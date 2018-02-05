Media response to intel memo was a ‘hyperbolic smear campaign’

The release of the House Intelligence Committee memo suggesting misconduct within the FBI set off the press and provided an instant catalyst for explosive news coverage casting Republicans as villains who either obstruct justice, undermine the Russian investigation or even aid Russian President Vladimir Putin. Some accounts also claimed the memo was proof of disunity in the Republican Party, or that it could eventually cause a constitutional crisis.

The overall news response was “a “hyperbolic smear campaign” against the GOP and President Trump says Nicholas Fondacaro, an analyst at the Media Research Center, a conservative press watchdog.

The organization uncovered biased coverage of the memo matter, determining that the “Big Three” broadcast networks recently spent a combined 17 minutes and 20 seconds poring over objections from Democrats and FBI officials to keep the memo classified — and under five minutes on the actual contents of the memo itself.

Such media bias and disinformation even vexes those who live far from the Beltway — notably in the far-flung forests of New England. Our old friend ” Deep Woods,” a politically inclined stalwart who lives among the pines, is vexed about the coverage, and also Hollywood’s supportive role in it.

“I find it infuriatingly ironic that the movie, ‘The Post’ glorifies release of classified Pentagon documents back in the days. But there is silence from such producers on the current memo brouhaha. Silence. Nothing. Nada,” Mr. Woods tells Inside The Beltway.

This is a component of the bigger picture, and “DW” is not alone in his concerns.

“Over the past two weeks, Democrats scrambled to ‘warn’ the public that the release of the FISA memo would ‘damage national security’ were it released. Journalists picked up the mantra and ran with it, unquestioningly parroting it in badgering Republicans about why they would support its release considering this charge,” writes Townhall.com columnist Derek Hunter.

“The memo, of course, was nothing of the sort. There was nothing that was a threat in any way to national security, no remote mention of sources or methods. It was all a Democratic Party lie immediately adopted by journalists. As with past false stories that needed to be retracted or corrected, there was no comeuppance for those who spread the lie to the media, nor the media figures who regurgitated it. It happened, and when it was proven to be a lie, it was memory-holed,” Mr. Hunter continues. “Journalism is dead. It didn’t die of natural causes, it was murdered by its practitioners in the name of attacking Republicans, in particular Donald Trump.”

