McCain, Nunes demand Trump provide wiretap evidence or retract claim

(UPI) — President Donald Trump’s unsupported accusations that former President Barack Obama planted bugs in his Manhattan headquarters before last year’s election should soon be clarified, multiple top lawmakers said Sunday.
In a letter to the Justice Department this weekend, the top Republican and Democrat on the House Intelligence Committee asked for supporting evidence of the president’s claim within the next few days.
Panel chairman Devin Nunes, R-Calif., and its top-ranking Democrat, Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., sent the letter to the acting U.S. attorney general Saturday asking for the proof, if the department can provide it, by Monday.
A number of officials have demanded in recent days that Trump’s administration either back the charge with proof or publicly debunk it.
“The president has one of two choices — either retract or provide the information that the American people deserve,” Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., told CNN’s State of the Union on Sunday. “I have no reason to believe that the charge is true, but I also believe that the president of the United States could clear this up in a minute.”
GOPUSA Editor’s Note: Leave it to the liberal media to roll out John McCain whenever they want to bash on President Trump. Shouldn’t we let a REAL investigation take place first? The statements of Clapper do NOT not serve as the final word. McCain should just keep his mouth shut.
Schiff said Sunday he doesn’t expect the Justice Department to meet the Monday deadline because there has never been any evidence that Obama tapped New York’s Trump Tower.
“I think on March 20, if not before, we’ll be able to put this to rest,” Schiff told ABC News. “I don’t think anyone has any question about this. The only question is why the president would make up such a thing?”
FBI Director James Comey, who previously asked the department to publicly deny Trump’s allegation, will appear before the House panel on March 20.
Congressional Democrats and some Republicans have renounced Trump’s charges since they were tweeted March 4. In recent days, Republicans have cast additional doubt.
House Speaker Paul Ryan, R-Wis., told CBS News Sunday that he hasn’t seen any evidence supporting Trump’s allegation.
“That wasn’t really part of the health care marketing campaign,” Ryan said of the president’s unexpected wiretap remarks.
A number of Obama administration officials and the former president himself have emphatically dismissed the accusation.
Actually the President and his administration have AT LEAST one other choice….to pursue this issue in a manner by which they are completely satisfied and leaving no stone unturned. Thoroughness and meticulous procedures going forward will result in a greater and more complete understanding…and will always ‘trump’ haste which oftentimes does little more than provide an obscure overview of the possibilities rather than the certainties that are desired.
It would seem that the continuous siding of McCain against the conservative movement,…and this President… would become quite disconcerting for the voters in AZ. Seems a bit heady… and quite belligerent… that McCain would wish to suggest that he has the authority to submit guidelines for the President to follow….and as well a deadline that the President should meet?
And Senator McCain has one of two choices,,,,,keep the Liberal Media Trump diminishing articles and issues up front in the media to diminish our President and divide the nation, or shut up and focus on the things that McCain and Trump were elected to resolve, and stay away from the media traps that the secular Socialist captured American Democrat Party want to use to divert attention from the REAL problems. McCain seems to be playing on the wrong team and really should run next time as a Democrat. He still cannot accept the fact that he lost his establishment (No New ideas) Presidential bid to a 3rd rate community organizer African American unknown Alinsky trained Senator from Illinois, while Trump took down a white female American well known Democrat, also Alinsky trained and from Illinois. Apparently in both cases the better man won, which doesn’t say much about McCain. If;
Great men discuss ideas
Average men discuss events
Small men discuss people,,,,,McCain is Average at best and Small when at his worst. Where are the ideas, solutions John? “Et Tu Brute” John? Trump needs to beware the McCain “Ides of March” and avoid the knife sharpening Senate.
The editor’s note carries a lot of weight in my mind, and probably in most others too. John McCain is becoming a real PITA and probably should step down. This won’t happen because he is a thick headed, stubborn SOB that is showing that his hate for President Trump “trumps” everything else in his pea-brain. Time to go, RINO.
Thank you for saying what many are thinking, including me. McCain has been blabbing his mouth a lot against the President, and nothing that he says has validity, and it is NOT for McCain to badger and make demands of the President. McCain appears to be an enemy to this administration. McCain made a poor showing as a candidate for president, and frankly there is no reason to believe he would have even been a good president. Because he was the candidate it resulted in our suffering for the next eight years when someone else might have been elected. Maybe McCain is envious of President Trump, so he is constantly trying to cause problems and make criticisms. Maybe McCain is losing his credibility. What little he had.
