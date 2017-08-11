McCain will try to force vote on his own foreign policy on Afghanistan

Worried by the Trump administration’s delay in announcing a military strategy for the war in Afghanistan, Sen. John McCain said Thursday he’ll try to force the debate on Capitol Hill, offering his own plan that would force a troop increase.
The Arizona Republican, who is also chairman of the Armed Services Committee, didn’t lay out a number in the legislation but said more American counterterrorism forces should be deployed, and given independent authority to strike targets of the Taliban, al Qaeda or other terrorist groups.
Mr. McCain also said the U.S should secure a long-term agreement with Afghanistan for an “enduring” military presence there, and should begin to impose penalties on neighboring Pakistan as punishment for that country’s harboring of insurgents and terrorists.
His plan comes at a time when the Trump White House is divided by debate over what to do in the war-torn nation, which continues to backslide on a host of security yardsticks.
President Trump said Thursday that his administration is “getting very close” to deciding whether to deploy more troops.
“It’s a very big decision for me. I took over a mess and we’re going to make it a lot less messy,” the president told reporters after a meeting with his security team in New Jersey, where he’s on a working vacation.
It’s a decision the administration had promised a month ago, but Mr. Trump appears to be skeptical of his advisers’ reported plans to commit thousands more troops
“The president is asking, I think, some very, very pointed questions, and they are good questions. They were the right questions that he should be asking, and perhaps these are questions that no one’s been willing to raise in the past,” Secretary of State Rex W. Tillerson told reporters earlier this week.
He said they need more time to analyze the options, and suggested some of those options include not surging the U.S. commitment, which amounts to about 10,000 troops right now.
“It’s one thing to say we’re just going to keep fighting because there is no other option. There are always other options,” the secretary said.
Mr. McCain said he’s been disappointed by both President Obama and Mr. Trump, and criticized them both Thursday.
“America is adrift in Afghanistan,” he said. “President Obama’s ‘don’t lose’ strategy has put us on a path to achieving the opposite result. Now, nearly seven months into President Trump’s administration, we’ve had no strategy at all as conditions on the ground have steadily worsened. The thousands of Americans putting their lives on the line in Afghanistan deserve better from their commander-in-chief.”
The Senate is poised to take up the annual defense policy bill when it returns from summer vacation, and Mr. McCain, as committee chairman, will manage the debate, giving him the chance to force his amendment to a vote.
A former Navy pilot who was held in a prisoner of war camp in Vietnam, Mr. McCain has long one of Capitol Hill’s foremost defense hawks. He pushed the troop surge strategy under President George W. Bush that helped stabilize Iraq in the latter part of the last decade, before the rise of the Islamic State under Mr. Obama sent the country spiraling again.
Mr. McCain said the U.S. is “losing” right now in Afghanistan and must set strategic goals and revamp tactics to regain the upper hand.
The most recent report from the special inspector general overseeing U.S. efforts in Afghanistan was grim. The analysts concluded that the Afghan government and insurgents are at a stalemate, the number of “security incidents” in the country is spiking, and the government’s revenue is tumbling. Its own resources account for just 40 percent of its annual budget.
Opiate production in the country also doubled between 2015 and 2016, the inspector general reported.
But American efforts in the country have also been plagued with problems, with cash being wasted left and right. The auditors said American officials are essentially confined to the embassy compound, meaning they can’t oversee the billions of dollars the U.S. has spent on infrastructure and social programs in the troubled nation.
All told, the U.S. has obligated $714 billion for war fighting and reconstruction, the inspector general said.
Join the discussion
McLame will criticize and oppose ANYTHING President Trump says or does. In his diseased brain, he is president, and runs the world. Time to remove him from office for mental incompetence.
Harsh but accurate.
McConnell can remove him from his position as chairman of the Armed Services Committee… if he can only find his ‘Kentucky danglies’.
McConnell won’t do it because they are both Rino’s and see things the same way. In other words, they both don’t think very much of President Trump. It’s time for both of them to go.
cg,
Agreed.
someone tell this old man he is not commander n chief!!!
Gary How is speaking the truth Harsh??
I don’t think McConnell HAS any “Kentucky danglies”, Gary. Certainly haven’t seen ANY evidence of same in his behavior!
Besides, I suspect that ineffectual, old turtle-faced fool finds common cause with ANYBODY criticizing and/or stabbing President Trump in the back!
If Trump said he was a big fan of oxygen, McCain would stop breathing just to spite him.
In a completely unrelated matter…
Dear President Donald Trump,
Please send out a tweet immediately saying you’re a big fan of oxygen. No particular reason.
Best regards,
DrGadget
I must have missed where McCain tried to show any such leadership when BO was in office. And this coming from a man that campaigned on a lie and needs to be gone
Guess Trump should tell McCain like BO did you lost now shut up elections have consequences and the people elected me
You didn’t miss it, cause it didn’t exist..
McCain RINO TRAITOR, stay in Arizona, then there will be one less TRAITOR in the swamp of Washington DC!
