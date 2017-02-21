McCain on Trump: suppressing free press is ‘how dictators get started’

Senator John McCain has warned that suppression of a free press is “how dictators get started”, criticizing Donald Trump’s continued declaration that newspapers and news networks are “the enemy of the American people.”
“I hate the press,” McCain told NBC’s Meet the Press in an interview, taped at a security conference with European leaders in Munich.. “But the fact is we need you. We need a free press. We must have it.”
“I’m very serious now, if you want to preserve democracy as we know it, you have to have a free and many times adversarial press,” he continued. “Without it, I am afraid that we would lose so much of our individual liberties over time. That’s how dictators get started.”
The Republican party’s presidential nominee in 2008, McCain has repeatedly criticized Trump’s ideas as a candidate and now as president. The interview, broadcast Sunday, was taped not long after the president tweeted on Friday night that he considered the media “the enemy of the American people”.
On Saturday, Trump went further at a campaign-style rally in Melbourne, Florida. “When the media lies to people, I will never, ever let them get away with it,” he told fans.
A day later, Trump’s chief of staff, Reince Priebus, told CBS’s Face the Nation that “you should take it seriously” when Trump threatens the media. Priebus called recent news stories about the Trump campaign’s alleged links to Russia “inaccurate, overstated” and “total garbage”, but he did not specify what he disputed in the articles.
Pressed on the question, Priebus said his issue was with leaks from government agencies. “I think that the media should stop with this unnamed source stuff, put names on a piece of paper and print it,” he said. “If people aren’t willing to put their name next to a quote, then the quote shouldn’t be listed.”
Priebus later changed his approach, telling NBC that Trump does not dispute the role journalists play in the US. “The president believes in the first amendment, the president believes in the free press.”
Also on Saturday, the progressive senator Bernie Sanders warned : “According to Trump, if you want the truth, ignore everything except what he is saying. That’s what totalitarianism is all about.”
In the interview, McCain said he was not alluding to any one remark, but rather a pattern of authoritarian leaders who quickly attempted “a consolidation of power”.
“When you look at history, the first thing that dictators do is shut down the press,” he said. “And I’m not saying that President Trump is trying to be a dictator. I’m just saying we need to learn the lessons of history.”
Related Story: McCain in Germany – ‘Consider whether the West will survive’
McCain withdrew his endorsement from Trump late in the 2016 campaign, after a 2005 video emerged in which the businessman bragged about groping women and several women accused him of aggressive advances without consent. The senator first clashed with Trump in 2015, when the former reality TV show star dismissed McCain’s service in Vietnam, saying he was not a war hero. “I like people who weren’t captured,” Trump said.
The senator has since criticized Trump’s restrictions on travel from seven Muslim-majority nations and urged a bipartisan select committee to investigate the alleged links between Trump’s campaign and powerful officials in Russia. in the interview, McCain said he worried “about the president’s understanding of some of these issues and his contradictory articulations”.
Asked whether the Republican leadership in Congress would allow a fair and thorough investigation of a president in their party, McCain was equivocal. “I hope so. And I have to believe so,” he said. “More hope than belief.”
McCain has voted to confirm all of Trump’s cabinet nominations except one, the Office of Management and Budget director, Mick Mulvaney, because of a disagreement over cuts to the Pentagon’s budget. In the interview, he similarly suggested he was willing to give the president leeway within Congress’ rights to reject nominees and control the White House’s purse.
“I think we should give the president the benefit of the doubt,” he said. “But at the same time, we have our responsibilities of advise and consent.”
Copyright © 2017 theguardian.com. All rights reserved.
—-
This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.
McCain on Trump: suppressing free press is ‘how dictators get started’,
“If you tell a big enough lie and tell it frequently enough, it will be believed.”
― Adolf Hitler
This is exactly what the Liberal Democrats and their corrupt news/propaganda media is doing. If they think anyone but their demented Snowflakes are falling for their lies, they are fools as are their Snowflakes.
The detestable Democrat Party revolve around and its philosophy is based on secrecy, Lies, Cons and Deceptions.
