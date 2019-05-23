Means TV: AOC ‘Courage to Change’ producers’ prep anticapitalist streaming service

Big plans are afoot for the couple behind Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s popular “Courage to Change” ad: an anticapitalist subscription streaming service.

Naomi Burton, 29, and Nick Hayes, 22, of the Detroit-based film company Means TV raised over $80,000 toward their goal of launching the service in early 2020.

The couple recently told Yahoo News that they are near the minimum donation threshold to make the project work.

“We’re just kind of out here shooting in the dark,” Mr. Hayes told Yahoo senior writer Christopher Wilson. “To do something fully at scale is a few million dollars, and we could also achieve a level of that with $500,000, and we can do that with $100,000 too. We’re just doing the project regardless of what we raise proportional to the scale of money we raise, but it’s happening.”

Ms. Burton added that she sees Means TV as a counterweight to tech-savvy conservatives in the age of President Trump.

“The right is coordinating so well,” she said. “Considering the majority of liberals think the right is just a bunch of bumbling idiots, they’re coordinating communications very well, they’re funding themselves very well. We really want to be a centralized platform for the Chapos and the Street Fights and other organizers to combat that. Because they’re doing a very good job.”

Burton and Hayes intend to collect subscription fees. As an independent service, Means TV wouldn’t have to worry about losing its platform based on a decision by one of the tech giants, and it would be insulated from some of the bottom-line concerns and political restrictions that characterize corporate media.

