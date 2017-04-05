Media wants Trump to pay for trips to Mar-a-lago and security

Don’t expect President Donald Trump to pay for travel to and security costs at Mar-a-Lago from his own pocket.
White House spokesman Sean Spicer said Monday President Donald Trump has essentially given at the office.
“So respectfully, it’s like, at what point does he do enough? Spicer told reporters at a briefing. The commenst came after Spicer announced the president was donating the first quarter portion of his presidential salary to the National Park Service to support battleground sites and monuments.
In addition, Spicer said Trump’s trips to his South Florida mansion and golf clubs amount to what has been a presidential prerogative, noting that President George W. Bush traveled to his ranch in Texas and President Obama traveled to Hawaii.
Spicer also added that Trump had stepped away from his private his businesses, at his own expense.
“He’s done quite a bit in terms of making a donation to government,” Spicer said.
In terms of the check presented to the park service on Monday, it totaled $78,333. 32, representing Trump’s salary for the first quarter of 2017, pro-rated to Jan. 20, the day he took office. The president’s salary totals $400,000 annually.
Spicer’s comments come as calls grow louder for the federal government to step in and pick up the tab the mounting costs from the president’s frequent trips to his Palm Beach estate.
Two Palm Beach County members of Congress, U.S. Rep. Lois Frankel, D-West Palm Beach, and U.S. Rep. Ted Deutch, D-Boca Raton, say the county’s taxpayers should not be forced to pay the spiraling costs.
Spicer said Trump will return to Mar-a-Lago on Thursday for a two-day summit with Chinese President Xi Jinping.