And electing former POW damaged Senators who cannot tell the difference between correcting a lying media, and suppressing a Socialist captured and damged formerly free Press is how foolish envious Presidential Candidates lose and lost an election. Our Current Media is as every bit a beaten up, communist indoctrinated thought confused American casualty of war, as John McCain’s aging brain. Our damaged goods war Captive Senator has become a poster child for our beaten up Socialist captured, indoctrinated and truth damaged media and a reflective mirror image of it.
General George Patton, American WWII Hero and also one of Trump’s
“No ******* ever won a war by dying for his country.
He won it by making the other poor dumb ******* die for his country.”
““You cannot be disciplined in great things and indiscipline in small things. Brave undisciplined men have no chance against the discipline and valor of other men. Have you ever seen a few policemen handle a crowd?”
Well McCain,,,,no ******* ever won a war by being captured and getting his brains beat out to the point of becoming dumbed! He won by beating the brains out of the other poor dumb *******.
McCain has taken way too many shots to the head, as age is taking its toll. Hey John,,,have you ever seen Trump handle a crowd????
Hey John “shovel ready jobs” from a Dictator ….REMEMBER ???
How low can this A-4/Aircraft Carrier wrecker go? He is beyond reprehensible. John. Shut up! Retire. Your maverick status now has become that of a old fool. You are an embarrassment to yourself, your state, and your party. McConnell needs to censure this hot dog. He was the worst candidate the Republicans ever ran for President and suddenly he has snapped. Now he says Trump is a Nazi dictator. Is it senility that he doesn’t remember how the media treated him during his walk for president? He definitely was not running against Barrack Hussein Obama and wouldn’t even use his name. Please. Go crash someone else’s country. We are thrilled to hear our President tell the media that they wouldn’t know journalism if it bit them in their aft parts! Go rip ’em Sir Donald!
TERM LIMITS people!! The only thing that will deliver us from demented loons like traitor McCain. The Dems have Pelosi and we have McCain–a true life scene out of “One Flew Over The Cuckoo’s Nest” and this guy is allowed to go around the world and speak for our country????!!! Sick and tired of pond scum politicians that are a total embarrassment. TERM LIMITS!!!!
(Senator John McCain has warned that suppression of a free press is “how dictators get started”, criticizing Donald Trump’s continued declaration that newspapers and news networks are “the enemy of the American people.”)
The criticism by any that there is an attempt to suppress the press is illegitimate. Have yet to hear a speech or a press conference in which President Trump has attempted any suppression. By simply expressing his disagreement with the way they deceive, distort, spin/omit/malign pertinent facts and other apparent mishandling of their business resulting in “Fake News” is HIS RIGHT….and covered by our Right for Free Speech. They haven’t heard such truth spoken about them in the past…previous administrations simply offered politically correct, emasculated, sniffling and placating drivel.
Since his election I will have to agree that there has been, and indeed continues to be, much hand wringing, confusion, and chaos….but that has been in the camp of the President’s opposition….not in Mr Trump’s. He/His administration remain calm and collected, retaining their “D*** the torpedos! Full steam ahead!”
Mr Trump, taking the high road….Making America Great Again!
Also, constant lying and propaganda – which our decadent propaganda media does – also is how dictators get started. McCain, you have long ago outlived your usefulness in the senate. You are a disgrace. Now you are also a pimp for our lying fraudulent media.
Obama leads troops from ‘shadow White House’
So, McCain…why doesn’t this bother you also? Because you are in bed with the “shadows?
At first reading the opening quote above I thought the association would be with actions by the President Elect. If we are to be honest he needs to be called out on his untruths and exaggerations just as you feel the need to call out others.
AMEN.
Correct! Lying and biased news is OK to McCain because the controlled media love his socialist New World Order fanny. HOWEVER IT IS HATE AND BIAS to tell the truth and to shut up media outlets set on stopping Trump and twisting what he says, and disrupting conferences with their incessant attempts at finding flaw with Trump.
Hitler had controlled media McCain and you know it. The media shut up was those that would not agree with Hitler – granted – but his propaganda machine shut down truth and dissent to Hitler to control them. The Propaganda minister said that if you LIE ENOUGH PEOPLE WILL BELIEVE THE LIES. Sounds like the controlled media that Trump refused to play games with and allow them opportunity to obfuscate the message he had for America, which MOST AMERICANS BELIEVE.
