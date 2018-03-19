McCain, Graham defend Mueller, ‘critical’ he completes probe

WASHINGTON (AP) — Sen. John McCain is defending the special counsel investigating Russian election interference after a series of tweets from President Donald Trump revived chatter that the Trump may be preparing to get rid of the veteran prosecutor.

The Arizona Republican wrote on Twitter on Sunday that it is “critical” Robert Mueller be allowed to complete a thorough investigation into Russia’s interference in the 2016 election “unimpeded.”

Special Counsel Mueller has served our country with honesty and integrity. It’s critical he be allowed to complete a thorough investigation into Russia’s interference in the 2016 election — unimpeded. — John McCain (@SenJohnMcCain) March 18, 2018

"As I said before, if he tried to do that, that would be the beginning of the end of his presidency." Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham gives a stern warning to President Trump against firing special counsel Robert Mueller. https://t.co/qXjEuDAlnn pic.twitter.com/j5hoEOWHOL — CNN (@CNN) March 18, 2018

Trump’s tweets revived talk Trump may, in an attempt to end the investigation, move to have Mueller fired. But White House lawyer Ty Cobb sought late Sunday to tamp down the speculation by saying the president is not contemplating such a move.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

You Might Like







—-

This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.

VN:D [1.9.6_1107]

Rating: 5.4/10 (5 votes cast)