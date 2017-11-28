McCain’s epic tantrum f-bombs Hillary Clinton, rips Donald Trump

Say what you will about Sen. John McCain — but the man sure knows how to throw a temper tantrum.

In an interview with Esquire that’s bound to go down in history as classic, McCain dropped the f-bomb in reference to Hillary Clinton, and slammed President Donald Trump as lacking in “principles and beliefs.”

That was the warmup.

On Clinton’s post-election book, aptly titled, “What Happened,” McCain said, Mediaite noted: “What’s the f—ing point? Keep the fight up? History will judge that campaign and it’s always a period of time before they do. You’ve got to move on. This is Hillary’s problem right now: She doesn’t have anything to do.”

Yoww.

His words on Trump weren’t much softer — or subtler.

“I don’t agree with the way he’s conducting his presidency, obviously,” McCain said.

Obviously.

But do tell why.

“He’s an individual that unfortunately is not anchored by a set of principles,” McCain said, the Hill noted. “I think he’s a person who takes advantage of situations.”

Like McCain himself does, when the left-leaning media taps him for the so-called “Republican” perspective?

He didn’t say.

Must have been implied.

But wait — there’s more on Trump.

While admitting the president may be “successful” as a builder and entrepreneur, McCain added: “But I don’t think he has the fundamental underpinnings of principles and beliefs. I don’t think there was any doubt about his views toward me.”

Here’s the punchline … wait for it … wait for it …

“But I’m a loyal Republican,” McCain said.

And by Republican, surely he meant Democrat.

But McCain didn’t say.

He didn’t have to. For anyone who knows McCain or his political record — it was implied.

