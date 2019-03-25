Home » Fresh Ink

Media pulled off big con with Russia collusion story

GOPUSA StaffWashington Times Posted On 6:53 am March 25, 2019
America got conned again.

It was all a big set-up. A ruse. A dirty canard.

The whole thing was one giant lie.

And everybody peddling it — from House Democrat leaders, to Senate Democrats running for president, to the Senate Republican who reported the whole thing in the first place, to the roaring lions of the Great White Media — knew it was a lie.

Sure, there are some — take sleazy lawyer Michael Avenatti, for instance — who are so monumentally stupid that he probably did not know that it was all a big con. It is not uncommon for newbies on Washington politics to fall for giant cons while somehow thinking they are doing the Lord’s work. These people think very highly of themselves.

But for the most part, all the lizards around here selling this pile of horse manure about Russian hookers, backdoor deals and unprintable bedroom behavior knew it was big fat lie. They told the lie anyway.

They have lied about Donald Trump from the moment he arrived on the political scene and taught them all how it is supposed to be done. As a political force, the candidate found gem after gem that these longtime experts had been ignoring their entire careers.

Truly, he gave voice to voiceless millions who for decades have only had these dishonest political eunuchs speaking for them. Now that he is in the White House, President Trump has carried on delivering on issues that regular Americans actually care about.

But the press ignores all of those issues. All they care about is the Russia collusion hoax.

That is partly because the so-called “reporters” in Washington are entirely cowed into submission by establishment politicians in both parties. They are crotch-licking yard dogs who just want to be allowed up on the porch.

Also, they were instrumental in the other Big Con on America — the one about how it was inevitable that Hillary Clinton would be the next president. First in 2008. Then in 2016. (Spoiler alert: She never was the president and never will be.)

In the more than two years since Mr. Trump made fools and liars of them all by winning the White House, the press has gone into overdrive to concoct their next fantasy prediction: Mr. Trump colluded with Russia and partied with hookers in a Moscow hotel.

Former Sen. John McCain passed the report on to the authorities. The press peddled the dirty dossier (funded by Democrats in actual collusion with sources in the Kremlin) for years.

The New York Times has run nearly 500 stories about it. The Washington Post has run hundreds more. The internet and television has been awash is thousands and thousands more speculative stories about a total mirage. According to the Politico “news” website, President Trump has already been indicted.

What a freaking joke all of these people are. They could not get a job cleaning toilets anywhere else in America — and I mean no disrespect to toilet cleaners.

My question is this: When are we going to see 500 corrections from all the breathless — and hopelessly false — reporting by The New York Times? Where are the hundreds of corrections from The Washington Post. And what about the days and weeks on end of running corrections on television?

The truth is that we will probably never see that. But we should demand it anyway.

Of course, what these idiots do not understand is that the rest of America moved on from this “story” a long, long time ago. They quit watching political “news” on television and tuned out all the “Russia” psychobabble.

They are more interested in the zooming economy and defending the border and ensuring national security.

Voters are always so much smarter than all the political experts in Washington. They instinctively knew it was all a big con job, an effort by the experts to deflect attention away from their own miserable ineptitude.

But it is worth stopping now and pondering just how stupid all the experts in Washington really think you are.

• Contact Charles Hurt at churt@washingtontimes.com or on Twitter @charleshurt.

© Copyright (c) 2019 News World Communications, Inc.

—-

This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.

11 Comments

Scruffy_USN_Retired
Scruffy_USN_Retired
9:23 am March 25, 2019 at 9:23 am

“The whole thing was one giant lie.”

The destructive Liberal Democrat Party revolves around and its philosophy is based on the lack of integrity, Lies, Cons and Deceptions.

These vermin need to be held accountable for their own actions !!

southernpatriot
southernpatriot
9:30 am March 25, 2019 at 9:30 am

The seditious and traitorous leftist demented Socialist-Democrats with the help of the MSM tried to overthrow our government. They must pay a huge price for this treason.

    inluminatuo
    inluminatuo
    10:40 am March 25, 2019 at 10:40 am

    There are Constitutional checks and balances to protect the various branches of government from overstepping their authority, as well as 1st amendment protection of freedom of the press. So who protects WE THE PEOPLE and our branches of government from the abuses of the Fourth Estate? At this moment there is only one man and one branch of government with the courage to take on the fake news to check their abuse of the power seeking unelected manipulation of American truth. It is far past time that individual persons, reporters, Clappers, and Congressmen, in addition to the companies or parties they work for, be FINANCIALLY and employment punished to the point of poverty in defamation law suits. President Trump could get rich on these awards alone, and tie the perpetrators up in court as long as they have held WE THE PEOPLE their media truth hostages.

southernpatriot
southernpatriot
9:30 am March 25, 2019 at 9:30 am

Of course it was a great lie. The evidence? A lying dossier whose major witness was a jailed prostitute who said she lied to get out of jail. Paid for by Hillary, DNC, and Soros and messenger John McCain and his aide. No collusion by Trump and the Russians.