SO McCain you want to shut up MOST AMERICANS and shut down our hopes and dreams so that your and Obama and the NWO pundits hopes and dreams to control ALL AMERICANS AND ALL AROUND THE WORLD can be fulfilled. PREFERENTIAL TREATMENT of the socialist left and HARASSMENT AND ATTACKS against MOST AMERICANS is ENDING, is my prayer, desire, and fight for FREEDOM FOR ALL not just a few.
McCain, Obama’s buddy. Go overseas and bash President Trump. John RINO BIG SPENDING OPEN BORDERS TRAITOR McCain. What a disgrace you are to the United States Senate, “MAVERICK TRAITOR”.
Don’t be surprised if he turns his coat and declares himself a Democrat and on the American political video game of life, tries to Donkey Kong,,,,make that “Viet Cong” our President
Strange how McCain shouts about how “WE NEED A FREE PRESS”,,and as a former captured POW cannot understand that the current MSM is no longer free, but captured, beaten and abused by radical Socialists who like McCain use words like Freedom, when they really mean is License.
“inluminatuo”
McKainnedy claims to be against torture but he maintains that the media has a ‘right’ to TORTURE THE TRUTH!
90% of the ‘news people’ should be waterboarded on video about WHO THEY REPRESENT.
The name Soros will be the number one employer.
Please don’t forget the VA in his home state of Arizona. He has done nothing for the vets who made his lazy life possible. What an old fart Republican that just doesn’t get it. Hope this worthless *** retires very soon. Have a good day.
I think Mr McCain has lost his fricken mind….
Shut up john, and drop dead. Pointing out the lies that the press tells is hardly “suppressing” the press, or making the press any less free. And, the press IS the enemy of the people when they blatantly take sides and print propaganda instead of news, just like pravda in the old soviet union.
That’s because we no longer have a “Press”. We have a “Media”. The Press was vital enough to deserve protections in the 1st Amendment. The Media is a well-coordinated propaganda attack machine.
The only real Press we have now is the “Alt-Right Media”. Remember how Obama and Hillary tried to shut it down using the “Fairness Doctrine”? They were the enemies of free Press, and Captain McCorn Teeth was nowhere around to criticize that. He’s of course a traitor, and is definitely no war hero. The word “hero” itself loses some meaning when associated with McCain.
Trump needs to hire Jimmy Nut Punch to follow McCain around wherever he goes. Say something stupid and… you get the idea.
John McCain turns Munich Security Conference 2017, into 1939 Nuremburg rally. The Ghost of Goebbels lives on in his confused war damaged brain.
“If you tell a lie big enough and keep repeating it, people will eventually come to believe it. The lie can be maintained only for such time as the State can shield the people from the political, economic and/or military consequences of the lie. It thus becomes vitally important for the State to use all of its powers to repress dissent, for the truth is the mortal enemy of the lie, and thus by extension, the truth is the greatest enemy of the State.” – Joseph Goebbels Nazi Propagandist
The reason Hillary, Bernie and their SOCIALIST party disguised as American Democrats lost the last election, is that the political, economic and military consequence errors, failures and mistakes could no longer be shielded from WE THE PEOPLE by their Socialist lying indoctrinating media. McCain has become their reflection of an indoctrinating media that suppresses free thought that no longer reports the news but wants to create it.
A free press in collusion with the likes of obama and mccain in much more likely to aid a dictator than is a suppressed press. mccains actions for the past forty years have not just been wrong as Rand Paul stated. They have been wrong and intentional. Look back at mccains record from the USS Forestal, to his time as a POW, to 1991 when he and his senate subcommittee ruled against the proof provided them of existing POW’s still in Viet Nam. Not only did they rule against the evidence presented to them but they ordered the evidence destroyed.
McQueer has been in Obummers back pocket for a long time. How DARE he call himself a Republican!
RINO , SONGBIRD , Senile , confused , leftist McCain ; protected by the Admiral that saved his tail from being Recycled and Kicked out .
