McCain’s obnoxious attack on Rand Paul

Arizona Sen. John McCain said Wednesday that Kentucky Sen. Rand Paul is “working” for Russian President Vladimir Putin, after Paul blocked the ratification of a treaty that would enable Montenegro to join the North Atlantic Treaty Organization.

“If there is objection you are achieving the objectives of Vladimir Putin, you are achieving the objectives of trying to dismember this small country, which has already been the subject of a small coup,” McCain said.

The Republican senator added, “If they object, they are now carrying out the desires and ambitions of Vladimir Putin, and I do not say that lightly.”

Several moments later, after the 80-year-old senator asked for unanimous consent to move the bill forward, Paul took the mic to raise his objection before dramatically exiting the room.

“I note the senator from Kentucky leaving the floor without justification or any rationale for the action he has just taken. That is really remarkable, that a senator blocking a treaty that is supported by the overwhelming number—perhaps 98, at least, of his colleagues—would come to the floor and object and walk away.”

“The only conclusion you can draw when he walks away is he has no justification for his objection to having a small nation be part of NATO that is under assault from the Russians.

“So I repeat again, the senator from Kentucky is now working for Vladimir Putin.”

McCain says @RandPaul is "working for Vladimir Putin" for objecting to Montenegro bill. Here's a stmt from Rand RE: why he objected: pic.twitter.com/0v9QIQixkL — Frank Thorp V (@frankthorp) March 15, 2017

