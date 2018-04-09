McCain pops up to blame Trump for Syrian chemical attack

Sen. John McCain said President Trump’s comments suggesting he wants to withdraw U.S. troops from Syria “emboldened” President Bashar al Assad’s regime to commit the recent chemical attack that killed at least 40 people in the war-torn country.
“President Trump last week signaled to the world that the United States would prematurely withdraw from Syria,” the Republican senator from Arizona said in a statement Sunday.
“Bashar Assad and his Russian and Iranian backers have heard him, and emboldened by American inaction, Assad has reportedly launched another chemical attack against innocent men, women and children, this time in Douma,” McCain continued.
The Senate Armed Services chairman urged Trump to retaliate against Assad the way he did last year when he ordered a missile strike on a Syrian airbase.
“The question now is whether he will do anything about it,” he said. “The President responded decisively when Assad used chemical weapons last year. He should do so again, and demonstrate that Assad will pay a price for his war crimes.”
McCain’s remarks came hours after Trump tweeted there would be a “big price” to pay for the attack while slamming Russian President Vladimir Putin and Iran for supporting Assad.
“Many dead, including women and children, in mindless CHEMICAL attack in Syria,” the President tweeted. “Area of atrocity is in lockdown and encircled by Syrian Army, making it completely inaccessible to outside world. President Putin, Russia, and Iran are responsible for backing Animal Assad. Big price.”
John Maverick RINO, who let Obama run over our military and spit on our military and John Maverick was silent. John Maverick RINO, who when Obama announced ahead of time, what he was going to do militarily, said nothing! Oh, John RINO you are a piece of work!
This from the guy who dropped napalm, agent orange and who knows what else on to civilians in Vietnam. The things some aging guilt ridden minds will do to assuage their own consciences at others expenses. John please just shut up and go away before you totally loose whatever Liberal media fake news enhanced respect you still have.
The only thing Maverick dropped on the people of Vietnam was his own stupid broken ***. He was shot down on one of his 1st missions when he disobeyed orders and took his flight into an area he had been denied. His only claim to fame prior to that was distroying planes and killing 137 shipmates outright and 164 that died of wounds related to the Forrestal fire he started. He almost got credit for sinking an Aircraft Carrier but the Forrestal survived. I hadnt heard from him for awhile thought he might have kicked the bucket. And the worms ate into his Brains. Looking for the Pic of Maverick and his MODERATE Sryian rebelsAKA(ISIS) i’ll find it and post. he looks so HAPPY. Maybe cause they let him leave with his HEAD still on his shoulders.
He’s definitely a piece of something…
O, so Trump was responsible for Hafiz Assad’s oft-brutality, and also Saddam Hussein’s, McLame?
There’s a bin-lorry waiting at the kerb for you — be on it, backside!!!
John McCain, the war hawk has all the answers, as he sits in his death bed. Sorry, “Songbird”, as usual, you are just a big mouth!
I didn’t realize McBlame had a crystal ball and could look into it to see what others were planning. What a irrelivant statement he made. Where was he when his friend Oblamer pulled out of Iraq and threw the fuel back on this fire. Once again he shows why he has been a failure most of his life.
Thanks for your service, John. Now go away and just shut up.
I’m not GETTING what we should thank him for. Screwing up a sortie and getting shot down? Firing off missiles on the carrier that got sailors killed? Wrecking three U.S. Navy fighters? Squealing to the North Vietnamese Regulars? Opposing any and ALL things Conservatives want done in this nation? Being a BAD example to other members of Congress? Help me out here.
Mcpain once again proving that he is 100% DEMONcrat, he just needs to go away never to be heard from again. He has always gone against the party that he is supposed to be a member of,he has always sided with the demoncrats.. It is way past time time this far left rino steps go the side and gets off the run away train that is congress.
John Mccain please retire, your brain is worse than ever, your hate is blinding you. Don’t you think Assad (smarter than MCCain) would have waited for us to pull out if that is what he was thinking rather than gas his people provoking us to get tough rather than pull out anytime now.
Assad’s civil war is on and he does whatever he chooses with Russia and Iran in back of him, not because Trump suggest pulling out, with Trump it could be a tactic saying this but not really proceeding with it. Trump is crafty MCCain is a morn, he has been almost as wrong on every vote as has Joe Biden, (now a known crook) MCCain retire or else join the Democratic/Socialist party where you belong. MCCain is so obvious who in his right mind would listen to him anymore.
mccain is an embarrassment. His statements against our president on foreign policy are completely out of order and show that mccain has atrocious judgment. The ‘songbird’ should sing his last song and quit public life – now..!!
People like McCain, who never met a war they didn’t like, are completely soul-less and blind to the whole situation in Syria. Do they really think there is any advantage to Assad gassing his own people? Who benefits from this? Who desperately needs the US to stay in the fight?
We really need leaders with brains and morals, neither of which McCain has.
Is McCain even relevant anymore? He is a flaming liberal-even though he masquerades as a Republican!!
Only time I can remember McLame being relevant was in 2008 (when he was the candidate for POTUS — and lost badly)…were there any other times (since you asked if he’s relevant anymore)?
How many of these civil wars can we get into? Our country is falling apart while congress wants to police the world. Mc Cain is nothing but a broken tooth on a gear that is there to disrupt.
mcshame is going down. . .and in more ways than one. . .all include flames.