SONGBIRD McCain singing to the enemy while other POW getting beat up and tortured .
John is a true Democrat. He can’t accept that the American public didn’t want him…TWICE (Little Hillary). Get over it you treasonous little pip squeak. And also…. Please quit calling yourself a Republican since you are anything but.
McCain should be shoulder-to-shoulder with Trump, speaking out against the dishonest journalism of the media. Yet, he does not. What is McCain’s agenda? To protect the status quo, the do-nothing establishment Republicans who rolled over for President Obama.
Where was Sen. McCain when Obama let the Middle East erupt and ISIS to be formed? No where in sight.
When Senator McCain was part of the Republican majority with George W. Bush as president, they spent more money than the Democrats did and never did anything for the profile movement or anything President Trump is doing now. McCain is part of the establishment Republicans who find themselves in agreement more with the liberal Dems than they do the principles of Constitutional Republicans.
He’s part of the swamp that needs to be drained.
If I do your research you’d find that ISIS grew from actions of Bush.
Have to disagree – Obama does what all Dems seem to want to do: do not hang tough and they have a history of premature pull out’s when the war is won. No back bone.
http://www.newsmax.com/Newsfront/panetta-obama-wrong-iraq/2014/09/21/id/595982/
This senile idiot has outlived any use to the us, he should retire and let a real patriot serve Arizona. He and Graham have been useless for too long, we really need term limits, Mccain and Graham are poster children for term limits. Enough is enough!!!
A president I am not fond of FDR said: “Against naked force the only possible defense is naked force. The aggressor makes the rules for such a war; the defenders have no alternative but matching destruction with more destruction, slaughter with greater slaughter”. Make no mistake, the media is at war with Trump and they can’t believe he has the gall to fight back. And Trump does fights back, you hit him, he’ll hit back. That’s what we did in world war II. Unfortunately our republicans have forgotten how to fight. They role over and take over and over again. I want a republican president that understands that appeasing bullies (media and their liberals friends) is not a good idea.
McCain is an expert at appeasement. He and his ilk (and unfortunately there are too many RINO’s out there) are the reasons I will no longer donate money to the GOP party. Only to candidates I support.
I am shaking my head and wondering how in Hades did he ever get nominated as a Republican presidential candidate to run in 2008???????
In my opinion, the mainstream media selected President Trump. The MSM did this because they thought he would be the easiest for Hillary to beat. So they gave him air time by reporting on his rallies and one by one the MSM destroyed the other Republican candidates to ensure Trump would be the candidate. Thus giving Hillary a non-politician to run against and what they considered to be an easy win for Hillary. Maybe this is why the MSM is so upset?
Re: mgmtboy:
Your analysis would tend to shed light on the the MSM trashing of Trump at every turn. One might think it is all part of the supposition: Because Love never dies; The Five Stages of Grief. Denial and Anger would appear to be in play now due to the unrivaled angst that is a definite feature of the “TDS” “Trump Derangement Syndrome”. I believe it must,in part, be related to the smug and erroneous calling the election for Hillary, well into the night of Nov 8 2016, by the MSM that made them look as if they were fools, and witnessed by the whole country. I recall: by Robert Burns : “The best laid schemes o’ mice an’ men / Gang aft a-gley.”.
He was “annointed” by the Globalist cabal on BOTH sides of the political aisle–with the help of the ever-compliant leftist/globalist media–as a “token” candidate who would be NO threat to the Marxist “Tronjan Horse” the Globalists were scheming to put into our White House.
If you notice, he offered only the very TINIEST “token” resistance to his opponent, the one the “establishment” globalists and the media had already “annointed” as the winner. The Conservatives managed to get a Conservative VP nominee in Sarah Palin, but the entire Globalist establishment went after her like a pack of rabid dogs, with McCain stabbing her in the back and undermining her every step of the way, just to be SURE she would be sidelined and driven out of the race.
