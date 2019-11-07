McConnell says spending fight won’t stop Senate from confirming judges

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said Tuesday that Congress’ impasse on spending will not stop the Senate from confirming President Trump’s judicial nominees.

“The Senate will continue its work in the personnel business and confirm more of the president’s outstanding nominees to the federal judiciary,” the Kentucky Republican said on the Senate floor. “Since our Democratic colleagues chose last week to filibuster defense funding, and block the Senate from even considering legislation to fund our armed forces, we’ll turn our focus to confirmations while we wait for progress from them on appropriations.”

Last week, the Senate voted on a bipartisan basis to authorize spending for several federal agencies but remained deadlocked on the question of a more controversial spending bill covering the departments of Defense, Education, Energy, Health and Human Services and Labor.

Later on Tuesday, the Senate will vote on Kentucky judge David Tapp’s nomination to be a federal judge on the U.S. Court of Federal Claims.

A handful of other federal judgeship nominations will be moving through the Senate this week, which is part of Mr. McConnell’s larger agenda that he outlined on the campaign stage alongside Mr. Trump on Monday night.

Speaking at Mr. Trump’s rally in Lexington, Kentucky, on Monday, Mr. McConnell said he and the president were intent on, “changing the federal courts forever.”

“Nobody’s done more to change the court system in the history of our country than Donald Trump,” Mr. McConnell said in Kentucky. “And Mr. President, we’re going to keep on doing it. My motto is leave no vacancy behind.”

Before votes on any federal judges this week began on Tuesday, the confirmation of judges to the federal appellate courts was proceeding at the second-fastest confirmation pace ever, according to the Article III Project, a legal group working to confirm Mr. Trump’s judicial picks.

