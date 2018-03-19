McCain, Graham defend Mueller, ‘critical’ he completes probe

WASHINGTON (AP) — Sen. John McCain is defending the special counsel investigating Russian election interference after a series of tweets from President Donald Trump revived chatter that the Trump may be preparing to get rid of the veteran prosecutor.
The Arizona Republican wrote on Twitter on Sunday that it is “critical” Robert Mueller be allowed to complete a thorough investigation into Russia’s interference in the 2016 election “unimpeded.”
Special Counsel Mueller has served our country with honesty and integrity. It’s critical he be allowed to complete a thorough investigation into Russia’s interference in the 2016 election — unimpeded.
— John McCain (@SenJohnMcCain) March 18, 2018
"As I said before, if he tried to do that, that would be the beginning of the end of his presidency." Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham gives a stern warning to President Trump against firing special counsel Robert Mueller. https://t.co/qXjEuDAlnn pic.twitter.com/j5hoEOWHOL
— CNN (@CNN) March 18, 2018
Trump’s tweets revived talk Trump may, in an attempt to end the investigation, move to have Mueller fired. But White House lawyer Ty Cobb sought late Sunday to tamp down the speculation by saying the president is not contemplating such a move.
This investigation has now dragged on so long that it has LOST it’s original intent. It is now nothing more that a fishing expedition. I personally believe that Mueller’s probe into President Trump’s PRIOR business activities demonstrates his intent to find “anything” he can in the LIFE of Donald Trump. This investigation WAS ‘supposed’ to be about “Russian influence” on the ELECTION PROCESS — it has degenerated into something far different. IT’S TIME TO WRAP IT UP OR JUST CALL IT OFF.
I think it started out as a witch hunt. Trump was right about it!
I always thought that a special counsel was supposed to investigate a crime, not look for one or create one.
Furthermore, the Office of Independent Counsel was meant to eliminate even the appearance of conflict of interest.
That’s two strikes…
Kid of hard to LOSE its original intent, when i don’t think it really ever HAD ONE, other than “Find something the dems can use to push trump out of office..”
The Keystone Cops could have figured out in a few days what it has taken Mueller and his team of Clinton/Obama taxpayer leeches over a year to figure out. It is time to fire these slithering swamp creatures, give them a permanent home at GITMO, and do a 500% charge back for non-performance.
Your statement is disgusting, Tyrone Williams. What McCain and Graham are saying shows that some principled ethics still reside in the Republican Party.
McCain and Graham, the amnesty brothers, wouldn’t know ethics and principals if they bit them on the bee-hind. Wake up, my friend.
hoosiernva, only some neo-Marxist leftist lDlOT would believe that! Go back to CNN, snowflake!
Hooser, if you think Grahamnamesty and Mcatbirdcain are proof there are ethics left in the GOP, you have some serious issues on what you see as being ethical..
No, what’s disgusting is you are lying you know what principled ethics are. Shut your ignorant face. If McCain and Grahamnesty had ethics, they would be saying the very opposite, to shut this wholly fraudulent claim of an ethical inquiry down, now. And if you had some, you wouldn’t be saying such disgusting things in response to the truth. But you don’t and neither do they.
Quite clearly, all of this is a product of Democrats trying to delegitimize an election based on Democrat’s collusion with the Russians by buying a completely fraudulent dossier from the Russians. It’s ALL A LIE. But you and those frauds, McCain and Graham, would rather defend a lie.
You have really repeated what I said on another web site. You are right on and these two should be dismissed from the senate and sent home for good. The cost of this probe is getting out of hand as well. Mueller and ALL of his legal cronies should be cut off yesterday.
“It’s critical” – Translation: “It’s critical to the preservation of our Deep State”! Wank-job RINOs!
McCain and Graham need to switch to Democrat because that is what they are. Consumed by hate for Trump they will not support the agenda he was elected with. Sadly be obstructing and fighting everything they will help Democrats take Trump down.
That would be nice getting rid of tweedle dee and tweedle dumb. If they would also take Mario Rubio with them, they would be snap, crackle, and pop. It look like McCain might soon learn to keep his mouth shut…
You are right about McCain. Because of his terminal brain cancer, he probably will not see the mid-term elections. Graham and Rubio are a couple a grandstanding jokers that only make sense about 5% of the time.
Tyrone, it’s been what, 8 months since he was supposedly diagnosed WITH brain cancer? Most studies i’ve seen list it as having a 8% or so 5 year survival rate.. AND THAT’s for someone in their 50s.. Mcain is over 70, so should be much lower.
