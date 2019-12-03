Home » News

Media delivers hateful snark for White House patriotic Christmas

GOPUSA StaffWashington Times Posted On 6:53 am December 3, 2019
13

No sooner had the White House released its Christmas decorations video Sunday than first lady Melania Trump was hit with a blizzard of gleeful media criticism.

The Daily Beast reported that Mrs. Trump’s “joyless Christmas decorations are back to haunt your dreams,” while Mother Jones declared she “displays virtually no enthusiasm for anything other than periodically straightening something that the lazy servants apparently didn’t get quite right.”

Not even her clothes were off limits. The Washington Post gave a thumbs-down to the wintry white coat draped on the First Lady’s shoulders, calling it “ridiculous.”

“But more than a silly fashion folly, the coat is a distraction,” said Post fashion critic Robin Givhan. “It’s a discomforting affectation taken to a ludicrous extreme. In a video that is intended to celebrate the warmth and welcoming spirit of the holiday season, that simple flourish exudes cold, dismissive aloofness.”

Mocking Mrs. Trump’s holiday decorating has become an annual media tradition. In 2017, her white underlit bushes were deemed “hell on Earth” by Mashable, while in 2018, the New York Times and others sneered at her “blood-red trees,” prompting her to respond that “everyone has different taste.”

The theme for this year’s display is “The Spirit of America,” which the Daily Beast’s Alaina Demopoulos called “state-sponsored jingoism” and “the most sterile of her three attempts at holiday decorating.”

Instead of being lined with foliage, the East Colonnade was adorned with hanging silver stars, which failed to halt the jibes.

“It appears that the first lady might have taken design control in the East Colonnade, where silver stars, their points sharpened to a glinting razor’s edge, float menacingly above lit glass panels. Looks dangerous! I like it!” said Refinery29’s Leah Carroll.

Mrs. Trump’s supporters on social media rushed to her defense, insisting that her coat looked “stunning” and her decorations were “beautiful.”

“My gosh, if she was married to a Dem, she’d grace the cover of a different magazine every week,” tweeted former Colorado state Sen. Greg Brophy. “And you guys write this #fakenews.”

Rating: 10.0/10 (6 votes cast)
10.0 out of 10 based on 6 ratings
13 Comments

inluminatuo
inluminatuo
8:50 am December 3, 2019 at 8:50 am

“Envy, if surrounded on all sides by the brightness of another’s prosperity, like the scorpion confined within a circle of fire, will sting itself to death.”- Charles Caleb Colton

A Prelude to the American Liberal mainstream media.

“Rust consumes iron and envy consumes itself.”- Danish Proverb

Enter the envious Social Democrats where the success of others just reveals to themselves their own failing ideological deficiencies, as their Trump derangement syndrome of jealousy eats they and their party alive from within.

VN:F [1.9.6_1107]
Rating: 5.0/5 (13 votes cast)

    Scruffy_USN_Retired
    Scruffy_USN_Retired
    11:02 am December 3, 2019 at 11:02 am

    Liberal Democrats and their useful idiot minions are consumed by hate.
    Liberal Democrats have no love, just lust.
    Liberal Democrats have no truth, no honesty, no honor, no morality, no loyalty, no dignity, no pride, no principles, no respect, no ethics and no faith.

    Why would Anyone want
    Liberal Democrats or anyone to be their controlling masters?

    VN:F [1.9.6_1107]
    Rating: 5.0/5 (1 vote cast)
AzRep
AzRep
9:10 am December 3, 2019 at 9:10 am

The media died decades ago, all that is left are bitter overpaid and under educated fools pretending to be correspondents and reporters working for biased billionaires. Sad state of affairs for the industry.

VN:F [1.9.6_1107]
Rating: 5.0/5 (15 votes cast)

fubar22
fubar22
9:28 am December 3, 2019 at 9:28 am

Nothing but a bunch of jealous, no class liberal media buffoons who hate the Trumps.
The First Lady has more class in her little finger than the media elites have in their fat *****!

VN:F [1.9.6_1107]
Rating: 5.0/5 (12 votes cast)

praireliving
praireliving
9:41 am December 3, 2019 at 9:41 am

When a liberal celebrity wears their coat in such a way it is considered stylish.

