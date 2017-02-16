McCain votes with Democrats against Mulvaney as OMB director

(UPI) — The U.S. Senate confirmed Rep. Mick Mulvaney as director of the Office of Management and Budget on Thursday in a 51-49 vote.
A simple majority was required for confirmation, and the vote was along party lines, with the exception of Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz. McCain, chairman of the Senate Armed Services Committee, said Wednesday his decision to join Democrats in opposing Mulvaney, R-S.C., stemmed from Mulvaney’s insistence for firm spending limits on the Defense Department.
“I will vote to oppose Congressman Mulvaney’s nomination because it would be irresponsible to place the future of the defense budget in the hands of a person with such a record and judgment on national security,” McCain said.
Sen. Tim Kaine, D-Va., also opposed the confirmation, citing Mulvaney’s positions on defense spending and entitlement reform, as well as his support of a 2013 shutdown of the government instead of a bill to keep the government funded.
Mulvaney’s “unwillingness to embrace a bipartisan compromise, even after the government of the United States shut down, troubles me significantly,” Kaine said.
Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine and Sen. Thad Cochran, R-Miss., were undecided on the nomination until Wednesday, when they announced their support for Mulvaney.
Mulvaney will lead the OMB as it helps the new administration of President Donald Trump prepare a budget and deal with raising the debt limit. A new tax plan is also in the works.
Mulvaney’s support of changes to Medicare, and the raising of the eligibility age for Social Security, are in opposition to opinions expressed by Trump, who said during the campaign he would protect those programs.
What are you talking about??? Decorated vets who have spent years being tortured in POW camps should be exempt from insults. Unless you were his cellmate. Were you his cellmate? If you were, and you witnessed him doing terrible anti-American things, that may give you the right to lightly criticize him. Otherwise, you most likely have no idea where his thoughts come from, nor why he takes the actions he takes.
Now I just want to make one point, and you can agree with me or not. I'm not trying to start a fight. But there have been a lot of administrations since this country was founded and NONE of them have ever, not once in history, been agreed upon by the entire country. It's okay to disagree with policies the government makes because, and this is important to remember, they work for us. We gave them their jobs. And it is we as employers who need to keep their actions in check.
That said, I am usually in agreement with Trump. I voted for the man; I think he can do what he promised to do. But I am worried about, and don't trust, the policies of Steve Bannon that seem to be being implemented in Trump's name. Before you get angry and deny my statements, do some research into Bannon's beliefs and practices. Of course, they may match your own, which is a different problem. But they are very different from Donald Trump's, and yet they keep being made policy.
A sad commentary on outdated, lock-step behavior by one who should know better. McCain has to understand that the day of the Military's $600 toilet seat is long over. As the Boeing AF1 and Lockheed F-35 'cost re-evaluations' clearly demonstrate, Eisenhower's cautionary is as application today as in 1961.
I wonder why McCain always gets back in office and its no surprise that he voted with the Democrats against Trump. These politicians are all trying to get enough lies strung together to oust Trump. These hacks that have grown old in office are the reason our country is in bad shape. For many terms he has been a blight on this country that wins every time he comes up for reelection.
Mulvaney's insistence for firm spending limits on the Defense Department.
"I will vote to oppose Congressman Mulvaney's nomination because it would be irresponsible to place the future of the defense budget in the hands of a person with such a record and judgment on national security," McCain said.