BUT That he’s stll rambling on in congress, at this state in the game, shows to ME he was lying about having brain cancer.. OR THEY WERE WRONG in what type he has.
Hey John Maverick, Obama indicated before the election that there was no Russia collusion and he told Trump to go out and win the election, which Trump did. John Maverick, if you were so worried about Russia collusion, why didn’t you take Obama the communist to task during the Obama Administration about “Russia collusion”?
Back in the day when the FBI caught the criminals and were not the criminals themselves they were called “The Untouchables”,,,,,,,,nothing has changed thanks to guys like Graham and McCain and their Internationalist love of most things foreign and Un-American, they have socially redefined America into India, and a complementary name like “Untouchables” into where they the establishment guys are the new lowest of the lowest Untouchable class in their classless actions and opinions where confused “results missing” guys like Mueller cannot EVER get touched or fired, while the strength of American society gets bled dry and embarrassed.
Hmmm. Wanna Bet the two of them are somehow complicit with Obama’s and Hillary’s scheme to find a reason, any reason, to get Trump before they all go to jail.
Trump should fire Mueller and let the chips where they may.
I agree. NO MATTER WHAT Trump’s been doing the left hates him period. SO IF I AM GOING TO be hated and despised, i might has well do something to be villified for.
The only this I’d like to hear pass John ‘Songbird’ McCains lips is his last breath!
As ex-Navy VF-93 squadron, I can say that McCain is a real piece of crap. He crashed
3 planes on a Carrier and basically destroyed the Carrier =—It cost millions to repair
And Carrier was out of commission for almost a year His Admiral dad covered for him
Crashed 3 planes and how many sailors died because of his incompetence? There were a bunch!
McCain and Graham are even more anti-Trump than is Democrat Mueller and both should be dishonorably drummed out of the Republican Party.
Serious consideration also should be given to following that with both being placed before a firing squad and executed as traitors.
Tho only reason to oppose Mueller’s investigation is if you don’t think it will exonerate the President. If you feel Trump, his campaign, and his businesses have all operated honestly and legally you should expect Mueller to vindicate Trump.
I COMPLETELY agree with you, jimpolichak, BUT, the longer this drags out, the LESS Trump can accomplish, and we probably WILL Lose the House in the Midterms, 90% due to this witch hunt!
The FBI’s Kallstrom recently stated that “upper level Intel people were committed to prevent a Clinton indictment, AND, if Trump won, they had back-up plans!” Obama even KNEW the Russians were meddling in 2015. Susan Rice told her folks to “back down” when they told her there was evidence of meddling. To me, this is all a sham and part of a destructive plan!
Mueller’s mandate was to investigate Russian collusion (which isn’t even a crime, but ok). Over a year and millions of dollars of taxpayer money later, Mueller’s crack team of democrat operatives have found NOTHING to indicate there was any Russian collusion. What is this BULLSHlT about investigating his businesses or anything else, for that matter? And if you think that should be the standard, then where was the independent investigation into Obama and his sordid past and illegal dealings with Russia?
You may be right about collusion, but that is just a media term. Mueller is investigating is if anyone helped or asked the Russians for hacking, which is a crime. Secondly, conspiracy related if they knew anything about the Russian hacking and did nothing. And Mueller has the right to after any other crimes that may turn up in his investigation.
There was NO Russian hacking. Zero-zip-nada! The “collusion” that is being referred to is the trolling of social media by Russians and Russian bots. NO voting machines or any other part of the election process was “hacked” nor even suspected of being hacked. So this has been nothing more than a weaponization of the DoJ to go after political rivals–something you would usually only see in banana republics which call themselves democracies.
Jim, if you expect Mueller, a rabid liberal, to ever do anything to vindicate Trump, you must be living in la-la land..
As two of Trump’s most vocal critics – GOP or DNC – their comments are of little real value. However, I do agree that Trump should not fire Mueller, as it would become oil on the fire on steroids. The press and the Demo-derby would have a field day, and all attention to America’s real concerns would be drowned out by unrelenting hypocritical howls. By now it seems obvious that Mueller is on a fishing trip. What we do need is a concrete finish date – and soon – so we can get back to real business at hand. Lots of dangers out there in the real world, and we have an FBI, CIA and DOJ that daily seem to be more and more compromised politically against a legally elected POTUS. NKVD redux.
When Ted Kennedy was alive and I had not enough information to form a sound opinion? I would just watch which way Senator Kennedy would go, and take the opposite tact. Because Kennedy was wrong about 98% of the time. Now… McCain has become the new Ted Kennedy for me. The reason I believe they want to drag on Mueller is to promote propaganda that the uninformed will believe when leading into the mid term elections.
