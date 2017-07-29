McCain, Ernst stand against Trump’s transgender policy for military

A military watchdog is frustrated that Republican leaders are criticizing the transgender policy announced by President Donald Trump.
Trump’s surprise decision, which he announced via Twitter on Monday, has produced predictable results from homosexual activists and their left-wing allies in the media and on Capitol Hill.
But it has also produced complaints from Republicans, including John McCain and Joni Ernst in the Senate, and from House Speaker Paul Ryan.
“There is no reason,” McCain said, “to force service members who are able to fight, train, and deploy to leave the military — regardless of their gender identity.”
A spokeswoman for Ernst, a combat veteran, said the freshman senator opposes taxpayers covering the cost of gender reassignment surgery but Americans who are qualified to serve “should be afforded that opportunity.”
McCain is famous for being captured and imprisoned by North Vietnam and he now chairs the Senate Armed Services Committee.
According to Elaine Donnelly, president of the Center for Military Readiness, McCain and that committee have yet to review the Obama-era mandates that affect military readiness and come with high costs.
“So if they are coming late to the game,” she says of McCain and others, “well maybe they should have gotten there sooner.”
There was immediate concern when Ash Carter, the former Secretary of Defense, announced the U.S. armed forces were allowing open transgenders, recalls Ron Crews of the Chaplain Alliance for Religious Liberty.
There have been millions of man hours spent since then re-training the military about transgenders, he says, and Trump’s decision ends that waste of manpower that takes away from combat readiness.
“So now we can let the military go back to what they’re designed to do,” he says.
In addition to some GOP leaders opposing any action, it was announced Thursday that no action will be taken by the Pentagon until Trump gives more “direction” about the new policy beyond his tweets.
The next step should be, says Donnelly, that President Trump or Secretary of Defense James Mattis revoke the Obama-era directives, which were written in consultation with LGBT activist groups.
“He has every right to do that,” she says of Trump. “He has the ability to do that. This will benefit everyone in the armed forces and everyone who counts on national defense.”
Copyright OneNewsNow.com. Reprinted with permission.
Hey John TRAITOR McCain, why should the taxpayers pay, to have a transgender have a sex change operation? Oh, I forgot, you John, are a big spending socialist, who want the downfall of our country with your open borders policy.
At every opportunity, Sen. Ernst demonstrates why she should NOT be re-elected. She promised she was a conservative, but has proven to be a TOTAL RINO. PRIMARY EARNST!
Agreed!
All the legislation has to do is say the military will not pay for gender transition medical care.
Those wanting to sign up or remain in the military would sign such a waiver. If the soldier has a change of mind, he/she would be issued a medical discharge.
Despite all the emotion, this is no different than a recruit being turned down because of a heart murmur.
This can be solved simply:
A biological male SHALL enlist and serve as a male. There are no surgeries, no hormone treatments, no cross dressing, no special treatment of any kind. Those who can serve are welcome, those who can not may go home.
A biological female SHALL enlist and serve as a female. There are no surgeries, no hormone treatments, no cross dressing, no special treatment of any kind. Those who can serve are welcome, those who can not may go home.
Remove the term “transgender” and go on biology alone.
Let’s see. Transgenders attempt suicide at 10 times the rate of the general population, and the suicide peak rate in transgenders is among those between 18 and 45 years of age — military age. They also have a much higher rate of other mental illness than the general population. So let’s give them weapons and put them in combat situations — no stress there. What could possibly go wrong?
I have nothing against Transgenders, I really consider it their personal business. I am against them in the military because these are serious surgeries expensive with many potential complications. When I enlisted as a teenager i has a burn from a motorcycle accident. I had to wait until it was totally healed so the taxpayers wouldn’t be on the hook for cost of treatment or any complications.