McCain, cronies at IRS targeted Tea Party groups while McCain pledged to ‘work together’

In the summer of 2014, the Congressional Tea Party caucus held a meeting on Capitol Hill and invited the leaders of about 20 Tea Party groups. The meeting was to discuss strategy. As the meeting wound down, the door to the meeting room opened and in came Sen. John McCain.
The senator from Arizona received a polite but cool reception. He rambled for a couple of minutes, thanking the group for their work and asking them to work with him and the Republicans.
The reception would have been considerably less friendly had the Tea Party leaders known about the actions of Mr. McCain’s former staff director and chief counsel only a year earlier.
In April 2013, Henry Kerner, who was Mr. McCain’s staff director and chief counsel, met with Lois Lerner and others from the IRS. This was only weeks before the IRS targeting scandal broke. Mr. Kerner was meeting with the IRS to discuss 501(c)4 organizations. These were the activist organizations that the IRS tried to shut down. At least it was the conservative organizations that the IRS tried to destroy.
In this meeting, while discussing the issue of the 501(c)4 groups, Mr. Kerner suggested the IRS go after these groups by auditing them and audit “so many, it becomes financially ruinous.”
Mr. Kerner wanted to help Lois Lerner and Barack Obama destroy political organizations — to use the power of government to bankrupt these groups and silence them. It defies belief to think Mr. Kerner went to this meeting and offered this opinion without the explicit blessing from and direction of Mr. McCain. Though the office of the senior senator from Arizona has said allegations that he was involved in the IRS’ targeting “have no merit.”
John McCain has long had an uneasy relationship with the First Amendment. He was the co-author of one of the most constitutionally offensive laws this nation has ever seen: The 2002 McCain-Feingold campaign finance reform law might as well have been called the First Amendment Repeal Law or the Incumbent Protection Act. McCain-Feingold was largely declared unconstitutional and struck down in the famous Citizens United case.
America knows about the actions of Henry Kerner due to the ongoing work of Judicial Watch, the conservative legal activist group. America and even some of the conservatives targeted by the IRS have gone numb to this outrage. There is simply so much of it.
Perhaps the biggest question is, why hasn’t Congress done anything about the IRS abuses? Why hasn’t the Trump administration done anything?
The IRS still collects donor information from political non-profit organizations. What could possibly go wrong?
What has gone wrong? In the past, donor information has been leaked to left-wing groups and the information used to harass conservative donors. Daniel Webster, the respected American jurist said, “An unlimited power to tax involves, necessarily, a power to destroy.”
The IRS has repeatedly shown its desire to destroy political groups that it disagrees with. The IRS has long since become a politicized weapon, used by the Democratic Party for the benefit of the Democrats.
Currently, Congress has legislation pending in front of it, authored by Illinois Rep. Peter Roskam and Tennessee Rep. Diane Black, to restrict the powers of the IRS.
It is a good start and should be passed. But it is not enough.
The IRS is a rogue agency. Its power and levels of abuse are antithetical to a free republic. This agency cannot be abolished soon enough.
Judson Phillips is the founder of the Tea Party Nation.
McCain is a two-raced disgrace. In light of his illness, he should step down for the sake of the citizens of Arizona. Though he has always been designated as a hero, the opposite may actually be true.
Never was and not is hero, nothing but a dirt bag the worse thing along with Obama that ever happened to this country. Ask Johnnie boys ex!
McCain is a Brutus
Exactly. Not a hero. I’m still waiting for someone, anyone to give me one example of anything heroic actually performed by McCain.
I can give you plenty examples of cowardice, untrustworthiness, lying, corruption, being a RINO, self-serving, nepotism, and delusions of grandeur.
There’s a term for McCain calling himself a war hero. It’s called “Stolen Valor”.
Nixon used the IRS in the ’70s to go after his enemies. Obama used it during his two terms in office. Other Presidents have, I’m sure, used it as well — and future Presidents will, also. Absolute power corrupts, absolutely — if the power exists, Presidents *will* use it!
It’s high time we get rid of this agency entirely. In fact, it’s high time we get rid of the income tax entirely. Let’s enact The Fair Tax. http://www.fairtax.org
Now here’s a story that would be funny if it wasn’t so idiotic~~ My husband and I have paid the IRS in excess of $800,000.00 in taxes the last 6 or 7 years. I just received a tax refund from them for the extremely huge sum of $4.66. Wow!