VN:F [1.9.6_1107]
Rating: 5.0/5 (9 votes cast)

    Max daddy
    Max daddy
    10:32 am December 3, 2019 at 10:32 am

    The purposes for wearing the coat would be complete opposites.
    Liberals would wear it to make themselves look good.
    The First Lady is doing the coat a favor.

    VN:F [1.9.6_1107]
    Rating: 5.0/5 (3 votes cast)
4liberty
4liberty
9:41 am December 3, 2019 at 9:41 am

Amazing. Had the roach infested obama’s still been in the white house or the “murder incorporated” member hillary been there it would have been fantastic regardless of the $2 tramp dressing moochell everything would have been great ! This First Lady : Melania Trump has more class than ANY first lady in the past two centuries. I applaud both the President and First Lady for their taste, their class, and most importantly their love of America which is totally lacking in the demonrat party and the entire media of this nation.

VN:F [1.9.6_1107]
Rating: 4.8/5 (9 votes cast)

Kramo
Kramo
9:44 am December 3, 2019 at 9:44 am

This is just rich. We had to put up with 8 yrs. of these leftists fawning over Chewbacca (Moochelle) wearing the latest tent made by Omar.

VN:F [1.9.6_1107]
Rating: 4.8/5 (8 votes cast)

factscount
factscount
9:59 am December 3, 2019 at 9:59 am

The bias of the Media is on constant display 24/7. Anything Trump, including his wife, are fair game for ridicule by leftist Media scum. It is becoming more and more tiresome to see this Media circus expose themselves so blatantly, which daily hurts their credibility. The public sees a fashionable, stunningly attractive, graceful First Lady and the Media tries to find fault because she is a Trump. The public witnesses successful agendas that help America being promoted and implemented by this President, and the Media condemns all of it. What pitiful excuses for journalism has befallen our Media today! These are not journalists. They are hit teams of cry-babies who can’t accept Americas’ Constitutional electing standards that have made this country great. It is obvious that the intellect and fashion-conscious excellence of the First Lady, is way too far advanced and above the Leftist Media’s ability to comprehend. Their ignorance is only outweighed by their stupidity.

VN:F [1.9.6_1107]
Rating: 5.0/5 (8 votes cast)

Leonidas
Leonidas
10:04 am December 3, 2019 at 10:04 am

Melania is a good person and a beautiful lady. She doesn’t deserve this kind of treatment from the evil, mean girly boys in the media.

They hate Trump. They hate Melania. But most of all they hate America so a patriotic Christmas is a wide open target for the left.

VN:F [1.9.6_1107]
Rating: 4.8/5 (8 votes cast)

historybuff
historybuff
10:09 am December 3, 2019 at 10:09 am

“Dear” Main Stream Media,

Thank you for the fine example you have set for our youth as we enter the normally joyous Christmas Season.

VN:F [1.9.6_1107]
Rating: 5.0/5 (7 votes cast)

P. David Myerowitz
P. David Myerowitz
10:11 am December 3, 2019 at 10:11 am

A beautiful woman with class, dressed (as always) beautifully, with a spectacularly beautifully decorated People’s House being maligned by a liberal media hiding in their cubicles with their crumpled clothes and plain faces. Meanwhile, Hillary and Michelle, the ugly stepsisters in Cinderella, are placed on the covers of the liberal magazines (fortunately, not even read by the liberals) and praised to the heavens despite their lack of the poise, grace and beauty that First Lady Melania presents.
Ignore the criticism, First Lady. You are a smart, beautiful and gracious woman and we, the real American people, are grateful for your presence. And, Conservative America, if you have had enough of this liberal garbage make sure you reelect a president, President Trump, who will continue to fight the swamp and move the country forward.

VN:F [1.9.6_1107]
Rating: 5.0/5 (7 votes cast)

Max daddy
Max daddy
10:26 am December 3, 2019 at 10:26 am

Imagine, wearing a coat in a winter display photo shoot….How very strange. But it makes a whole lot more sense that the O’bama’s Chairman Mao ornaments.

Just kidding. Obviously It fits the theme of the scene perfectly. It reminds me of the film Camelot where the king first sees Guinevere.

Oh, by the way, The First lady is drop dead gorgeous as well!

VN:F [1.9.6_1107]
Rating: 5.0/5 (5 votes cast)

Leave a Reply



