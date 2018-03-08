McDonald’s flips its arches

McDonald’s is flipping its iconic golden arches upside down in “celebration of women everywhere,” the fast food chain said Wednesday.
In honor of International Women’s Day this Thursday, McDonald’s will turn its logo, which represents an “M,” upside down to serve as a “W” on all its digital channels, such as Twitter and Instagram, Business Insider reported.
A spokeswoman told Business Insider that 100 restaurants will also have special “packaging, crew shirts and hats and bag stuffers” to celebrate International Women’s Day, which commemorates the movement for women’s rights.
“In celebration of women everywhere, and for the first time in our brand history, we flipped our iconic arches for International Women’s Day in honor of the extraordinary accomplishments of women everywhere and especially in our restaurants,” McDonald’s Chief Diversity Officer Wendy Lewis said in a statement.
“From restaurant crew and management to our C-suite of senior leadership, women play invaluable roles at all levels and together with our independent franchise owners we’re committed to their success,” she said.
The “W” has already been spotted in, Lynwood, California, where franchisee Patricia Williams flipped her sign to celebrate women.
Transletter
First one must define “women”.
Do transgender count? Man>Woman or Women>Man?
Do LGBT count?
Do trans dressers count?
Do bi-sexuals count?
Dang, I am confused, I remember when we only had male and females!
Nothing has realy changed,insanity does not change facts.
And since the left’s pushing there are no such things as men/women, WHY IS THERE EVEN STILL an international women’s day? And how is that having it, is not seen as sexist?
It’s fast food, it’s not healthy, and neither is this concept on the pocketbook.
I wonder if they will celebrate “mens” day. Oh I forgot, we men are deplorable and we cannot use the word “man” in anything, because we will be racist, homophobic, Islamophobic, it will offend anything Soros supports, it will offend snowflakes, it will be a microaggression and it will offend women’s groups.
The purpose would have been better-served with a large “Wendy’s, 0.3 miles —>” sign.
(distance picked arbitrarily)
.., Good for those that choose to celebrate. They are Americans. They have freedoms, and liberties. We have freedom in our beloved country. (I’ll take a number three meal please, with a Strawberry Shake, and Apple Pie; and super size it!)
It is too funny not to post!:
Someone mentioned to me: “you know what the arches look like?” Then they mentioned… well, you know whats… That is just wrong.
Another thought, it is M for men the rest of the year.
But how can it be ‘men for the rest of the year’>
Do men get to have male only clubs? No
Do men get to have male only scholarships”? Again no.
Do men have a man’s federation/caucus? Again no.
Hmmm… The same company resisting raising the minimum wage, where the average employment span is 4 months, where the food is more chemicals than substance, where no one is full time so they don’t have to pay benefits, where they’re introducing automated ordering so they employ fewer people, flips its arches and becomes the darling of the feminists. We’ll see if our white elitist feminists return the favor by going in and buying a Big Mac tonight…
It’s fitting for an old company to celebrate an old woman’s chest on Women’s Day.
“Chief Diversity Officer Wendy Lewis”
How do I go about finding a high-paying do-nothing job like this?
Oh, take ONE class on Womens Studies? No thanks. Way too high a price to pay.
Typical demeaning “corporate” attitude about “empowering” women. Why not do something useful like offer us a free iced coffee? No, rather waste money and turn the McDonald’s arches upside down and make reference to our chests and butts. Thanks for nothing.