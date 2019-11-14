McCaughey: Here’s what those watching impeachment hearings need to know

“What [Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff] is doing is like a prosecutor in a murder trial leading with two witnesses who didn’t witness the crime and who have no knowledge of the victim or the accused,” said former New York Lieutenant Governor and New York Post columnist Betsy McCaughey on Fox Nation’s “Deep Dive.”

“They got a fourth-hand rumor that the defendant was guilty,” she said and asked incredulously, “That’s evidence to remove somebody from office?”

Two Aides Who Worked With Whistleblower Now Work For Schiff

More information has been uncovered that casts doubt on the veracity of the claims of the whistleblower who has come out against President Donald Trump.

Two people who worked with the whistleblower at the White House now work directly for House Intelligence Chair, Rep. Adam Schiff, The Washington Examiner reported.

House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff recruited two former National Security Council aides who worked alongside the CIA whistleblower at the NSC during the Obama and Trump administrations, the Washington Examiner has learned.

