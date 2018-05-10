McCain confirms his role in Democrats’ fictional Russian dossier

Sen. John McCain’s upcoming book details how he handed to the FBI the infamous “dossier” of unproven allegations about President Trump, and defends the act as patriotic “duty.”
According to a report Wednesday in the Daily Beast, Mr. McCain acknowledges in his upcoming book “The Restless Wave,” that he met personally with then-FBI director James P. Comey to give him the salacious material.
“I agreed to receive a copy of what is now referred to as ‘the dossier,'” the Arizona Republican wrote. “I reviewed its contents. The allegations were disturbing, but I had no idea which if any were true. I could not independently verify any of it, and so I did what any American who cares about our nation’s security should have done.”
He said he went to see Mr. Comey “at his earliest convenience, handed him the dossier, explained how it had come into my possession.”
“I said I didn’t know what to make of it, and I trusted the FBI would examine it carefully and investigate its claims. With that, I thanked the director and left. The entire meeting had probably not lasted longer than ten minutes. I did what duty demanded I do,” Mr. McCain wrote, according to the Daily Beast, which received advance copies of the book, due out May 22.
The dossier, compiled by a former British spy in the pay of Democratic opposition researchers, was published raw by Buzzfeed in January 2017 and reported on by other news outlets.
At the time, Mr. McCain was identified as the man who put it in the FBI’s hands in December 2016. He acknowledged involvement in a statement at the time.
This only proves once again that John McCain is a traitor to this country.
Patriotic? Patriotic to amywhere but America. What do you expect from the Hanoi Candidate…It wont be long until we wont have to worry about comrad John…
Patriotic “duty.” PLeezze! John McCain NO WAY! a man who has shirked any duty he was ever given is now claiming that is why he handed over a dirty dossier to an equally dirty FBI Director. What was handed over was revenge against Donald Trump for beating him in the Primary. Leave it to John McCain to satisfy his grudges from his death bed. Who ever is releasing this tripe to the media, is providing proof positive that McCain is the greatest Narcissist ever born. Pick any duty he should have honored. USS Forrestal, Temper Tantrum 161 Injured/134 killed. Walked out on first family, engaged to #2 before divorce. Ran as GOP, voted with Dems.
+10000 there teaparty. THIS scumbag IMO never has been a patriot..
If ever there was an unthinking man, he would be the one.
It does not speak will of the Senate or his constituents. He was the best of the lot.
He’s always been a bottom dweller, thats why he didn’t try very hard to beat the muslim pervert.
Patriotic to which country? I can see it being patriotic to PRC or Vietnam (the two are actually mutual foes), but in no way to the US!
I’m not sure J. McCain would recognize a “patriotic duty” if it bit him in the a$$.
“I did what duty demanded I do”
If you actually cared about duty you would have walked the plank before you had a chance to kill all those sailors on the USS Forestall. You’d have been shark food long before you could ever weaken the nation as many ways as you have in your lustrious career.
I’m assuming “lustrious” is the exact opposite of “illustrious”. If he wasn’t going to die next week, I’d put effort into coming up with better words to describe in detail what a worthless waste of skin this man was.
Hey Johnnie do us all a favor and DIE Quickly you are an embarressment
IMO the eventual day he does croak should be made a national holiday!
Just a bitter hateful old man.
WOW! There should leave no doubt as to Mccain not being a War Hero, but definitely a traitor to the USA!
Can’t wait for his brain to POP! Soon I hope!
Well, we can’t blame this on an Obama plant in our administration; McCain was a swamp creature all the time.
Definitely not an Obama plant, but definitely a communist/dnc/NVA plant.
IMO he’s the LEAD swamp monster.
McCain says he did what any American would have done, which finally explains McCain’s turncoat, RINO politics. He believes that Democrats are Americans! That is quite surprising, since one would imagine an experienced politician would know the difference between Democrats and Americans.
McCain showed horrible judgment. This is all about his anger at Trump saying he respected those that don’t get caught. President Trump should not have said that, but this kind of anger in return is terrible.
I know thousands of ‘real americans’, and NOT A SINGLE ONE of them would have given this fictional dossier to ANYONE. So what’s he smoking?
For 30 years now, us in the watching posts have known that McCain was the ‘Trojan Horse’ if ever got elected to the Prez office. Why was this dossier given to him ? Wonder why on this one huh ?
Also, he should have been suspicious of it’s origins and the deviousness behind it. I can understand his concern about country bla bla bla, yea really huh ?
He is what is has always been and that’s a Rino wrapped in back stabbers clothing.
Yea so he’s a veteran, we cannot take this away from him. But he ain’t in the service anymore and once he and anyone else steps into the public service-political arena, he become subject to another level of scrutiny.
He is a Rino back stabber to the party in general and needs to go.
And if I was Trump, I wouldn’t go to bed crying over not being invited to his funeral.
McCain has stabbed Trump in the back for the last time we hope. Not just Trump, but ALL OF US.
Trump has done more in any given day of his term as president than McCain has done in his entire life. If McCain is not so stupid as to realize this then maybe this is why he hates Trump.
McCain will soon be forgotten except for a quote here and there about how traitorous he has been to the party of his choice. He should have just manned up years ago and just jump to the Democrat side.
This is who he has kissed up to, always has.
I guess he will be dead before he can be shot for treason. How convenient.
Pity we don’t shoot traitors anymore.. BUT why waste a bullet. Just go with yee old hanging, so you can reuse the rope.
Now we wish you would do your patriotic duty of attending your funeral, sooner rather than later.
This is the problem with the Democrats, and the RINOs too. They think that lying is a patriotic duty. They wouldn’t know right from wrong if it bit them in the rear.
may that rat b—-rd die soon before he does any more damage to America.
