Medicare to be exhausted by 2026, trustee report says

Medicare’s Hospital Insurance Trust Fund is expected to run out of funding three years earlier than expected, the program’s trustees said in a report on Tuesday.
Trustees project the trust fund for Medicare Part A, which helps pay for hospital and home health services for senior citizens, will have its funds exhausted by 2026 at which point it will only be able to pay out 91 percent of promised benefits.
The trustees determined the fund isn’t adequately financed over the next 10 years. Its projected income also was lower than estimated in 2017 due to lower payroll taxes attributable to lowered wages for 2017.
“The HI trust fund does not meet either the trustees’ test of short-range financial adequacy or their test of long-range close actuarial balance,” the report stated.
Medicare Part B, which helps seniors pay for doctor’s bills and outpatient expenses, and Part D, which offers prescription drug coverage, are both funded by a combination of premium payments and money from general federal revenue and will be financed in full indefinitely.
“The Part B and Part D accounts in the [Supplementary Medical Insurance] trust fund are expected to be adequately financed because premium income and general revenue income are reset each year to cover expected costs,” the report stated. “Such financing, however, would have to increase faster than the economy to cover expected expenditure growth.”
Medicare covered 58.4 million people, including 49.5 million aged 65 and older and 8.9 million with a disability, at a cost of $710.2 billion in 2017.
The solvency report was the first since the Affordable Care Act’s Independent Payment Advisory Board was repealed as part of the two-year government budget deal signed by President Donald Trump in February.
A companion report by Social Security trustees estimated that the combined trust funds for Social Security, which fund old-age benefits and disability insurance programs, will be depleted by 2034.
At the times the combined reserves are depleted the continuing income of the trust funds would be sufficient to pay 79 percent of scheduled benefits.
That’s based on 2017 wages? What part of 2017 or is that an average? With the economy picking up and more people working and getting more income and paying more totally for medicare taxes, that would mean more funds going into the program and pushing back the insolvency date. Typical UPI scare tactics not giving the full story.
AND with all the fraud going on STILL< of course the #s won't match up!
Maybe we should start cutting welfare, food stamps and housing now so Medicare doesn’t run out. Thousands of jobs are available now for people that are willing to work.
AND start cramping down HARD on fraudsters. BOTH those doctors and other medical offices, who Defraud the govt, AND THOSE who legally should not be getting medicare, but are doing so..
Yes, and start with illegal aliens receiving Medicare – they could be a very quick reduction in expenditures.
Fake news alert to the maximum. Social Security and Medicare are government programs, operated on a pay as you go basis. There are no assets to support Social Security and Medicare. The trust funds are accounting frauds designed to provide cover for legislators to spend at will. Although many seniors have payed large levels of payroll taxes to support both programs, excess taxes have long been spent on other government programs. Trust funds do not contain assets. Rather they contain a record of excess taxes spent on other parts of the government. Social Security has been cash flow negative since 2010. Medicare has been cash flow negative for many years. The viability of Social Security and Medicare is not much different than any other government program. Both programs depend on wildly excessive government spending not having detrimental impacts on the economy. So far, excessive government spending has been largely a free good. Can this situation continue in perpetuity? When Democrats get back in power, can they initiate large increases in spending and taxation without any impact on the economy?
And imo TILL all those politicians who STOLE FROM the medicare and SS funds get held to account and forced to pay BACK all that was stolen, both of them will still have no assets in ‘funds’ to draw on.
Is everyone here aware that illegal aliens also get Social security benefits for only working a few months and then moving back to Mexico and is everyone here aware that Muslims (upon landing here in the U S ) also immediately qualify for Social Security benefits and Medicaid/Medicare?! A non-citizen (also called an “alien” for immigration purposes) may be eligible for Supplemental Security Income (SSI) if he or she meets the requirements of the laws for non–citizens that went into effect on August 22, 1996. t Medicaid isn’t available in most states to recent immigrants until they’ve been lawfully present in the U.S. for five years. To get around this problem, Congress included a provision in the ACA to allow recent immigrants to get subsidies in the exchange regardless of how low their income is. Although Medicare denies it….To be eligible for RCA you must:
Provide documents issued by the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (CIS) verifying your immigration status and date of arrival into the U.S.
Provide the name of the voluntary agency (VOLAG) which resettled you
Meet immigration status requirements
Meet work and training requirements
Meet income and resource requirements( this one is laughable especially the ‘income’?for incoming Muslim refugees that never worked a day in there life!)..
THAT IS WHY we need to get hot and heavy, on GETTING RID OF All that fraud.
NO ILLEGAL alien, or refugee should EVER receive one DIME of social security or medicare..
If you want Social Security and Health Care corrected then put Congress on the same plans as the citizens of this country. As long as they have their own plans the citizens will suffer. Snooze and we lose….
Agree, if our legislators were on SS and Medicare, the problem would be fixed before the week is out!
So let’s get even more people on Medicare, right?
Everything the government does becomes insolvent soon enough.
Let’s see!
Healthcare is one-sixth of the nation’s economy and we know that of the $3.25 TRILLION for healthcare 60%, nearly $2 TRILLION, is from diet from eating Frankenfoods because we subsidize certain agriculture products
Then after an accumulative diet of eating poison, we have to spend a lot more money fixing these old people up, which does nothing but siphon money out of the pockets of the young and semi-healthy
Shocking NEWS there is no reason you cannot, at age 90, have the health of a 20-year-old with proper diet, well that is a lie, a 20-year-old who has been raised on the toxic food we all eat.
Age only contributes less than 10% to any decline in bodily function and we have known this for better than 50 years
Plant a garden. Think of a way to grow something fresh, sunlight is everywhere