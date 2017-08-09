McCain, Flake under fire at home for failing to support Trump

WASHINGTON – What do you do when you are listed as one of the most unpopular people in your home state? If you’re a U.S. senator from Arizona, apparently you stick to your guns.
A poll in July by the website Morning Consult looked at the popularity of each senator in his or her home state and put Arizona Sens. John McCain and Jeff Flake in the bottom three – trailing only Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell.
Part of the explanation could lie in another Morning Consult poll that shows Arizona Republicans think highly of President Donald Trump. Flake has made a name for himself as a staunch never-Trump Republican, and McCain annoys party regulars by sometimes voting against the GOP.
So what have both senators done since that poll was released?
McCain sided with Democrats, becoming one of the key votes against the GOP’s long-cherished goal of repealing Obamacare, and Flake wrote a scathing book criticizing his fellow Republicans and Trump.
Released on Aug. 1, “Conscience of a Conservative: A Rejection of Destructive Politics and A Return to Principle” details Flake’s disappointment with what he said is his party’s rejection of traditional conservative values. Flake did not hold back on his criticisms of Trump, saying Republicans who support him are “in denial.”
McCain, who was diagnosed recently with brain cancer, made a dramatic return to the Senate floor last month and gave a biting speech that chastised Republicans and Democrats alike for hyperpartisanship that has hobbled Congress.
Two days later, he was the deciding vote against the “skinny repeal” of portions of Obamacare. Arizona Republicans have not forgiven him for it.
“McCain needs to stop acting like a spoiled brat,” Tonopah resident Doug Larson said in a letter published by the Arizona Republic. “McCain chose to abandon his party, his president and all of the majority of voters in Arizona.”
Arizona political strategist Jason Rose said Flake’s “decision to keep poking the president in the eye is confounding to his base.”
Rose said the first half of the year has been “dispiriting” to Republicans, who control both Congress and the White House for the first time in seven years but have been unable to make advances on health care, tax reform or government spending.
But at a time when party unity is needed most, Flake and McCain have doubled down on their contrarian comments.
McCain may not be too concerned about any backlash for opposing the president – his seat is safe until 2022, and his cancer is potentially fatal. But Flake needs to walk a tightrope in his 2018 re-election bid, when he is likely to face challenges from the left and right.
Kyle Kondik, the managing editor at Sabato’s Crystal Ball at the University of Virginia’s Center for Politics, said Flake “has a very conservative voting record, he’s not a moderate.”
“It’s tricky for Flake to oppose Trump while not moderating his voting record. Flake could alienate some Republican voters without attracting any Democrat voters,” Kondik said.
And he said Flake runs the risk of failing to attract more independents than the number of hard-line conservatives he would lose if he moderates his positions.
“I give him a lot of credit for speaking his conscience but it’s not hard to imagine him as a man without a party right now. Republican base voters are pretty approving of the president,” said Kondik.
Arizona has another reason to disapprove of its two Republican senators; the state is turning blue, or at least purple.
“Arizona is a state where Hilary Clinton did better than Barack Obama,” Kondik noted.
As Democrats are unlikely to ever vote for McCain or Flake, the two senators are facing an uphill battle. But, if the Morning Consult poll is any indication, neither man appears interested in winning a popularity contest.
Dear Arizona, please recall John McCain.
A law must be passed soon the immediately prohibit anyone diagnosed with brain cancer from holding public office, or from entering into any new contract.
Too many victims dying from brain cancer are easily manipulated into changing their opinions and legal contracts, especially changing beneficiaries to their wills by the low life gold diggers and ambulance chasing attorneys.
I do feel sorry for anyone losing their mental capacity to brain cancer, and despise those unethical gold diggers, attorneys and judges that allow it and/or are briebed to permit it.
McShame was a back stabbing RINO long before his sick brain developed cancer.
Force McCain into the bronze plan of Obamacare. The death panels will determine he’s not worth the expense and cut all his medical funding.
Poetic justice.
People are dying because of Obamacare. More will die if we get fully socialized health care like Canada and England. Baby Charlie Gard died in England died just a few weeks ago as a direct result of socialized medicine and its death panels.
McCain has lived long enough. Let the old goat die of cancer. It’s what he wants for us all.