McCain shuold be ashamaed of himself for putting our country and our citizens through all this nonsense. He has self enriched after all his years in Congress and cares nothing abuot we the people. In view of what he’s been through with his illness, it’s not nice to be critical but he does not care abuot the American people or he would not have acted as he did. I have no use for this traitor and hope he gets what he deserves.
Rat b****ards like him KNOW No shame..
I don’t agree with McCain being a traitor, however one can hardly deny that he is a vindictive, nasty, self- centered and arrogant individual whose primary interest is taking revenge for the political beating he suffered at the hands of President Trump. In addition, it appears quite obvious that the man is in no way a conservative nor a true Republican. He has become the poster boy for those of us who want term limits for both the House and the Senate. Senator McConnel’s recent declaration that we have term limits–it’s called voting according to McConnel–does not accurately reflect the situation which finds the majority of the advantage clearly in the hands of incumbents which provides us with Senators who have been in office so many years that they are suffering from dementia and have succumbed to their own importance arriving at a state of mind where they believe they are the owners of the office they hold. It’s time that this be changed. We need a convention of the states to deal with the abuses of the two parties involved. Terms for the House should be lengthened to four years so that Representatives are not spending nearly all their time running for office. Both the Senate and House should be limited to two terms.
Perzactilly so! I spent a career in Uncle Sam’s Misguided Children’s outfit. Every time I hear some wag pronounce that some other wag is all but irreplaceable, I recall hearing from somebody far smarter than I that, upon leaving some post, or even retirement, it would have the same impact as that of pulling your finger out of the ocean!
The article said that McCain gave the dossier to Comey in Dec 2016.
The FISA warrant on Page was issued in Oct 2016, so the FBI already had the dossier.
All McCain did was for his country was spread salacious gossip.
Maybe he was mistaken in his dates.. Either that or he gave it over, KNOWING the FBI already had it..
Once again, McCain ADMITS to his TRAITOROUS BEHAVIOR. But, that is nothing new! He EARNED his nick name, “Songbird”, given him by his fellow POWs at the “Hanoi Hilton”, the ones that were THERE AND KNOW FIRST HAND his TRAITOROUS BEHAVIOR at the hands of the Vietnamese!
McCain has demonstrated this TOTAL LACK OF CHARACTER, REPEATEDLY over his ENTIRE LIFE. That the Republican Establishment nominated him to be the Republican candidate for president in 2008 is testimony to the CORRUPTION of the ESTABLISHMENT AND McCain!
In his book, McCain indicates it was a mistake for him to have selected Sarah Palin to be his running mate – without Palin, his DEFEAT would have BEEN EVEN MORE DRAMATIC!
There aren’t enough bad things to be said to accurately what a TRULY EVIL man John McCain is! (WISH I COULD SAY how EVIL he WAS – his death won’t come a day too soon!
But notice it’s only one-way. McCain didn’t do his civic duty and say anything about Hillary selling part of our strategic uranium reserve to Russia in exchange for a few mil in the ol’ Clinton Foundation account.
Nobody and I do mean NOBODY believes the Clinton Foundation is a real charity. The only people who donated money were those who had no intention of acting charitably. They did it purely to secure political favors from Hillary. Period.
McCain was silent.
Oh, but here’s some made-up unreliable unbelievable nonsense about Trump colluding with Russia.
McCain screams TRUMP MUST ANSWER FOR THIS!
Seriously McBrain Damage, just shut up and go away. And don’t be late for your own funeral.
Oh, you already are. Never mind.
I am going to take the high road and not criticize Senator McCain because I am sure his medical condition is the cause of his seriously flawed thinking……………………………………
Nah! On second thought, not. Senator McCain has always been a first class manipulator and media hog. He is a liar and has the personality of a pre-pubescent teenager who seeks to get even with someone who has insulted him regardless of the collateral damage. When he was campaigning against Obama for the presidency McCain continually stressed the need for the country to adopt a market driven approach to healthcare while Obama promoted his top down centrally controlled crony capitalist/carrier cabal that was to be the ACA. McCain says one thing when he is looking for votes but tosses his constituency to the curb when courting favor from the political elite in Washington.
Yet in order to even the score with Trump (who had insulted his record in the war) McCain had no problem selling the rest of the country down the toilet by casting that vote to not repeal the ACA. What a sorry SOB. You have no sympathy from me senator.
It’s hard to be proud of your record in a war, when that record is losing 3 million dollar planes, damaging a navy carrier, killing a bunch of your fellow sailors and singing like a bird to the NVC.
When his entire war career DESERVES to get insulted, why does he need to even the score with trump?
McCain is a disaster.
A Hero died last month, one from the Greatest Generation, a WW2 double medal recipient and my father, a major in the US Army when he got out. I don’t wish anything bad for John McCain, however it is truly sad about what he did. My guess is he had serious brain issues for the past 8+ years.
IMO he’s had brain issues for decades..
“I agreed to receive a copy of what is now referred to as ‘the dossier,’” Receive from where/whom? The primary thought I have on Senator McCain is that he has performed as nothing short of Democrat Lite, from the beginning of his time in our vaunted Government. His tenure has been far too LONG!
McCain should just change his affiliation to “democrat” and be done with it.
My take on this treasonous action by John McCain, will give him the benefit of a doubt. I had a friend who had a brain tumor and it turned a sweet person into someone who was hated by his wife and kids.
Someone in McCain’s family should have taken away his keys long ago. I don’t think he should be writing down things that may or may not be true, and he definitely should not be representing Arizona in the Senate. A brain tumor is something akin to Alzheimer’s or Schizophrenia. you forget what is real.
Do we know for certain he’s got a brain tumor, OTHER than his word?