Megan Kelly in trouble over suggesting blackface for Halloween is OK

NEW YORK (AP) — NBC’s Megyn Kelly swiftly apologized Tuesday for a morning show segment that questioned why dressing up in blackface for a Halloween costume is wrong.
Following a social media backlash, Kelly wrote in an email to NBC News colleagues that she realized such behavior is wrong, that the history of blackface in culture is abhorrent.
On her morning show, the 47-year-old news host said that dressing up in blackface was OK when she was a kid as long as you were impersonating a character. She questioned why it had been considered racist when a character on “The Real Housewives of New York” darkened her skin for a Diana Ross costume.
“I felt like, ‘Who doesn’t love Diana Ross?'” she said.
On social media, several critics drew comparisons to Kelly’s insistence while at Fox News Channel that Santa Claus was white. “I was born in the same decade as Megyn Kelly and do not recall blackface being acceptable anywhere, anytime,” tweeted Alex Wagner of CBS News.
In her email, Kelly said that she’d never been a “PC” person, “but I understand that we do need to be more sensitive in this day and age. Particularly on race and ethnicity issues which, far from being healed, have been exacerbated in our politics over the past year.
“This is a time for more understanding, love, sensitivity and honor, and I want to be part of that,” she wrote.
Kelly’s transition from Fox News to her own 9 a.m. hour as part of the “Today” show has been anything but smooth, and Tuesday’s incident doesn’t help.
She had an edge from the beginning of the offending segment, where she discussed Halloween costumes with a panel that included Jenna Bush Hager, Melissa Rivers and Jacob Soboroff.
“The costume police are cracking down like never before,” she said, ridiculing a college that suggested wearing a cowboy outfit was inadvisable. She noted that one safe suggestion was to go dressed as a letter of the alphabet, and that she had discussed that with her husband.
“I’m going to go as ‘F’ and he’s going to go as ‘U,’ she said.
Are the Negro-American communities so ashamed of their heritage and their skin color that they are offended if another race portrays them in any fashion?
I would be honored if someone were to portray me. But I did not grow up with the racists
Al Sharpton and Jesse Jackson brainwashing me telling me that I was treated substandard and the white man owed me EVERYTHING and I am not intelligent enough to be successful, wealthy and proud of who I am.
At what point do we as people stop granting people ANYTHING due to their skin color?
Martin L. King:
Judge not by the color of their skin but by the content of their character.
Never question the Liberal thought police and media mind indoctrination enforcers, particularly if your politically incorrect Fox News “Gender Use and Abuse” of useful idiocracy has worn thin. Just how low can one woman bow in body and brain? Roger Ailes is probably looking like prince charming compared to her current handlers. Her falling stardom keeps descending, while politically incorrect truthful free speech exercisers who she thought to take down like Trump keep shooting across the skies to enlighten. One might just land and remain above Bethlehem this Christmas, although more needed over Washington D.C., the land of Democrat Crystal balls and Hollow Weenies.
al jolson costumes are not acceptable in todays world?
SOCIAL MEDIA = DEATH OF A NATION.
capricorn1
Not unless it is a nation of fools, useful idiots and liberal Snowflakes.
I wonder how many people are asking who Al Jolson is?
Remember the words of Mark Twain: “Never let schooling interfere with your education”.
Then dressing up as anything other than one’s own race would be racist. So a black cannot dress as a (caucasian) Viking; a white cannot dress as a (sub-race) Polynesian; an Asian cannot dress as an Arab (another sub-race) sheik.
What about cross-species dressing? Can one dress as Big Bird without fear of the Halloween Police?
I guess that means you can dress up as Big Bird only if you are yellow, or a democrat.