep. Beto O’Rourke, who has proposed a mandatory federal assault rifle buyback.

O’Rourke: Meghan McCain’s gun rhetoric giving ‘permission to be violent’

“This is a ground-level issue for me,” Ms. McCain said. “If you’re going to be a gun-grabber, you don’t get my vote. Period.

“The AR-15 is the most popular gun in America by far,” she continued. “I was just out in the middle of nowhere Wyoming, if you’re talking about going and taking people’s guns away from them, there’s going to be a lot of violence.

“I’m not living without guns,” she added. “It’s just that simple.”

Ms. McCain’s husband, ABC News analyst Ben Domenech, on Wednesday defended his wife’s argument on Twitter, writing, “People tend to fight back when you disrespect the Bill of Rights and try to illegally take their guns. The Black Panthers did it in California when Reagan tried. We would do it too.”