Who is McCain to dictate to Trump? This ***clown needs to shut his treasonous mouth and quietly retire. Please, McCain, do America a favor and fade off into the sunset and take your good friend Obama with you. It would be wonderful to never hear either of your names ever again.
John McCain is a very small RINO with a very large mouth who likes to hear himself talk.
Amen, and amen!
Hey John Maverick RINO OPEN BORDERS BIG SPENDING TRAITOR, go to the GARBAGE DUMP where you belong TRAITOR RINO!!!!!!!
Addendum to my comments above: Judge Napolitano was just on the Fox Business Channel and he indicated that credible sources from the intelligence community communicated with Fox News, that Trump was put under surveillance by British Intelligence and Obama the Communist was behind it and ordered it. So in effect, Obama bypassed the FBI and the NSA so they (Obama, the FBI, the CIA, the Justice Department, the NSA) could be “innocent” of any wrongdoing against Trump and his staff. Napolitano stated that these credible sources from the Intelligence Community, have always been right in their assessments, when they communicated with Fox News in the past. This shows you what a scumbag Communist Obama is and what a piece of GARBAGE McCain the TRAITOR RINO is! Obama needs to go to prison in Guantanamo Bay and then tried as a TRAITOR!
How about McCain provide some proof he acted heroically in Vietnam or retract the claim?
How about McCain provide some proof that he’s a sentient human being with a moral sense, or else resign and go home?
How about the democraps provide PROOF that anyone in the Trump administration worked with the Russians to effect the outcome of the election, or retract the claim?
Well maybe if you you wouldn’t have lost to Obama you would have the power to make these types of demands.
I wouldn’t even call it a loss. I’d say he threw the election. He couldn’t beat a partial term freshman Senator from nowhere with everything to hide.
Hillary kept saying her Presidency was inevitable. It wasn’t. Neither was Obama’s Presidency. Both McCain and Romney threw the elections and brought us the big-eared America-hater who ruined health care among many others.
I for one was tired of the GOP hand-picking someone “electable” just to watch them become unelectable. Trump was tired of it too and put a stop to it. All-in, to the bitter end, jumping in with both feet.
And was I alone as an American so used to disappointment from our previous elites, in cheering Trump when he doubled down at every opportunity, slammed Hillary as justly deserved, mocked the subversive Media, and flat-out refused to apologize for wanting to make America great again? It felt so good to finally have someone who doesn’t back down no matter what. He stomped his adversaries with the courage of Godzilla!
Trump doesn’t afraid of anything.
DrGadget, I’d give you ten stars on that comment, if I could!
I do hope that the citizens of Arizona will take pity on the rest of us and get rid of big mouth John McCain.
I voted for the democratic candidate because I knew where she stood. The McClain Party ran a very weak Republican against him, knowing that it would water the votes down enough between the 3 candidates that slurry mouth would get the majority vote
Mr McPain, we don’t need proof. We know. And please stop talking in the name of the American people. When you faced the American people, you’ve been soundly defeated.
Gosh I agree with all of you guys. But I’ve got a problem with all of this demanding this and demanding that and if you don’t do it right this minute I am gonna paddle you with this here stick, and you better not sass me sonny because I am bigger than you are and “YOU just wait till your dad gets home……..
I hope I quoted you right mom.
You quoted mom exactly…… I heard the same stuff 75 plus years ago
McCain needs to prove he is capable of rational thought, or shut up and go home.
John, John – calm down and get your January 20, 2017 copy of the NYT.
(You probably missed it because of the President’s Inauguration).
Right there on page one – the wire tapped conversation.
Wait – you mean that might have been “fake news”?
God forbid! NOT your beloved NYT! Say it isn’t so!
Senator McPain, it is time for you to do something good for this country. Please retire immediately. Otherwise we will have to plead with Arizona to vote you out of office. You are a disgrace to the Republican party.
McCain is dedicated to division. He is a wormy sovereign saboteur a genuine enemy within.
,Arizona needs to have a recall vote on John McCain and get a Republican in office from Arizona who loves America and the American people. I am sick of tired of the trouble causing rino who is always mouthing off against our president. He is still sore he lost the election in 2012 and taking it out on President Trump because he won. The only ones listening to McCain are the democrats and the media. He lies as bad as Hillary and the Obamas.
