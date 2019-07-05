Meghan McCain feels like ‘caged animal’ at ‘The View and may leave

Meghan McCain may be at the end of her rope when it comes to sparring matches with the ladies of “The View.”

An “intimate” of the show’s only right-leaning voice told The Daily Beast that Ms. McCain feels like a “caged animal” each day while debating politics with fellow panelists Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar and Sunny Hostin.

“According to sources close to the 34-year-old McCain, who is said to make something under a million dollars a year on the highly-rated daytime program, she is emotionally drained, angry, and isolated— ‘feeling like a caged animal,’ said one McCain intimate — amid a spate of negative publicity,” the website reported Wednesday.

Ms. McCain, who once worked for The Daily Beast, declined to comment on its piece.

The source’s remarks come weeks after an on-air argument, which devolved into Ms. McCain calling Ms. Behar a “b—.”

“It’s not a fun job for me,” Ms. McCain said June 19. “I know you’re angry. I get that you’re angry that Trump is president, like a lot of people are. But I don’t think yelling at me is going to fix the problem, OK? … Don’t feel bad for me, b—. I’m paid to do this.”

Hilary Estey McLoughlin, the show’s senior executive producer, offered a tepid response when asked about the pundit’s future with ABC.

“We don’t want people to attack Meghan,” she told the website. “We’re happy to have Meghan there. I think she does want to be there. I think she wants to be on the show.”