Its over. There was no collusion with Russia. A faked dossier was used to initiate it. They may also be stalling to hold off hearings against those who conspired to create the dossier and the illegal hearing to begin with.
With over a year of intensified investigations, Mueller only comes up with indicting a group of Russians who he knows will not give themselves up to U.S. authorities. Manafort and Gates are charged with ‘supposed’ crimes that occurred before Trump became a candidate, so Russian and Trump collusion is not in the mix. Flynn is charged with lying to the FBI, a clerical error he could fight and win if evidence and comparisons to Hillary Clinton’s Email investigation results are used as a defense. When you have no proof, but are determined to control the news of the day, you proclaim the investigation is still active and evidence is still being collected. In light of what has already be revealed, there is nothing to the case against Trump.
Hey Johnnie Boy What do you know about Honesty and Integrity??? You disobeyed Direct orders and got shot down captured and sang like a canary against your fellow captured brothers Also Johnnie Boy I hear you personally sent and aid to pick up the fake dossier on TRUMP!!! Talk about NO Class if the shoe fits wear it!!
McCain and Graham are deep into the ‘Deep State’ and they both know if a second counsel is procured, the truth will bare the Democrat crimes and the complicity of the GOP. This will be as much a barrier to Republicans as the proof of crimes against Hillary Clinton will be to Democrats.
According to the “Federalist”, Mueller has NOT served with honesty and integrity.
The Federalist reported regarding a 2001 anthrax attack:
“The investigators hypothesized that the attacker was a lonely American who had wanted to kill people with anthrax for some undefined time period, but then became “mission oriented” following 9/11 and immediately prepared and mailed the deadly spores while pretending to be a Muslim.
Mueller’s FBI honed in on Steven Hatfill as the culprit — a “flag-waving” American, who had served in the Army, then dedicated himself to protecting America from bioterrorist threats by working in the United States Army Medical Research Institute of Infectious Diseases.
There was no direct link from Hatfill to the attacks, by the FBI’s own admission, and the bureau never charged Hatfill. The FBI did however spy on, follow, and harass him non-stop for years. The Department of Justice also publicly outed Hatfill as the possible terrorist.
While Hatfill’s dignity and life was being trampled on by America’s secret police, Mueller took a stand. But on a different topic. He made front page news for threatening President Bush he would resign over NSA policy. All while his own team was trampling on the rights of an American in the FBI’s largest-ever investigation.
Hatfill successfully sued the government for its unlawful actions. He won almost $6 million dollars.”
Yeah, John and Lindsay, but the key word is COMPLETE, rather than continue to inflict a multi-year, political, media circus on the American people. Got it?
Oh yes, by all means, let him finish, even if it takes the crooked ****** bag another twenty years to do it.
McCain, Graham defend Mueller, ‘critical’ he completes probe
Dose anyone really think Muller will complete his open ended investigation before the end of the 21ST century? Mueller has a license to hunt and hunt he will with a staff stacked with only Democrat lawyers that contributed to Hillary’s presidential campaign. Mueller is on a which hunt and he will find them even if he has to invent them. Mueller, Mc cain and Graham are supposed to be Republicans but , in my opinion, all are of the RINO persuasion. How about a Special prosecutor to investigate Muller’s tenure as head of the FBI and possible collusion in the Clinton Uranium 1 deal?
Oh, Gee! Two “never Trump” rino’s speak! Oh wait, does flatulence count as speech?
Never ever yell anyone he is immune from criticism and scrutiny. Then he feels free to do whatever he wants. He has already hired nothing but Trump haters and Hillary lovers. Stinky , stinky.
I would like to know how long is this man going to take and how those who created the false report are going to pay for this? Why should we the tax payer pay for this bill which was created with a paid request by Mrs. Clinton and the Obama administration? By the way Mr. McCain, we want to thank you for your service, but why don’t you already let everyone know that you are a Clinton lover and a democrat? Neither you or Mr. Graham deserve to be identified as Republicans!!!!
It’s just more claptrap from a pair of RINO’s.
Muller cannot belive that he FAILED. He has found nothing-NOTHING!!!! I bet neither he, or McCain, or graham could withstand this kind of search into their backgrounds!
So, McCain, just how many more decades do you think this witch hunt should take?? All these lawyers collecting hundreds of dollars an hour from the taxpayer for essentially doing NOTHING, forever… I get it.