McCain Warns the President!

Republican Sen. John McCain is warning President Donald Trump against any attempt to lift sanctions against Russia.
The chairman of the Armed Services Committee has taken a hard line against Moscow. Trump is scheduled to speak by phone Saturday with Russian President Vladimir Putin.
McCain says if Trump does not “reject such a reckless course,” he will work to pass legislation that would require the president to get approval from Congress before sanctions can be lifted.
The Arizona senator takes a dim view of trying to reset relations with Moscow. McCain says Trump should remember that Putin is “a murderer and a thug who seeks to undermine American national security interests at every turn.”
For Trump to think otherwise, McCain says, “would be naïve and dangerous.”
While I think McCain is correct, when is this old coot gonna retire? I almost hate to hear his name come up because I never know whether he is coming down on the right, or left, side. Literally.
I do not understand all of this animus towards Russia and Putin. This is a country that is no longer communist, and is in economic dire straights. In addition, their citizens are leaving the country almost as fast as people are leaving Detroit. Yet, for the past 8 years, Obama has been antagonizing them by indicating he would bring Ukraine into NATO, in direct violation of promises that we made to Russia that we wouldn’t recruit the former Baltic states. That’s why Putin sent troops into Ukraine, to keep the U.S. from making it a NATO ally. Then, Obama started moving NATO defense implacements closer to the Russian border, and not telling Putin what the “trigger” events would be. These are very provocative actions on OUR part against a country which is nowhere near as much of a threat as most countries in the middle east, like Saudi Arabia, that we tolerate and even call friends. Of course, Russia is still the world’s 2nd largest nuclear power, so it is beyond stupid for us to back them into a corner and harass them with all of these unprovoked aggressive acts.
Really a shame this old irrelevant RINO and his ilk NEVER opened their chicken s–t mouths to warn Husseun Bozo about not ONE of his long list of treasonous acts.
Who does this geezer think he is? He is a freaking Senator, not the President. His stance on all this phony Russian hacking stuff is only to keep low information constituents from not sending him home for good. Please, Arizona!
Retire him before he hurts U.S. even more than he did in his half-hearted run against ROSEBUD. He has not been a good representative for Arizona.
I have to agree. WHO the heck does this twerp think he is??
mccane should retire he is a sick old man and a fool no one wants to hear anything this fool says
I’m also tired of him telling Trump that torture doesn’t work. That’s how we found Osama bin Laden. His argument is that it’s inhumane and that he was tortured in Vietnam.
So let me get this straight you maverick worthless retard. You think torture is ineffective for making a prisoner turn on their own? Let’s look at the facts.
They tortured you in Vietnam and you turned on your own. And you’ve been a traitor to the country ever since. You’re living (barely) proof that torture works. Now go walk through a neighborhood and scare some children and dogs with that face of yours.
Trump needs to put together a team to recall McCain, and if that fails, to make sure he never gets reelected.
Please, Senator McCAIN retire while you still have an ounce of respect left. You have sacrificed much during the VIETNAM WAR and we will always respect you for that. As a Senator you we’re questionable, it,s time to go.
IMO he has no respect left to save..
True. He’s a worthless RINO. He couldn’t find any excuse to stand against Obama, but do you remember him forming the Gang of 14 in the Senate to take a “noble stand” against George W. Bush? I do.
(Seriously why is RINO not in the dictionary?)
In 2008 when he was running for Prez, the ONLY thing he got right was picking Sarah Palin for VP. Then he immediately attacked her when she became popular. I didn’t vote for McCain. I voted for Palin. The plan was for them to get settled and then after a year or so he strokes out and it’s President Palin.
Most people I know either voted for Palin or against Obama. Almost nobody voted for McCain. He was my dead last choice, but the “establishment” liked him so there you go.
And I think we’re all agreed on this. No more establishment goons. Never ever. We need real heroes to run for office.
This is just sour grapes from an irrelevant RINO. Get over it McLame you have stole more than enough from the American taxpayer to live a comfortable life so retire already.
The office of the President not Congress makes foreign policy Mr. McCain ! And only needs your advice and constant when making treaties (Constitution did not give you the power to apply sanctions in the first place) !Go back to the Hanoi Hilton and find your marbles and maybe your manhood ! Songbird !!!
Whose side is McCain on?
Seriously;
* Where was all this “backbone” – “Gonads” and such when he ran for office?
* Where was this ‘backbone’ and ‘gonads’ when Obama was in office for 8 years?
Wow, this guy has totally LOST IT!
He needs to RETIRE .. he has totally LOST ALL FOCUS AND CONTROL of his thoughts and mouth.
“retire” to Guantanamo to a private suite, bedroom, bathroom, dining area, waterspa room with daily waterboarding to relieve the stress on his mind….
“Who’s side is he on” The democrats obviously..
President Trump isn’t stupid. I think he has a better handle on things in Russia than McBrainDamage does.
dear john,
YOU have ALWAYS BEEN A FAILURE at everything you did in life.
You destroyed numerous Navy Jets through your own arrogance, you torched an Aircraft Carrier through your own arrogance, you were shot down over enemy territory and were captured because of your arrogance and refusal to follow proper procedures.
