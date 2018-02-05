Media response to intel memo was a ‘hyperbolic smear campaign’

The release of the House Intelligence Committee memo suggesting misconduct within the FBI set off the press and provided an instant catalyst for explosive news coverage casting Republicans as villains who either obstruct justice, undermine the Russian investigation or even aid Russian President Vladimir Putin. Some accounts also claimed the memo was proof of disunity in the Republican Party, or that it could eventually cause a constitutional crisis.
The overall news response was “a “hyperbolic smear campaign” against the GOP and President Trump says Nicholas Fondacaro, an analyst at the Media Research Center, a conservative press watchdog.
The organization uncovered biased coverage of the memo matter, determining that the “Big Three” broadcast networks recently spent a combined 17 minutes and 20 seconds poring over objections from Democrats and FBI officials to keep the memo classified — and under five minutes on the actual contents of the memo itself.
Such media bias and disinformation even vexes those who live far from the Beltway — notably in the far-flung forests of New England. Our old friend ” Deep Woods,” a politically inclined stalwart who lives among the pines, is vexed about the coverage, and also Hollywood’s supportive role in it.
“I find it infuriatingly ironic that the movie, ‘The Post’ glorifies release of classified Pentagon documents back in the days. But there is silence from such producers on the current memo brouhaha. Silence. Nothing. Nada,” Mr. Woods tells Inside The Beltway.
This is a component of the bigger picture, and “DW” is not alone in his concerns.
“Over the past two weeks, Democrats scrambled to ‘warn’ the public that the release of the FISA memo would ‘damage national security’ were it released. Journalists picked up the mantra and ran with it, unquestioningly parroting it in badgering Republicans about why they would support its release considering this charge,” writes Townhall.com columnist Derek Hunter.
“The memo, of course, was nothing of the sort. There was nothing that was a threat in any way to national security, no remote mention of sources or methods. It was all a Democratic Party lie immediately adopted by journalists. As with past false stories that needed to be retracted or corrected, there was no comeuppance for those who spread the lie to the media, nor the media figures who regurgitated it. It happened, and when it was proven to be a lie, it was memory-holed,” Mr. Hunter continues. “Journalism is dead. It didn’t die of natural causes, it was murdered by its practitioners in the name of attacking Republicans, in particular Donald Trump.”
The loss of media objectivity is just another step in the progressive movement. They own education, entertainment and communication. This is why they tried to shut down conservative radio.
The media is the propaganda wing of the progressives. They don’t even try to hide the fact anymore. They are enraged that Trump had the audacity to first beat Jeb Bush and then beat Hillary. The people still have the power the reverse the slide to socialism, but it will be difficult.
As much as the Republicant’s drive me crazy with lack of action, it is absolutely critical to maintain the majorities in the House and Senate.
If Hillary had won we would know nothing of the rigged system. After 8 more years of a Saul Alinsky disciple the shadow government would have been immensely powerful.
We need to clean up the federal government. The federal courts are stacked with judges who constantly make rulings inconsistent with the Constitution. The agencies have been weaponized against all who oppose the progressive agenda. Trump, while deeply flawed in many ways (as are all of us), has the balls to stand up to these thugs. The pundits still do not get that Trump didn’t start this anti-progressive movement, but he was able to tap into it and roll to victory. We are the majority, but the progressives own mass communication and uses propaganda and lies to present their twisted world view as representing the majority.
Very well written and completly true….now if only the majority of Americans could read your post and remember it….if not, we are doomed….
Who was damaged by the release of “the Memo”? The people who were demanding that it would hurt national security and damage American’s belief in government were proven to be the liars that we have known they were for the last 16 years or so. Who has believed that government “only wanted to help you!” as Fort Worthless Jim Wright used to say, since 1977?
Flawed would be a very kind word for the modern Socialist Progressive Social Justice Warrior of today. Only one thing could be worse, the people who say they are Conservatives that are now saying how surprised they are to learn of the complicity of the MSM with the Left. Where were they for the last 40 years?
