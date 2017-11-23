Media offended by request to share thankfulness

WASHINGTON – When White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders asked the press corps Monday to preface their daily briefing questions with a statement of thankfulness, reporters obliged.
Or, should we say, obeyed.
For this, no doubt, Sanders was grateful.
Yet again, she controlled the crowd, though this time by candy-coating her usual condescension with faux fellowship.
I’m thankful I wasn’t in the room.
My first impulse when someone asks me to share is to not-share. This isn’t because I’m not a sharing person – you can have my cake and eat it, too – but because sharing, like charity, should be voluntary. For a press secretary to require professional journalists to essentially beg for their supper, surrendering their adversarial posture like a dog commanded to Drop The Bone, is an infantilizing tactic. The effect is to neutralize the opposition.
Yes, I said opposition. The press, by definition, is oppositional. As Mr. Dooley, the turn-of-the-century fictional bartender created by columnist Finley Peter Dunne is often paraphrased: “The newspaper’s job is to comfort the afflicted and afflict the comfortable.”
Yet, from the interplay between the media and the Trump administration, one would think reporters were supposed to be taking dictation. Seen and not heard. Sanders, whose persistently arched brows convey an air of constant disapproval, routinely brushes reporters’ questions aside. During any given press briefing, one is likely to hear words to these effects:
“I think he addressed that pretty thoroughly yesterday,” she’ll say. Or, “We don’t have any announcement on that.” Or my personal favorite, which came in response to a query about chief of staff and retired Gen. John Kelly’s controversial remarks about Florida Democratic Rep. Frederica Wilson, “If you want to get into a debate with a four-star Marine general, I think that’s something highly inappropriate.”
One peers into Sanders’ fantasy movie, where the reporter, abashed, shrinks into the folds of his trench coat, muttering, “What an impudent, incompetent fool am I!”
If Sanders isn’t evading, she’s scolding. Like a parent weary of her 3-year-old’s constant “why?,” her tone and expression telegraph: “Because I say so, case closed.”
Sanders’ sudden shift from press secretary to minister’s daughter a few days before Thanksgiving coincides with her apparent image evolution of being more-carefully coiffed, coutured and contoured with appropriately professional makeup. One can almost hear the hive of consultants discussing how to imperceptibly adapt this no-frills brainiac to the shallower requirements of a visual medium.
If one were Sanders’ employer, meanwhile, one surely would be pleased. She’s everything a terrible person – or, say, an unpopular president – could hope for in a public relations artist. She says nothing; gives away nothing; looks fierce and dutifully repeats falsehoods as required. Her resistance to flinching or blinking is state of the art.
Yet, even as Sanders declines to enlighten the press corps, she manages to inspire admiration for her toughness and effectiveness – from a certain perspective. To Donald Trump’s base, she’s the a la mode on a slice of apple pie, the pompom and confetti at a freedom rally, or, perhaps, the elfin princess who can read and direct a person’s thoughts by hypnotizing them with her magic pearls. Her daily humiliation of the press, making them seem like churlish children, is a booster shot of “fake news” animus that also inoculates against viral truths.
To the media, she is the wall Trump promised to erect and, increasingly, it seems, we are the swamp he seeks to drain. Out with the media, out with free speech, out with facts! For these purposes, Sanders is perfectly cast. Where there is the prolonged car alarm of “fake news,” there is bound to be a fake news officer. Such is not always the case. In fact, the most successful press secretaries were journalists first.
Jay Carney, formerly of Time magazine comes to mind, as does Tony Snow, previously of Fox News. Both men were well-known, respected and liked by their media peers before crossing over to the Dark Side. They also understood what reporters needed and tried to provide it. When they couldn’t, they were at least self-effacing and seemed sincere in regretting limitations imposed by the job. Most important, they fully understood and appreciated the sanctity of the First Amendment, without which all freedoms fail.
To this testament, a note of personal gratitude. Today, not just on our national feast day, I’m thankful for the freedom to speak without (undue) fear of retribution.
Let’s not let the turkeys whittle it away.
kathleenparker@washpost.com The Washington Post
Huff and puff, whine, scream, stomp your feet, lie, and crawl into you alternate reality kathleen parker. Your days of controlling the narrative are OVER.
Hey Kathleen Parker, why didn’t you ever attack and criticize the Obama the communist Administration. I know the answer to that. You are a liberal Fake News hack!
Washington Post, sez it all = Happy Thanksgiving
Two words show its BS, (professional journalist) it should be opinionated biased reporters.
Oh for God’s sake, lighten up.
I see nothing wrong there. JUST LIKE i would love o see Sanders (or any other white house press secretary) tell those “HERE AR The ground rules going foward for question time. IF YOU don’t wish to abide by them, then there’s the door”..
Sarah is perfect for her job! In no stretch of the imagination is it too much to ask for a comment about something you’re thankful for. Even if it’s just that you woke up this morning or that you are able to take one more breath. If your first impulse to share or not to share you could at least say you’re thankful that you have the right not to share. This says more about you than it does about Sarah. I pity you. You win the Bah Hum bug award for the season. Now you can go to your room and suck on your thumb until you recognize that you do indeed have something to be thankful for, and Sarah probably said a prayer for you.
Your comment hit it on the head. Sarah is wonderful. Don’t think I would even have press briefings.
First, to all my fellow Americans, Happy Thanksgiving. I hope you all have much about which to be thankful, though there are forces about that would deprive us of them. A timely example is the column’s author who self-importantly engages in a favored tactic of Lefty-Loonies, demagoguery, in the guise of socio-political commentary that endeavors to characterize the blatantly prejudicial, ideologically obsessed, media as victims of deucedly clever and effective manipulation by President Trump and his spokespeople. Now, is that really a condemnation, or, as I see it, a reluctantly conceded compliment? Not only are the laughably designated “professional journalists” ignorant of our Constitution and The Bill of Rights, but also civil and criminal law. I daresay they’re also stunningly unaware of their ignorance, self-righteousness, sanctimony, hypocrisy, and in many instances, just plain stupidity. If it weren’t for the seriousness of it all, I would be greatly entertained and highly amused by what could well be a production for The Theater of the Absurd.
The only irony with the Press Secretary’s request, was that it seemed to assume that liberals are actually capable of being thankful. The truth is that liberals are the most sour, bitter, corrupt, self-absorbed, people on the planet…and the truth never takes a holiday. You can bet The Grinch is a Hillary Clinton supporter.
“The newspaper’s job is to comfort the afflicted and afflict the comfortable.”
Ironically… its a confession that the newspapers are not ever the comfortable. I am sure the owners of the newspapers all live an one room shacks. That they all drive run down old cars….. and can not afford the best healthcare money can buy.
Because DNC’s propaganda-ministry lumpen-bulk of US media (of which WaWee, Parker’s employer is part-and-parcel) have no concept whatsoever of gratitude — enough!!!!!!