People cried when Elvis died. People cried when John Lennon died. Nobody will cry when McCain dies.
If anything, I can imagine a long line of people waiting patiently in line to take a leak on his grave. Even if they charge $5.00 I’d pay the money.
We all know the answer here. Force Congress to be covered by the Obamacare bronze plan. It will get repealed quick fast in a hurry.
I think that would be the best solution because not only would that be what Dear John McCain deserves but it would get us out of having a democrat take the seat and show those Washington elected snobs, we the people have awoken.
Arizona citizens should dethrone the traitor McCain AT LEAST. He is a RINO, Demoncat loyalist all who follow their masters in the New World Order. Just because a guy smiles and sounds good sometimes means NOTHING. It is WHAT A PERSON DOES THAT DEFINES HIM/HER. Look a the Clinton’s and OBAMA. Obama promised great things in his first inaugaral speech, impressing me with such words. He IMMEDIATELY didn the opposite or blamed Repubs, with Dem’s in power, for some failures — oh, focus on white guys to agitate the races – typical race baiting.
McCain is the typical RINO, now even worse. On things that do not interfere with the NWO plans, he votes more conservative – a SMOKE AND MIRROR TRICK to hide how on the important issues he obstructs or votes against what is good for America. You got to put a little bait out in the Repub party to CON people. He is a traitor to the country, the Constitution, and acts against the will of the loyal American citizens on critical issues. I read what some fellow soldiers said about him as they shared prison in Vietnam. They said he lived better than most and sometimes was allowed to wander after cooperating with the enemy. If true, he is NO HERO and we have been told perpetual lies. Hero then or not, he has betrayed our country too much to call a hero or good person and acting like a traitor defines a traitor.
Or at LEAST put a GAG on him before his MINDLESS prattling gets us into a NUCLEAR WAR with that NUT CASE in North Korea! When he stands up there making these PUBLIC foreign policy and military strategy pronouncements like he is running things, he could cause Kim Jong Un to make the GRAVE error of thinking McCain is actually SPEAKING for the US government and military, and that could lead to a catastrophic miscalculation on Kim’s part that would get THOUSANDS, if not MILLIONS of people killed. McCain is an IDIOT, and his IDIOCY is made worse by the cancer eating his brain. He needs to sit down and SHUT THE HELL UP. He is NOT authorized to be making foreign policy and military strategy decisions, and needs to stop giving our ENEMIES the impression that he is by running his mouth!
McLame and Fake are only the best floaters. The Democrats were compromised back in the 60s; now that they are hopelessly anti-American, the focus has moved to the RNC. Sadly, it would appear that the takeover has progressed even more quickly.
That’s because the Republicans are a bunch of weak, GUTLESS wonders and would not even put up a fight–just SURRENDER, just like they have to the Commucrats in Congress, even THOUGH we gave them a MAJORITY in both houses of Congress!
Samianne.. I doubt there’s enough smart people left in AZ to vote this piece of excrement out..
If Arizona is turning purple, it’s because of the invasion of babas ancla that have reached voting age. BUILD THE WALL
It’s disturbing how the Washington Eite have become so corrupt. Definitely time for term limits for these power hungry, self serving millionaires! These RINO’S know they have us, we the people of the constitution, in a bind. If we don’t vote for these liars, and a democrat wins, then impeachment push will begin. If we bite our tongues, and vote these liars back in, nothing will get done because they are so hateful of Trump and they don’t give a dam about our country or the citizens, they will block every good thing Trump is trying to do for us. Disgusting.
MAMAJ3, the ONLY process that will succeed in imposing term limits is the Article V, Convention of States! It is a safe though lengthy process but it needs to be initiated by the states, NOW! A majority of politicians will NEVER vote to limit themselves.
While we are at it, the selection of Senators should be reverted to the way the Founding Fathers wrote it, appointed by the states’ legislatures. Unlike Representatives, Senators were supposed to be hard tied to the state legislature! So when they voted against the best interest of the state, the legislature called them home; asked for an explanation then replaced them as necessary!
Bruce that is why i have supported a convention of states since it started up back in 2015.. PITY i still see nothing much coming of it.
Exactly why these putzes should be “primaried!”
Mcshame has long enjoyed being adored by the states Pravda media
His pet poodle, Flake at 18% poll popularity won’t get the same adoration
The Mormons live in Utah, the Morons live in Arizona.
