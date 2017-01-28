McCain Warns the President!

Republican Sen. John McCain is warning President Donald Trump against any attempt to lift sanctions against Russia.

The chairman of the Armed Services Committee has taken a hard line against Moscow. Trump is scheduled to speak by phone Saturday with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

McCain says if Trump does not “reject such a reckless course,” he will work to pass legislation that would require the president to get approval from Congress before sanctions can be lifted.

The Arizona senator takes a dim view of trying to reset relations with Moscow. McCain says Trump should remember that Putin is “a murderer and a thug who seeks to undermine American national security interests at every turn.”

For Trump to think otherwise, McCain says, “would be naïve and dangerous.”