Not the “fair tax”, but a flat tax. There is nothing fair in that nonsense…
John McCain is one of the most disgusting disappointments of a Republican Senator and an enemy of the U.S. Constitution and our freedoms. Can’t wait to see him go.
Amen! (What’s taking so long?!) Good riddance to bad rubbish!
John McCain is an open borders globalist. He was involved in the savings and loan scandal and the IRS scandal mentioned in the above article. The airhead voters in Arizona should have voted Maverick McCain out of office. McCain is a traitor to our Country and everyone will glorify him when he meets his maker!
Senator, the only reason I voted for you was because you were the lesser of two evils. Voting for you was like eating an excrement sandwich made of diarrhea from a dying leper, BUT, you were the “lesser” of two evils. Looking back I am beginning to wonder which was the greater evil – the marxist from Chicago or the Manchurian Candidate from Hanoi. Today you are working to overthrow the President of the United States; President Donald Trump. Your actions come under the sedition and treason laws. It is wrong to wish ill on anyone so I will not; especially someone with a terminal disease. But what I WILL do is leave you with this:
Jude 1:9 “But even the archangel Michael, when he was disputing with the devil about the body of Moses, did not himself dare to condemn him for slander but said, ‘The Lord rebuke you!'”
The Lord rebuke you, Senator
I voted for him also. With the advantage of hind sight, I’d have thrown away my vote for the Libertarian as a protest vote.
So did I, if only to oppose Oscumma and also because of Sarah Palin.
I did go Libertarian. I’ve gone 3rd party or writein only 3 times: Nixon/McGovern, McCain/Obama and Clinton/Trump. The only one I regret is Trump.
Your oh-so-accurate comment won’t faze this scumbag, because, just like the other scumbag Oscumma, he thinks he is never wrong, instead everyone else is. Maybe when he roasts in hell, he’ll have a rude, but way too late, awakening.
I was audited 5 times in two years by the IRS 2010 to 2012. Most of it was over financial transactions that had never occurred. Throughout the entire ordeal, I owed them fifty dollars for an honest mistake. That was it, fifty bucks and thousands of dollars worth of my time and heartache. While this was happening, it became apparent that this was just harassment, but nobody believed me not even my wife. The fifth time occurred in mid 2012, the IRS was going to lien my house over a thousand dollars that I knew I didn’t owe. Two days before they were to file the lien they dropped the case. As you might imagine I was about to write the check when it all collapsed. A few days later, the story about the IRS harassing conservatives broke. Funny coincidence, huh? I imagine you folks can guess how I feel about learning that ‘Songbird John’ McCain was up to his traitorous butt in the deal. Maverick, straight talk express my ***!
I wish the IRS had stopped harassing my 92 year old, WWII vet dad at that time. They have actually invented a rule that two different types of financial instruments are suddenly exactly the same, because it gives them the opportunity to rob a hated conservative and long time donor to the Republican Party, and probably to rob many others like my dad.
The rule appears nowhere in writing – not as a rule, a regulation or a law. My dad has been bled for a small fortune in an effort to defend himself from having nearly $1 million dollar stolen by the IRS.
Sadly, I don’t see Trump draining the Obama-IRS swamp, or working on any kind of relief for people still being abused by the Obama IRS, although I am aware that things are going on behind the scenes that we don’t see.
McCains legacy. A Bum, phony, two faced, spiteful, a disgrace to the Republican party. Sheep in Republican clothing
And he almost sank an aircraft carrier when he fired of a Zuni rocket while still on the carrier deck. Only his family kept him from being held responsible (his father and grandfather were 4 star navy admirals). A lot of people died in the resultant fire, but I bet he hasn’t lost a moment of sleep over the incident.
Republicans suck, Democrats suck more. Time to dump them all and start over.
Oh, let’s just get it over with and rename him “Cain II.”
Pretty soon his name will be worm food. And I can’t think of any one person who will shed a single tear when he finally croaks.
I’m sure none of the surviving crew of the USS Forestall will cry over this fake hero. I bet they cried plenty over the hundred or so men who died as a result of McCain’s ___* but they won’t shed a tear for him when that wonderful day finally comes.
* incompetence, grandstanding, disobeying orders, recklessness, trying to be a hot shot, stupidity, being a danger to himself and others (but mostly others), and blatant disrespect for authority that continues to this day
Treasonous!
Had BHO & HRC succeeded, this country would have evolved into socialism and the destruction of democracy.
Europe is on a dead-end path and in decadence filled with a lot of pseudo-guilt.
This would have been the END of the FREE man.
