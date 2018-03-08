McDonald’s flips its arches

McDonald’s is flipping its iconic golden arches upside down in “celebration of women everywhere,” the fast food chain said Wednesday.

In honor of International Women’s Day this Thursday, McDonald’s will turn its logo, which represents an “M,” upside down to serve as a “W” on all its digital channels, such as Twitter and Instagram, Business Insider reported.

A spokeswoman told Business Insider that 100 restaurants will also have special “packaging, crew shirts and hats and bag stuffers” to celebrate International Women’s Day, which commemorates the movement for women’s rights.

“In celebration of women everywhere, and for the first time in our brand history, we flipped our iconic arches for International Women’s Day in honor of the extraordinary accomplishments of women everywhere and especially in our restaurants,” McDonald’s Chief Diversity Officer Wendy Lewis said in a statement.

“From restaurant crew and management to our C-suite of senior leadership, women play invaluable roles at all levels and together with our independent franchise owners we’re committed to their success,” she said.

The “W” has already been spotted in, Lynwood, California, where franchisee Patricia Williams flipped her sign to celebrate women.