Senator, As you should recall the exact quotes of calls/messages between the President of Mexico and the Australian Prime Minister have been in the news. Please stop the BS. I’m 85 and still recall reading the news covering information and FoxNews has commented on them of several occasions. When I realized my memory wasn’t what it used to be I knew it was time to get off of the podium.
How in the world did this fraud ever become a Senator is anybody’s guess.
http://beforeitsnews.com/awakening-start-here/2015/07/songbird-mccain-the-evidence-in-his-own-words-his-fellow-veterans-and-his-captors-2800.html
His military schooling placed him dead last in his class. His military service placed him as one of the worst officers ever to serve on “active” duty. His presence in American politics (over several decades) has placed him as one of the “most ineffective voting Senators behind Sen. Robert Byrd.” He was involved in the “Keating Five” scandal orchestrated by then Sen. DeConcini (Az). There is nothing redeeming of this “veteran” traitor, Elite member of the culture of corruption and crony capitalism in Our Nations Capital. His family and daughter are in “cahoots” with his message and deeds, too. Pray. Amen. God Bless America and ALL Americans. Read A Bible. NKJV Psalm 128. Recall Sen. McCain.
Yes, and he covered all that up and played the “hero”. Then his wife was crippled in an accident and it is alleged that he then left her and sought someone better, found someone with money and plenty of it, and it seems that started his “career”. Also, what was that story about the other prisoners and how what happened to them was concealed? I think McCain should do his job, and stop his delusions of grandeur. Another thing, President Trump was given good and valid information or he never would have made the statement he made about the wiretapping. Naturally nobody will admit it. It will be covered up. McCain should support the President and this country instead of making his baseless comments. People have lost respect for McCain.
Anytime the LSM can’t justify something they trot out their favorite RINO. I just wish that rest of the republicans would get together and kick him out of the party. He got his feeling hurt when Trump outed him for his fake heroism so now he is doing everything he can to undermine Trump. I am sure that he endured some very harsh treatment in Viet Nam but I don’t think he resisted as much as he would like the American people to think. If you have read anything that the other prisoners that were there with him think of him you would probably want him investigated for treason.
I guess in the short-circuited neurons of John McCain’s senile brain, he is now President, with the authority to issue orders and set deadlines for compliance?
This senile old RINO needs to quit PRETENDING to be a Republican, move over to the COMMUCRAT side of the aisle where he really BELONGS, then sit down and SHUT UP.
If mcain had the cajones to cross over to aisle where he belongs he would be as relevant as franken. It satisfies his own thoughts of his “manifest importance” to run his mouth. One might even be led to suspect that the deep state has “something” on him and he is following orders.
How about you disprove the circumstantial evidence, McLame?!
MC Cains demands???? Is not Congress now investigating wire tap claims? We already know the that news media was the first to report and document Obamas Justice Dept seeking two wiretap approvals, only one of which was approved. Was this more fake news designed to derail Trump, or is it real news?
Let us not forget that it was MC Cain who handed over (to the FBI) the original false documents claiming Trumps connections to the Russians. The bette question is from where did MC Cain get these false documents. That answer speaks volumes. The more Mc Cain opens his mouth, the more he becomes the political enemy of truth.
Spoken like a true and loyal Democrat. I suggest it be retracted when all the media, snowflakes and liberals quit with the accusations of the Russian tampering in our election. I don’t recall him calling for those charges to be proved or stopped but what do you expect of a true and loyal Obama lovin Rino
There was a FISA warrant request made in June 2016 which was not approved, also there was a FISA warrant requested in October 2016 which was approved. So The President or the Congressional committee can see the classified information on the warrant as to who what when and where. The President cannot discuss the classified warrant until after the Congressional Oversight Committee concludes their investigation, so please tell us again Senator, why it is that you cannot square with the American people about what you can do to provide this information instead of trying to make a splash for yourself on a talk show.
Sen. McCain must not have believed Mr. Clapper when Clapper said there was no proof of Russian involvement by the Trump cabinet and pre-cabinet members, that was improper. I understand that Hillary’s people also had contact, which also was to be expected. Mr. McCain still believes that the press was serious when they suckered him with their praise and possible support when he ran against Obama. Sad as that is, he has turned into a petty, small minded vindictive person whose mega-ego is more important to him than the Country. His actions and commernts are truly ugly, and if it is due to dementia, hopefully his family will attend to his illness and save what is left of his integrity.
McCain wants to close President Trump down, before he finds out that McCain colluded with the investigation and wiretapping of President Trump.
John McCain is one of the poster boys for term limits for Senators.