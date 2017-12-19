McMaster: U.S. Must Be Prepared To ‘Compel’ Denuclearization Of North Korea

White House national security adviser H.R. McMaster says that the United States “must be prepared, if necessary, to compel the denuclearization of North Korea.”
McMaster’s comments, in an interview with the BBC that was posted on the Internet on December 19, were the latest indication that the United States is ready to use force at some point to remove the threat posed by Pyongyang’s nuclear and missile programs.
Asked whether the United States is committed to a peaceful solution to the standoff with North Korea, McMaster said: “We’re committed to a resolution. We want the resolution to be peaceful, but as [President Donald Trump] has said, all options are on the table.
“And we have to be prepared, if necessary, to compel the denuclearization of North Korea without the cooperation of that regime,” he said, referring to North Korean leader Kim Jong Un’s government.
McMaster called North Korea “a grave threat to all civilized people across the globe.”
North Korea has carried out repeated nuclear and missile tests, violating UN Security Council resolutions and drawing international condemnation. It has boasted of developing a missile capable of carrying a nuclear warhead and reaching the mainland United States.
Trump has threatened that the United States will destroy North Korea if provoked.
With reporting by BBC and Reuters
Sooner or later Kim is going to have to test the entire package – missile and warhead. I have no way of knowing, but I believe that will be the trip wire for military action. The wild card is if he will retaliate against South Korea. Before arm chair hawks start hooting and hollering, remember that there are 30,000 US troops stationed in Korea. The 2nd ID is no longer “foreword deployed” most units are south of Seoul. But they would still be in great peril if “the balloon went up”.
There is no easy fix for this and it will very likely get messy and bloody before it’s over. But the likes of Kim can not be allowed to have nuclear weapons with which to threaten the world.
Then we need to address a much bigger threat, Iran.
President Trump has a full plate, cleaning up the disaster that was left to him by several Presidents in Korea and by that hero of the progressive set, Obama, in Iran.
440volt, Great commentary! You hit the nail on the head!
[There is no easy fix for this and it will very likely get messy and bloody before it’s over. But the likes of Kim can not be allowed to have nuclear weapons with which to threaten the world.
]
IMO it will be a LOT messier if we don’t nip this in the butt NOW, before he GETS That nuke tipped missile…
Are we hoping that strong language will scare N. Korea to submission?
I’ve been saying TALK IS worthless when it comes to NK.. What we need is ACTION..
Once again i had a nice day dream of me controlling a fleet of Wraith ships (FROM star gate) and unleashing them all, on NK, China and Iran!