Ain’t dat the truth..
Neither McCain nor Flake can claim to have ever espoused conservatism, except during their campaigns, but realistically these two punks cannot even qualify to call themselves liberal Republicans. Apparently McCain has become truly senile. And Flake, well, Flake is just living up to his name.
Heck, imo neither are worthy of calling themselves Americans, let alone conservative Americans..
Vote the two flakes out..!!
Flake is a phony RINO and I hope the RINO voters that have kept that TRAITOR McCain in office, will have enough sense not to re-elect Flake head queen boy.
Fake isn’t a phony RINO, he’s as real of a RINO as can be.
The poster boys for the useless and spineless. Republicans like this made me become an independent. I will never vote for a democrat, but these….??
Been proclaiming it fer the past fifty-odd years: America has ‘two’ parties, 1) Democrat, 2) Democrat LIte! It is a “culture war,” boys and girls, and the America I grew up in LOST!
And its fast looking like the America i gave 20 years of my life in the Military for, is no more as well..
Dr. Kelli Ward is the best bet for Arizona if the people of that State want OUT of O-care.
Too much rubbing elbows in the RNC Club in DC has created a huge reality gap for both Senators. Their ego problems are similar to KJU’s and maybe all that can happen is to take them out.
McCain was ordered in Viet Nam to fly above a certain altitude to avoid being shot down. He purposely disobeyed this order and was shot down and became a POW.
He is no war hero. He is a RINO.
If I were John McCain, I would get the “hint” that God is giving him a “wake up call” in hopes that he (John) will straighten up and begin to “Honor God’s Own Appointed President” whom He (God) has chosen to be a Blessing to Israel, Jerusalem (right now especially) and the Jews, as well as to Protect & Defend America and help us return to the Faith, Beliefs & Clear Vision for America, that the Founding Father’s had and intended. Especially the Moral Values & Protection for our young people here in America and the Innocent Unborn that his new friend on the Left are determined to continue Murdering at our/the tax payers expense. I’ve found that God is really very good at (with great patience) sending as many wake up calls as he can. God Please Wake him Up, then heal him completely! If not, then Provide a “Much Better Replacement” who will be able to reverse all of the Harm John has caused to the party and for the sake of those who wasted all of their time getting him elected to do Good and not Evil.
There is no cure for brain cancer. This is not a hint or wake up call by God to do better. The average brain cancer patient quickly loses mental capacity within 30-days of brain surgery, and dies within 6 to 9 months with the best known medical treatments.
Flake is a “flake”. I hope Arizona throws his butt to the wolves. As for McCain, recall. Can’t wait four years for this meathead.
That brain cancer McCain has seems to have given him the delusion that we elected HIM President, the way he is standing up there making foreign policy pronouncements about North Korea like HE is the one running things!
Publicly second-guessing the President when he is dealing with a nuclear-armed NUT CASE like Kom Jong Ung is not just being a RINO TRAITOR–he is straying off into full-out TREASON territory. If his PUBLIC prattling further EMBOLDENS North Korea to up the ante, his runining his mouth could prove FATAL to many thousands of people. So he needs to sit down and SHUT THE HELL UP forthwith, or somebody should grab him and put a GAG ON HIM.
PS to romboron: Fortunately for US and our country, it is unlikely that McCain will LIVE long enough to be recalled. At the very least, he will soon not even be able to make sense–and the gibberish that comes out of his mouth will FINALLY reveal that he is TOTALLY UNFIT for the position he holds, and he sure as HELL is not fit for making foreign policy and military strategy pronouncements like he is President!
Here’s a group that needs your support. Pass it on to as many people as possible.
http://www.recalljohnmccain.com/
As for The Flake i.e. Jeff Flake. support his primary opponent.
https://kelliward.com/
Is this group asking for donations?
There are a few problems with recalling a senator. First, there is no procedure for doing so established in the Constitution. Second, no state has ever recalled a US senator or congressman. Third, McCain is likely to be dead before this effort could wind it’s way through the courts, even if it was ultimately successful.
That said, I would be happy to have him recalled tomorrow if it was feasible. Unfortunately, wishing does not make it so. We need to stop voting for known RINOs instead of relying on dubious recalls after we’ve put them in office. The entire nation has known that John McCain was a RINO for many years. Why didn’t Arizona care about that until now?