There was collusion with the Russians…Bill, Hillary, DNC, Podesta brothers and others, none investigated, none prosecuted.

Mueller has wasted more than $40 million taxpayer money that could have repaired bridges or built miles of border wall/fence/barrier. It was not too many years ago, Mueller never caught the real anthrax terrorist but falsely accused and jailed the wrong people costing taxpayers millions on costs and then millions more on law suit settlements.

Those who tried to overthrow the government should dearly pay.

disqus_L7PQaRPVjG
disqus_L7PQaRPVjG
9:46 am March 25, 2019 at 9:46 am

The only blowhard’s that were fooled were the very blowhard’s that were pushing the lie…Maddow was crying when the lie was proved a lie…
No one with two brain cells to rub together will every trust the democrat’s or their news media again!
They are just like kids that think they can lie and get away with it…right?

Max daddy
Max daddy
10:10 am March 25, 2019 at 10:10 am

We all knew it was a lie.

“…..and I mean no disrespect to toilet cleaners.”

Yes, well, then those workers would be respectfully called janitors or custodians, unless you are referring to the chemicals and tools.
Disconnect is not limited to Democrat politicians.

johnns
johnns
10:17 am March 25, 2019 at 10:17 am

the obama/clinton cartel interfered very heavily with putins last couple of elections. So putin interfered with their election. Even steven. Payback’s a *****. Russians are great @ coding/programming. A lot of malware originates there. A couple of years ago I remember a supposed hacking attempt @ a U.S. power plant. But it wasn’t. Some dunce employee downloaded something they shouldn’t have(porn?) and got blown out of proportion. They need a scapegoat/distraction. After all, the. russians. are. coming?

Jack Alope
Jack Alope
10:34 am March 25, 2019 at 10:34 am

Not only was Obama aware of potential Russian meddling in the Election of 2016, he willfully ignored the intel and chose not to act on it because he was convinced that the election was in the bag already for Hillary. After Hillary lost and days before leaving office, Obama quietly signed legislation which would allow the NSA even broader capabilities into gathering information on US citizens and went even further by ensuring that that intel would be shared with other agencies as well such as the FBI, DOJ, CIA etc. for the purposes of making it easier for his political hacks at those agencies to gain unfettered access to that intel. I’m just an ordinary citizen and was able to see and figure out, well over 2 years ago, what was going on based on limited access to public information. The writing was on the wall that the fix was on from even before day 1 of Trump ever setting foot into the Oval Office. The real Russian Collusion was the deal brokered with Uranium One allowing Russia access to 20% of the US uranium supply in a deal brokered by then rogue Secretary of State Hillary Clinton which by the way netted her Clinton Foundation “Charity” $145 million in its coffers. These are very serious crimes that have been committed by Obama and his administration and have gone unanswered for and unpunished. In years gone by they would have all been swinging from the gallow’s pole. Hopefully this new AG Barr will look into this.

    Jack Alope
    Jack Alope
    10:41 am March 25, 2019 at 10:41 am

    The naive part of me was seriously hoping that when Mueller finally concluded his investigation after 2 long years that he would issue findings stating that Trump and his administration were investigated without any findings of collusion but that what was uncovered was actual evidence of Obama administration officials, FBI, DOJ had cooperated in trying to unseat a duly elected US President and that actual indictments would have been presented against those actors. Also there is no way given the number of subpoenas issued, witnesses interviewed and actual length of investigation that Mueller’s investigation did not come across the actual crimes that have been committed here but chose not to pursue them. How sweet would that have been for a plot twist?

      papatriot
      papatriot
      1:50 pm March 25, 2019 at 1:50 pm

      Mueller employed Clinton lawyers who were probably doing clean up for Clinton, FBI, DOJ, NSA, AND CIA nefarious deeds. Some among them are the real traitors who were engaged in a coup to reject the vote of the deplorables that Democrats hate (Christians, whites, males). They are only interested in their own power. May God help us if they ever regain power and fundamentally transform this nation into a socialist utopia leading to a dictatorship.

    MadeinAmerica33
    MadeinAmerica33
    12:10 pm March 25, 2019 at 12:10 pm

    If the Democrats are not investigated , we have no equal justice!

    One thing that troubles me is , Why would the DNC refuse to give access to their computer servers when they found they were hacked. And what has become of the Pakistanis that worked for Debbie Wasserman Schultz that hacked all the Congressmen and Senators. Ok , it’s two things.