Free press and media “good” Bought and paid for fake press and media “bad” Time for johnboy to go to the home and the rocking chair TERM LIMITS NOW
By having a media in lockstep attacking their opposition is ‘How communism / socialism gets started’
Trump wouldnt have to make those remarks if the media told the truth. Instead they twist things around and tell half truths to fit their own biased liberal agenda. I used to work for various newspapers and they used to be objective and I was trained to be objective and not take sides. Then in 1992 when Bill Clinton came in at their annual convention when newspaper editors from all over the country meet and decide policy,they voted then to be able to take sides.The majority went with the liberal side and they advanced from there ever since.
It started long before Clinton showed up…
McLame…. Why are you still in office?? If there was ever a reason for term limits, you’re it. Please delete yourself.
Who issued this lunatic a weekend pass from the asylum?
McCain’s brain has turned soft and gooey enough that he now qualifies as a Democrat.
Who cares what this wind bag says. He’ll never forgive Trump for getting elected and he could not. He’s just envious.
McCain is a liberal Democrat pretending to be a Republican. Trump has not, is not and will not shut down a free press. The 1st Amendment guarantees a press free to say whatever it wants no matter how big a lie, no matter how hateful, no matter how stupid. (However, they can be sued for libel and slander.) It does NOT guarantee them access. They cannot force anyone, not even Trump, to talk to them. Criticizing them is NOT denying them anything.
The lame brain media is just having a hissy fit because Trump has the audacity to take questions from conservative media before he takes one from them. The lame brain media are just prima donnas who have become totally irrelevant.
McCain is right on one point: Suppression of free speech/free press is a step toward dictatorship. However, McCain fails to mention one very critical point — and that is that the press/media is responsible to the public to present THE TRUTH — not just a warped one-sided (and often utterly false) view of the information they present. For freedom to continue to exist, the press/media must be held strictly accountable for the accuracy of the information they spread. Why, just ask Dan Rather or Brian Williams……..
What Mc Pain fails to mention is that dictatorships always support themselves with the medias; it’s called propaganda.
What a straw man argument from a straw-filled man. Trump has never said anything like what McCain claims he said. Trump’s argument isn’t with the existence of a free press, but with the behavior of a lying and biased press — in fact, with a “mainstream” press that attempts to do away with any truly free reporting.
McCain: the Manchurian ex-candidate.
Response to Sen. McCain: “Senator John McCain has warned that suppression of a free press is ‘how dictators get started’, criticizing Donald Trump’s continued declaration that newspapers and news networks are ‘the enemy of the American people’.”
Well, McLamebrain, losing Presidential Elections to Socialist megalomaniacs (like you did to Obam-Mao) is really how dictators get started.
Now we finally have a leader who is ready to stand up and fight for Liberty and Freedom, and you stab him in the back. I can’t call you gutless because of your military record, but I can truthfully call you a Lamebrain.
McCain is not a hero. Fellow POWs have said he sung like a canary. They say his broken arms were not from torture, but from not knowing how to bail out of an airplane. He did graduate at the bottom of his class at the Navel Academy. His wife waited for him. When he returned and found that she had cancer, he dumped her for a younger woman. What a guy!
Spreading propaganda is “how dictators get started”. But his statement is what one might expect from a traitor.
John McCain is a big disappointment and doesn’t represent the American people.
McCain and his conjoined twin Graham are a disgrace to the GOP and our Country
Elected officials betraying the party that elected them is how DICTATORS come into power. GET A LIFE AND GO LIVE WITH YOUR DEMOCRATS !!!
Insinuations are cowardly. Be what you are and not what you ain’t. Run as a democrat if that is what you are and stand with them. Such contradiction is unnecessary from a republican. There is more than enough from the democrats, the elites, the ideologists, the press, the Organizing for America, and every other leftist organizations out there. Dictator? It is time to make a distinction between the news and propaganda, between news people and political puppets, between news networks, and political activism. The news is only as good as the facts, the intentions, and truth that are offered. Portraying propaganda as news, is not protected. It is an enemy to democracy.
McCain use to seem like a decent man. He is now really screwed up. The news media is suppose to put out the facts. Not a bunch of garbage they make up. They can’t publish anything without having to change it to make Trump look bad. He has a bad job just trying to undo the damage Obama did as president.I think he would be a good President if the news media would print the truth or don’t print anything at all. You can’t blame him for the way he feels about the news media.