The media was implicated as co-conspirators in this scandal. So they do not like it. Almost everyone in prison claims to be innocent also.
True, wga! The guilty are naturally going to object, deflect, obfuscate, misdirect, accuse others of that which they are doing (one of Saul Alinsky’s Rules for Radicals). I, for one, will not believe a word of the Democratic response memo that will be coming out (if not released, it will be “leaked”). Should have amusing entertainment value, though!
As I posted on another thread, ya gotta love the two-faced hypocrisy of liberals.
Their first position was that releasing the memo would be a threat to national security and that they sky would fall.
After the memo was released, they suddenly pivoted to “Pffffttt…is that it?” (James Comey)
Of course, they conveniently ignored that evidence suggests that the FBI deliberately lied to the FISA court. They conveniently ignore that FBI director Comey deliberately leaked info (that’s a felony) in order to try and promote a special prosecutor, and they conveniently ignore that Andrew McCabe testified under oath that without the dossier, which was paid for by Clinton, that there would be no special prosecutor.
But nothing to see here folks, just keep moving along. Hey liberals, ya can’t have it both ways.
Which has been their status-quo on any Republican (even RINO like Jorge Jr) since NLT 1993/01/20!
What’s “NLT”? People keep using abbreviations instead of writing things out. They mean nothing to those who are unfamiliar with the reference. Trekkies are notorious for it.
ANY EXPOSURE of the EVILS of their DEAR LEADER, the anti-American, foreign born Obama cannot be tolerated. CORRUPTING nearly every part of the Federal government was just fine with the FakeNewsMedia. Now, the chickens are coming home to roost and the smoke and mirrors are out in force!
I love the way that clown Adam Schiff goes around spreading lies. Schiff gets very “wide eyed” and looks like a rabid, wide eyed lunatic. What does one expect, a representative from communist Kalifornia. Then of course there is the Fake News communist media, that protects an FBI and DOJ, that was part of a police state under Barack the communist!
Let us not be too hard on California, backpacker… there are a lot of good people there trying to do something to improve their lot (New California movement).
The one star troll has been loose on this forum again. Cowardly little dullard.
The media has evolved to where it is over some forty years. At first straight news stories occasionally ended with an editorial comment. Then the reporting descended to the level when reporting on speeches etc. the newscaster told us what the speech was about and I wondered if they heard the speech that I did. Just as Pravda was the propaganda arm of the Soviet government, the mainstream media has become the propaganda arm of the Democrat party. Perhaps it is due to their liberal indoctrination by the education system that all sense of objectivity in reporting has been stifled.
Dante, you are exactly right. This is going to be a battle for decades.
Two related thoughts:
First, now that the memo is released and the public has read it…exactly what was in the memo that endangers national security? The ONLY thing I see in the released memo is that the FBI lied to the FISA court with the full knowledge of the DOJ and the Obama administration.
Secondly, I think it ironic in the extreme that Democrats & their media mouthpieces, are fume over implications to national security in releasing the Intelligence Committee’s memo; BUT, Democrats have already announced that THEY will be releasing their OWN memo…but without all the fuss of vetting, declassification, or a House vote.
The hypocrisy is simply stunning.
Mass Media aside, its going to be difficult to get anything done as long as Adam Schiff is involved. We are all aware that CONGRESSMAN A. SCHIFF IS A SEWER RAT CLOAKED IN SNAKE SKIN, i.e. – Adam Schiff was the Committee member doing the illegal serial leaking to the press during every step of the House investigations confidential informations and that he is a highly unethical hatched man for his criminally immoral party. I would imagine most people when thinking of Schiff think in the image of A SEWER RAT CLOAKED IN SNAKE SKIN. That said, who in their right mind and not a liar themselves, would believe a single word that Schiff says? How does anyone believe there will be fairness as long as there a stacked Media and there are are mutts like Schiff, Warner, Waters, Schumer and the like constantly stealing the air out of the room with their lies?