As goes McCain, so goes the other entrenched establishment. They ONLY leave their gravy train, three martini lunch, when they are carried out on a slab! Any hope these putzes would ever agree to ‘TERM LIMITS?’ Uh, NO!
This is McCoward’s last hurray before the cancer kills him! I give him 3 months, but of course how much damage can he do in DC? Flake? So early in his career to go down in flames. He may as well join the democommie party just before they go down in flames! For he has nothing left in the republican party!
McCain should be thrown out of office he is getting senile. That Cancer of his will most likely starve here shortly since his support of Obozocare shows how brainless he is, Flake I do not know much about but if he thinks he can get a Democrat to do as they say he is also brainless. LIBERAL equals LIAR when it comes to any promise made in Political office.
Yes, we need an Article V Convention of States! Our founders had way more integrity than these Washington DC elites, who unlike the founders who pledged their lives and fortunes to establish this nation and preserve self government, the DC aristocracy is only concerned about preserving their power–not our rights to self government. Congress is never going to vote to diminish it’s own power or repeal the 17th Amendment. Anyone interested in really draining the swamp should look at the Convention of States website and sign the petition. We need 34 states to petition Congress for a Convention, once we have the 34 states, Congress is obligated to let the ball roll. DC is broken, if anything this last election should only underscore how broken it is.
Flake. Interesting name for a RINO. Flake is up for reelection in 2018. Get him in the primaries. By encouraging new candidates to run against the incumbents in the Primaries, you can vote against the incumbent without having to sacrifice party loyalty. That is what happened to Arlin Specter and Tom Foley. They didn’t lose their seats to the other party in the General Election. They lost them in the Primaries. It happened then, and it can happen again.
Last year the primary tool was attempted against Ryan in Wisconsin and Schultz in Florida. Although it wasn’t successful, it could be an indication that the primary idea is starting to catch on. Perhaps if a lot more voters and potential candidates started using the primary tool, we may not even need term limits. In my opinion the Primaries can be more important than the General Election. I say re-elect no one. Fire them all.
One has to seriously dislike every Republican that that disregards the electorates choice for president. Democrats however transcend “dislike” and elevate to the level of, using a civil term, “despicable”. Democrats have opened a new chapter in political warfare and will one day reap what they have sown.
McCain, why don’t you hurry up and croak so we can elect a real republican senator?
Unforutnately i feel the Devil’s empowered him to last as long as humanly possible..
This well-named Flake is unbelievable! He had the gall to steal the title for his book from the one written by the last REAL Conservative from Arizona; the one which many folks say started the Reagan Revolution. Barry must be rolling over in his grave.
There is NO hope in replacing McCain, shot of a toe tag. In Flake’s case, there has to be at least ONE stalwart “independent conservative,” in his entire state, that could take him out in a PRIMARY – and the American chorus shouted ~ GIT-ER-DUN!!
Voters might, just might, begin to see the dawn of reality as it lights up the character and mentality of the people for whom they vote who, so they claim and so we ought reasonable expect, are sworn into their offices as representatives of those voters. What they are, though, are self-indulgent, condescending, hypocritical, narcissistic, self-aggrandizing creatures who promote, support, and protect, whatever it is benefits them, both politically and personally, and doing the people’s will is only talked about…talked about, that is…during election cycles. Flake, so aptly named, is just such a one who still has the gall to refer to himself as Conservative with a conscience. It is to laugh. He’s neither Conservative, nor concerned with a non-existent conscience. As for Songbird McCain, he will do whatever it is HE wants, just as he’s always done, and, like Flake and hundreds of other pols, only talks about the people’s will at election time. We need to support Conservative candidates in all the upcoming 2018 primaries, get them elected, and so displace the RINOs, the liars, the hypocrites, and the self-serving Swamp Rats.
What we need to elect are Conservative NON-POLICITIANS like business people — people who have lived in the REAL WORLD and are capable of exercising common sense! These RINO clowns have been in the DC Swamp so long they’ve grown scales and tentacles. They are COMPLETELY out of touch with those of us who live in the real world, and therefore need to be THROWN OUT on their sorry, traitorous RINO behinds in the next election!