McConnell confronted by protesters at Kentucky restaurant: ‘We know where you live’

About a half-dozen chanting protesters confronted Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell on Saturday as he left a Louisville, Kentucky restaurant and warned him that they knew his address.
According to at least one video posted on You Tube — the demonstrators could be seen making their own films with their cellphones — the chanters vowed “no justice, no peace” and warned of more.
“We know where you live, Mitch. We know where you live,” one male voice could be heard saying.
Other chants or screams that could be frequently heard in the one-minute clip were “vote you out,” “Where are the babies, Mitch?” and “Abolish ICE.”
It is at this point when all bets are off. That is a very clear threat of potential violence and should be addressed immediately and without prejudice.
fat *** idiots! find a job.
What a bunch of @sses (no pun intended). Says a lot about what kind of people they are. Is harassment legal???
Government for the people, by the people? Or? Tyranny from the people? Malcontents and frustrated souls should not be setting the mandates when their frustration stems from making wrong choices in their personal lives. Losers never win. They only cause others to join them in becoming losers also. We might need a “type of war to” chase them back into the jungle of their frustrated minds. They need to be made to know they have no solutions, only frustrated reactions that are self destructive.
Ol’ Mitch has a smartphone, right? Take it out and start taking pictures of your tormentors, Mitch, and inform them that when the Secret Service or the FBI gets done with their facial-recognition programs, they’ll know where they live too, and they can expect some visitors (in uniform) sometime soon. Make sure your lawyer is on speed-dial, scumbags…
I am no fan of Mitch the RINO. However, I am sick and tired of liberal trash, the phony hypocrites with their “diversity and inclusiveness” bull!