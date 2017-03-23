McCain Supports Comey, Criticizes Nunes for Revealing that Intelligence was Illegally Distributed

Sen. John McCain says it is “disturbing” that the chairman of the House intelligence committee is publicly airing often-secret information.

McCain spoke Thursday on NBC’s “Today Show,” responding to Republican Rep. Devin Nunes’ statements that Trump transition officials’ communications may have been scooped up in legal surveillance and then improperly distributed.

McCain said no new information has come out to refute FBI Director James Comey, who this week rejected President Donald Trump’s claims that then-President Barack Obama wiretapped his New York skyscraper during the election.

Of the investigation into the Trump campaign’s connections with Russia, McCain said that in situations like this: “There’s always additional information that comes out before it’s concluded.”

Looking ahead, McCain says that a special committee is needed to review the matter.

