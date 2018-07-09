McConnell confronted by protesters at Kentucky restaurant: ‘We know where you live’

About a half-dozen chanting protesters confronted Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell on Saturday as he left a Louisville, Kentucky restaurant and warned him that they knew his address.

According to at least one video posted on You Tube — the demonstrators could be seen making their own films with their cellphones — the chanters vowed “no justice, no peace” and warned of more.

“We know where you live, Mitch. We know where you live,” one male voice could be heard saying.

Other chants or screams that could be frequently heard in the one-minute clip were “vote you out,” “Where are the babies, Mitch?” and “Abolish ICE.”

Read more at the Washington Times.

