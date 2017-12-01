McConnell confirms votes are there for tax bill

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell says “we have the votes” to pass the GOP tax bill.

McConnell talked to reporters after a closed-door meeting of Republican senators.

One prior hold out, Sen. Susan Collins, says she won an agreement to add a deduction for local property taxes. The Maine Republican had been withholding her support for the bill because she wanted homeowners to be able to deduct up to $10,000 in property taxes.

The original Senate bill had completely eliminated the tax deduction for state and local taxes.

Still, Collins was coy about whether she would ultimately vote for the bill.

Smiling, Collins said, “I’m pleased with the progress that’s being made but I’ll announce my position in a couple of hours.”

