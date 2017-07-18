McConnell to bring Obamacare repeal vote to Senate after replace effort fails

(UPI) — Two Republican senators, Mike Lee of Utah, and Jerry Moran of Kansas, have come out against the latest effort to repeal the Affordable Care Act, dealing a blow to their party’s chances of passing a new healthcare bill and forcing Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) to bring a full repeal vote to the Senate.
“After conferring with trusted experts regarding the latest version of the Consumer Freedom Amendment, I have decided I cannot support the current version of the Better Care Reconciliation Act,” Lee said in a statement. “In addition to not repealing all of the Obamacare taxes, it doesn’t go far enough in lowering premiums for middle class families; nor does it create enough free space from the most costly Obamacare regulations.”
“We should not put our stamp of approval on bad policy,” Moran said in a statement. “We must now start fresh with an open legislative process to develop innovative solutions that provide greater personal choice, protections for pre-existing conditions, increased access and lower overall costs for Kansans.”
Lee and Moran bring the total number of Republican senators who have vowed to vote against the bill is now up to four. Sens. Susan Collins, R-Maine, and Rand Paul, R-Ky., previously declared their opposition to the bill.
With four Republican senators and all Democratic senators voting no, the bill won’t have enough votes to pass the Senate.
That has led McConnell to ask the Senate to vote just on a simple repeal of the Affordable Care Act, with no set plan to replace it.
“Regretfully, it is now apparent that the effort to repeal and immediately replace the failure of Obamacare will not be successful,” McConnell said in a statement issued late Monday night. “So, in the coming days, the Senate will vote to take up the House bill with the first amendment in order being what a majority of the Senate has already supported in 2015 and that was vetoed by then-President Obama: a repeal of Obamacare with a two-year delay to provide for a stable transition period to a patient-centered health care system that gives Americans access to quality, affordable care.”
President Donald Trump appears to be on board with the measure.
“Republicans should just REPEAL failing ObamaCare now & work on a new Healthcare Plan that will start from a clean slate. Dems will join in!” he tweeted shortly before McConnell announced his plans for a repeal vote.
Finally! This is what I have wanted all along. Just repeal it! Start working to end the frivolous lawsuits so the doctors malpractice insurance can come down, allow buying insurance across state lines, keep the government out of it. Let capitalism do its beautiful thing. Competition will bring the price of premiums down.
Repealing this garbage is what I voted for, not replace. This may have been the plan all along. Not that they are virtuous, but the fact that nothing changes for two years gets them past the mid-terms. Getting re-elected just happens to align with doing the right thing for once.
A 2 year delay? Why? This reeks of politician stench. Watch this closely. This “delay” gives them all kinds of time to sneak whatever they want past the people. Repeal it, effective immediately. The chaos will only last a little while, then the insurance companies will compete for all those health care dollars, and provide coverage that people want, at a price they can afford.
BF, while I understand your attitude toward “all” politicians, I can speak from personal experience on the need for health care reform. As a small business owner I suffered under the costs of an out of control health care insurance system long before Obama Care was enacted. My last couple of years prior to Medicare saw the premiums for me and my wife reach over $40k per year. Luckily I was able to afford the premiums, not that I liked it, but I know many others could not. The disconnect between those who receive employer supplied health insurance and those who don’t is dramatic. My insurance was paid with after tax dollars while those receiving employer supplied health care paid no tax on the money supplied for their insurance and the business received a deduction. While I have no issue with others getting that tax relief, I think at the very least the same tax handling should be afforded every citizen. If those receiving employer sponsored insurance were to see those costs on their W-2 with the appropriate tax charged, they would be much more interested in getting a fix. By the way Medicare with the extra part B and D has been exceptional, as I have seen no change from my past experience with health care providers.
Republicans in Congress can’t get out of their own way. They’ve had years and currently months now to come up with something better than the pathetic obamacare. But, what are they doing…?! Come on – get with it Republicans..!!
TW, that is an unfair read. The Republicans, unlike the Dims, have people that think and vote for what their constituents desire. Yes certainly some of them are far more liberal than one would like, but they do what they were elected to do and don’t just fall in line like the Dim robots. With the upcoming elections the Dims are in a far more precarious position and conservatives actually have a chance to change the game by adding 8 or more new Senators, giving them the numbers to get some real change enacted. Let’s just repeal this monstrosity and then work hard to gain a 60 vote majority in the Senate. Then the adults can sit down and hammer out a new plan that accommodates everyone, to some extent.
Just dump the ACA.
Are there parts of the ACA which might be good? I’m sure a case could be made for something. In that case after 100% of the ACA is gone then put the parts you want into the new bill.
But let’s not wait for two years.
Kudos to those principled Senators who refused to “go along to get along.” McConnell is an avowed anti-Trumper, an Establishment drone, and traitorous RINO who, evidently, must endure a mountain of denunciation for his Dem-like policies and behavior, and humiliating rejection, if only by a few, of his betrayal, before he chooses to do what’s right and what we want. If the 2015 Full Repeal legislation is what he re-introduces, then we’ll see whether there is, again, a unanimous yea vote from all on the Republican side, including the majority RINOs. If any vote nay, we’ll know who to target for removal from their seats next time they’re up for re-election. The real obstructionists in the Congress are not the Dems, they’re merely the loudest, but the GOP RINOs. The two we most need to remove are McConnell from the Senate, and Ryan from the House. Their aim to sabotage the agenda we voted for, emasculate the President, and preserve and defend the status quo they so dearly love for all the privileges it provides them, is blatant, contemptible, and wholly self-interested, though it clearly means suffering for the rest of us. The Congress is systemically corrupt, as is far too much of our government, at all levels. We must become activists and demand much needed reforms.
Thank Heaven! I have sent several messages to my Senators in the last few weeks asking them to please just repeal the ACA. We don’t want a replacement for it! The free market will bring prices down and make the entire system more fair. But at the same time everyone must realize we should not have “insurance” for routine medical care. It should only be for catastrophic occurrences (cancer, heart attack, stroke…). If that were the case it could be affordable. Plus Tort Reform needs to be enacted to prevent people from suing for Tens of Millions of Dollars for malpractice. And the law requiring hospitals and clinics to treat people regardless of their ability to pay must be repealed as well. All of this together could help solve the problem of high medical costs.
Senators Moron and Lee have both been in office since 2011. What has prevented them from getting their favorite provisions incorporated into the bill? I am getting pretty fed up with DISLOYAL, OBSTRUCTIOIST, SELF SERVING members of the Republican party. Calling a RINO out for what they are is making no difference in how they act or the fact that they are still holding their office. The sitting President is the titular head of the party, IMHO it is time for President Trump to call them all into a meeting in an auditorium, somewhere where the seating is not all plush padded leather, and treat the whole bunch of them like the errant school kids that they are acting like. Every one of those congressional critters holds money as the highest importance. Maybe withholding RNC funds and personnel support would get their attention.
The best opportunity to get conservative legislation passed and signed in eight years is slowly slipping away, victim of personal agendas. Disgusting.
You don’t understand what is happening, 440volt. These GOP Senators are doing exactly what we elected them to do… REPEAL Obamacare! They are not supportive of replacing it with Obamacare Lite. These are true Patriots, and I applaud their bravery for speaking up and doing the right thing.
Again, McConnell will show that he is no leader — he may have mastery over the Senate’s arcane rules, but he can’t _do_ s**t — and not do this, either.