In political office your arrogance has done a lot of very serious damage to this Nation, the RIGHTS of the People and the NATIONAL SECURITY because of your arrogance and DISHONESTY.
NOW would be a good time in your life to SIT DOWN AND SHUT UP.
You are not challenging a politician you can bully through political machinations.
YOU may find yourself in Guantanamo as a permanent resident.
According to Rand Paul he should be imprisoned for treason for having leaked the false dossier info to the FBI!!
Agree with everything but your last sentence, crusty. McCain just needs to go home to his ranch. Wish Ob… can’t even type it anymore. Wish he would just sit down in Indonesia and just shut up too!
Better yet, if he keeps showing how insane he is, maybe trump could put him in an asylum!
Think of it this way Johnny boy, you ignorant squid. WHEN we have to have a manhood measuring contest with the ChiComs, I would rather have the Russians on our side.
Where was this putz when Obama was making deals with Iran?
On his knees kissing obozo’s behind.
you can make decisions when you become president, oh you ran and lost.
McCain may have some good points to make about Russia — Putin really is a thug, and although Russia is no longer Communist, it’s a dangerous kleptocracy with imperial longings — but he should be making them to Trump in private, or in discussion with the State Department, and it SHOULD be a discussion, not a public ultimatum. This grandstanding on his part got old long ago.
Trump knows how to make deals. He also knows how to deal with people who want to take him to the cleaners. I don’t think he labors under many illusions about Putin. But when Crankypants McCain starts bloviating in public, he can interfere seriously with whatever deal Trump is working on. McCain needs to shut up and sit down before he does any more damage than he’s already done.
Yes. He has points, but a hat would cover most of them.
Russia is dangerous, there’s no doubt about that. HOWEVER i would rather they be an ally than an enemy!
McCain has been in Congress so long that he thinks he is running the show. he was this mean steak when Obama was in office. McCain is still upset that the people elect Trump and not the GOP Party.
He is a rino copy of oily harry.
McCain suffered enormously (as did all the other POWs) in progressive-communist Vietnam. He was shot down on his first combat mission, so he never really was involved in the war. I think Trump should appoint him to be ambassador to Vietnam. Maybe that will suit his remaining intellect – he is way over his head in the Senate (well, what the requirements ought to be, I guess).
McCain was a terrible pilot and a terrible Senator. He certainly was no hero and used being a POW as a ticket into the Senate. Trump got McCain re-elected for this term and the backstabber thanks Trump like this?
There are many more like McCain in politics that should have been retired a long time ago!!!
TERM LIMITS FOR ALL !!!
I agree world traveler. ALL Steps of the government from County rep, to sitting president need term limits, NOT JUST the potus.. AND ALSO judges need them too, especially on the Scotus.
Hey Snowflake McCain…grow up! Or..retire!
John McCain: Poster child for the repeal of the 28th Amendment!
And removal from the Union of the 57th state…
What 57th state?
John McCain is nothing but an establishment political hack and a pawn of the New World Order. Someone needs to remind him who the President of the United States is and that Donald Trump does not need his permission to take actions deemed appropriate. McCain ploted against Trump’s candidacy, supported other candidates and now seeks to impede the agenda people elected him for. If McCain does not get his act together and support the President, the Republican leadership needs to strip him of any power he has in the Senate.
Obama’s sanctions weren’t based on evidence but BS to make him look tough. Obum desperately needed some toughness & balls to appear in his legacy. McCain’s living in the cold war era still. He’s locked in the 60’s. We don’t need to trust the Russian Gov. but the way to confront them meaningfully is by a strong military & strategically placed bases as Trump is doing. We need to befriend the Russian people & have cultural exchanges with them. Hopefully more Americans will visit Russia. St. Petersburg would be wonderful to see. I don’t think they can afford to come here.
Trump is precisely correct in trying to make friends with Russia. I can understand McCain’s hatred toward Communists, considering his POW days, but times are different than during the Vietnam War. He needs to realize this. Time for a retirement and new blood in the Senate!
McCain, (better known as SONGBIRD during his confinement in HANOI) NEEDS TO CAUCUS WITH THE democrats !!!
heroic actions are honored but the accolades received should offer no special status. they do not endow any abilities as the representative that says his advice is worth any more than mine. If our president would have thought his advice worth more he would have offered him a position. As a fellow Veteran, I can say he has pushed his hero status far enough.
Grampa
“a murderer and a thug who seeks to undermine American national security interests at every turn.” Now whom does this quote by itself call to your mind? His buddy Obama?
The Don goes after China and Mc Pain goes after Russia. These two countries are going to BFF before we even know it. Then you have 1.3 billions assertive Chinese with all the Russian ressources. In one generation they are going to gobble up a willing Europe. We’ll be left with Mexico. If we don’t have a moral qualm being BFF with the Saouds, we can be friend with the Russian
He Never seemed to have a problem when he went to deliver his good will (and maybe a few weapons) to the MODERATE rebels in Syria(Daesh)who i guess he didnt think were murdering thugs.He needs to go home,retire and ****.
McCain is still clinging to Obama’s policy of warring against any power that is not Islamic. If Russia was full of Islamic terrorists he would be sending them money and kissing their butts.
The senator should retire, if fact he should have retired before his last election. He is a RINO.