It will be a great day for America when this vindictive old traitor assumes room temperature!
I absolutely AGREE, Pat! His brain left the room some time ago–it’s time he FOLLOWED IT.
hate to voice it.. but if McCain won’t retire, I hope for all our sake that he passes on very soon
never liked or respected this guy…..
I am PROUD to say the same thing..
Maybe the doctors should do a brain transplant on this man instead of fighting something that has already deteriorated his faculties. Sorry. But this man has a much higher opinion of himself than the rest of us who were in country when he was. Songbird or Zippo was, equivalent to the opinions that Hillary had of her Presidential aspirations, assured that he was next in line. The only problem was he has the charisma of Lurch, the former Secretary of State. The problem is that the Deep State believes we owe them a living. Time for the job of career politician to go the way of the Dodo. Can you start a job and after two or six years be guaranteed the same pay for life with benefits? No. Neither can I. Can you make laws for the people but have yourself remain unaffected? No. Neither can I. We could do much better with people chosen at random from voter roles to serve their country for much shorter periods like 3 months for two years, guaranteed to not lose their jobs because of the service, with pay and benefits amounting to what they don’t get from their employer! This they could do from home on government secure, high speed internet. Imagine, no lobbyists could walk through one building to see all the Representatives. The Senators could be chosen by the state Governors for 3 months for two years also. No more scratch my back and I’ll fill your back pocket. Anything but people who go to the swamp for 40 years of which most of them are filled with 39 years worth of begging for money from big donors who always require something from them.
Agree! Semper Fi!!
Any brain you transplanted would rot in a few months, from al his liberalism..
McCain’s brain died a long time ago. I wish his body would catch up!
I’ve been wishing that for a long time. Same with RBG and Mcconnel..
I hope the plan comes out coherently. McCain should retire while he still has some dignity left. So many long time Republicans are just plain jealous of Trump because he dares to do what they’re too cowardly to do.
I think you are right. They had, what, 7 years to get things done under obama and now they don’t seem to have the stuff needed to get the job that President Trump wants to get done. And with McCain acting like he is the President, standing in the way of all this much needed legislation, well, he, McCain needs to realize that his worth to this country has long since run out.
You are mistaken to think mccain has any dignity.. IMO he’s never had any.. OR any honor..
If I said what I really wanted to I would just get censored so all I will say now is I hope the cancer doesn’t take too long. I don’t wish to be nasty to his family but I hope he has the same amount of pain that he has cause our country to have.
And every person in DC who ran for President, or wanted to run or has run in the past has their own marvelous War plans, too. Well, yippee.
What I did not read in this article was anything addressing a real and present threat by KJU to nuke our Pacific friends and protectorates. Afghanistan does not have nukes.
Even if Afghanistan grew nukes beside its opium crops so far no one has answered the real question: has any war by any country in Afghanistan been won? Ever?
This kind of babel about all the other places American troops need to be, etc., etc. leaves me very, very insecure that McCain is STILL the head of the Armed Services Committee. Truth and fact medically speaking is that anesthetics, surgery on the brain, medication to treat cancer and various procedures involving the disease DO affect cognitive skills and emotional stability.
In other words is McCain emphatically delivering crazy talk?
He’s been delivering crazy talk for a LONG time, amicilatinae. Long before he was diagnosed with brain cancer. He is a crazy old RINO who never fails to stab Republicans and Conservatives in the back by voting with Commucrats on virtually ANY important issue!
Eric Cantor Admits GOP Promise To Repeal Obamacare Was ALL A LIE. Repeal never had a chance. Before he was defeated by unknown economist Dave Brat, then Minority Whip Eric Cantor led the charge to repeal Obamacare. Day in and day out, the GOP Rep. railed against the disastrous healthcare plan, using the hot button issue as ammo to drum up political support and boost fundraising efforts. In a stunning admission, Cantor now admits the GOP was never serious about repealing the healthcare bill. It was all a charade. Eric Cantor: “If You’ve Got That Anger Working for You, You’re Gonna Let It Be” Your blood will boil. Read the below: it works I checked.
https://www.washingtonian.com/2017/07/26/eric-cantor-republicans-obamacare-donald-trump/ Eric is loaded with private sector $ today from corps.
Eric Cantor? Come now. We threw that guy out of Congress because he is a dweeb. Another despot who got thrown own of office now biting the hand that fed him. The worst part of the diatribe is that WE ALL HAVE BEEN MAD AS H3LL FOR THE LAST 7 YEARS! Why would something from this jerk bother me more than the 6 Repubiks that voted against the Obamacare demise? It probably was their turn to be the “bad guys”.
Good ol’ John McCain.
Snatching defeat from the jaws of victory since the Vietnam War.
Excuse me, but WHY is this crack-brained FOOL running around making pronouncements on foreign policy? Does he think we elected him President? News flash: NO, we DIDN’T. Now sit down, and for the love of heaven, SHUT UP. Your brain-dead “input” is NOT helping in ANY WAY.