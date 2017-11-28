McCain’s epic tantrum f-bombs Hillary Clinton, rips Donald Trump

Say what you will about Sen. John McCain — but the man sure knows how to throw a temper tantrum.
In an interview with Esquire that’s bound to go down in history as classic, McCain dropped the f-bomb in reference to Hillary Clinton, and slammed President Donald Trump as lacking in “principles and beliefs.”
That was the warmup.
On Clinton’s post-election book, aptly titled, “What Happened,” McCain said, Mediaite noted: “What’s the f—ing point? Keep the fight up? History will judge that campaign and it’s always a period of time before they do. You’ve got to move on. This is Hillary’s problem right now: She doesn’t have anything to do.”
Yoww.
His words on Trump weren’t much softer — or subtler.
“I don’t agree with the way he’s conducting his presidency, obviously,” McCain said.
Obviously.
But do tell why.
“He’s an individual that unfortunately is not anchored by a set of principles,” McCain said, the Hill noted. “I think he’s a person who takes advantage of situations.”
Like McCain himself does, when the left-leaning media taps him for the so-called “Republican” perspective?
He didn’t say.
Must have been implied.
But wait — there’s more on Trump.
While admitting the president may be “successful” as a builder and entrepreneur, McCain added: “But I don’t think he has the fundamental underpinnings of principles and beliefs. I don’t think there was any doubt about his views toward me.”
Here’s the punchline … wait for it … wait for it …
“But I’m a loyal Republican,” McCain said.
And by Republican, surely he meant Democrat.
But McCain didn’t say.
He didn’t have to. For anyone who knows McCain or his political record — it was implied.
© Copyright (c) 2017 News World Communications, Inc.
—-
This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.
Join the discussion
Hey John Maverick McCain, you are the one that has no “fundamental underpinnings principles and beliefs”! So John Maverick, when you say the above mentioned, just look at yourself in the mirror! Open borders Maverick McCain, anything that comes out of your mouth is “Fake News”!
Stand up and hold your hand over your head so you can at least save your wrist watch from the tsunami of Bull Stuff coming from this McCain interview.
Everyone knows that McCain in a “RINO” Republican in name ONLY.
This fool is but a washed up Liberal Democrat in sheep’s clothing.
How can the voters of Arizona not see how phony this idiot is!
A traitor & a liar.
Has always been.He speaks of ethics & principles???!