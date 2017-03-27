Media Finds Some Rapes More Important Than Others

Some sexual assaults seem to be more newsworthy than others.

If it happens — or even if it didn’t in fact happen — at a UVa fraternity, or at a Duke lacrosse party, it’s very, very big news. Because those fake rapes were supposedly committed by U.S. citizens.

But if it’s a real rape by an illegal immigrant, or an immigrant whose status is unclear, well, in that case most of the media will give it a good leaving alone.

And not just in Rockville, Md., either. Here in Massachusetts the same phenomenon occurs. Nothing to see here, folks, move along.

Of course, the big story this week is in Rockville, not that you would know that if you rely on any of the alt-left TV and cable networks for your information. Two illegal immigrants, ages 17 and 18, from El Salvador and Guatemala, allegedly brutally raped an American girl at the local high school. These two dreamers, who’d been in the country only a few months, are “freshmen.”

The lawyer from one of the accused illegal rapists said he was fleeing “gang violence.” The Border Patrol stopped both, but under Obama’s catch-and-release program, they were allowed to make their way into civilization, where they apparently behaved exactly as they would have in their savage homelands.

Meanwhile, yesterday, on Long Island, a four-time deported illegal immigrant gang-banger from El Salvador was charged with raping a 2-year-old girl and stabbing two women, including the child’s mother. The local police commissioner said it was “the most heinous criminal act I’ve ever seen.”

Last week, a 19-year-old illegal immigrant from Guatemala was charged in Stamford, Conn., with raping a 3-year-old girl. He was due at an immigration hearing that same day in Hartford. He told police he “felt lonely and wanted to be with a woman.”

Next, Nantucket. The headline in the local paper was “Island man gets two years’ probation for sex assault.”

Island man? Probation for sex assault? Meet Julio Deras of El Salvador, who last month pleaded to sufficient facts on one count of indecent assault and battery on a person over 14, in this case an 18-year-old girl with severely diminished mental capacity.

According to the prosecutor, the El Salvadoran told police he “knew she had special needs,” but he was “lonely.” No wonder they let the illegal felon go without even a slap on the wrist.

I called his lawyer to find out his immigration status but the call was not returned. Sources tell me Deras had “protective status” — I think that means he was asking for refugee or asylum status. Nice, huh? After I made my calls, ICE was notified.

This illegal-immigrant crime wave is bad, very bad. In fact, it’s out of control. But think how much worse it would be if Hillary had won the election.

