Meghan McCain asks Seth Meyers if he is Ilhan Omar’s publicist

ABC’s “The View” co-host Meghan McCain and comedian Seth Meyers had a tense exchange on NBC’s “Late Night” Tuesday over Ms. McCain’s allegations of anti-Semitism against Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar.

Ms. McCain, who has sided with Republicans in accusing Ms. Omar of repeatedly using anti-Semitic tropes to criticize Israel, defended her condemnation of Ms. Omar “even after she apologized for it,” Mr. Meyers noted.

“I do think it’s fairly dangerous, and you brought it up after Congresswoman Omar had some death threats against her,” Mr. Meyers said.

“I think that Democrats are hedging on this, and I think it’s very dangerous,” Ms. McCain replied. “And I think [Senate Minority Leader] Chuck Schumer and I are in alignment about Israel’s stance in geopolitical politics. I think it’s of the utmost importance, and I think she is bringing her party to extremism on this.

“I think we have to look to Europe and what’s happening over there and in British politics,” she continued. “Anti-Semitism is very common, and I see it happening over there, and I worry about it happening over here. I stand by every single thing that I’ve said and if that makes me unpopular in this room or in front of you, so be it.”

Mr. Meyers said it was a “weird thing” for Ms. McCain to “take the position of being unpopular.”

“Here I am trying to find the common ground on this,” Mr. Meyers said.

“It’s an interesting thing when we have two Muslim women for the first time, they do have a different perspective on things,” he said. “And I think when we talk about the idea of ‘Let’s all try to meet in the middle on things,’ we have to listen to other people’s perspective.”

Ms. McCain fired back, “I agree, I work on ‘The View’ with Joy Behar every day. I listen to other people’s perspectives all day long.”

When asked if there’s a way to criticize the Israeli government without being called anti-Semitic, Ms. McCain said people shouldn’t talk about “Jews hypnotizing the world” and “all about the Benjamins,” referring to two controversial tweets by Ms. Omar.

Mr. Meyers responded, “You keep bringing up the two tweets that she’s apologized for, and I think it’s a little unfair to her, especially because we’ve established — ”

“Are you her publicist?” Ms. McCain interjected. “Are you her press person?”

“No,” Mr. Meyers answered. “I’m just someone who cares about the fact that there’s someone out there who is in a minority, who has had death threats against her, and I think that we should all use the same language that you’re asking her to be careful about her language. And I would ask everybody else to be careful about theirs.”

“I’m not sure what — what would make you happy coming out of my mouth right now?” Ms. McCain asked. “I’m genuinely curious.”

“I’m perfectly happy with everything that’s coming out of your mouth, and I like that we spent this time together,” Mr. Meyers replied.

“OK, you seem a little — I mean, my opinions are very strong,” Ms. McCain said.

“That is coming across, I do want you to know that,” Mr. Meyers joked.

Ms. McCain went on to say that she’s lucky to be able to give red-state women a voice on a “mainstream” network like ABC.

“I’m like, so lucky,” she said.

“Well, we’re in agreement on that as well,” Mr. Meyers said before cutting to a commercial break.

